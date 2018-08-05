 
    • «

    CON Does Seem Like an Appropriate Acronym

    Posted by David Foster on August 5th, 2018 (All posts by )

    Thirty-five states and the District of Columbia currently impose certificate-of-need (CON) restrictions on the provision of healthcare. These rules require providers to first seek permission before they may open or expand their practices or purchase certain devices or new technologies. The applicant must prove that the community “needs” the new or expanded service, and existing providers are invited to challenge a would-be competitor’s application.

    …from a Mercatus article on healthcare “Certificates of Need”, linked by The Advice Goddess.

    In most other industries, collusion of providers in order to keep supply down–and, hence, prices up–is considered an antitrust violation and can carry heavy civil and criminal penalties.

    Does anyone see any legitimate public-policy rationale for the requirement for the CONs in healthcare?

     

    1. Mike K Says:
      August 5th, 2018 at 10:14 am

      The Democrats had several theories on healthcare economics that have been proven to be ineffective, if not counterproductive.

      One was to double the number of medical students to flood the market and drive prices down. I graduated with a class of 64 in 1966. By 1980, the same medical school had 200 students per class and, during the time I was active faculty, the class size reached 233. Did prices go down ?

      The CON theory was that rationing technology would keep its use down. Did it work ?

      Medicine got a lot more political. We went from “a cottage industry” in Ted Kennedy’s words, to an industrial model that is more expensive and less responsive to the individual. Corruption increased substantially, as always happens when there is rationing.

    2. David Foster Says:
      August 5th, 2018 at 10:24 am

      Mike K…”I graduated with a class of 64 in 1966. By 1980, the same medical school had 200 students per class and, during the time I was active faculty, the class size reached 233. Did prices go down ?”

      If the class size has stayed at 64, or some proportionate increase based on population size…and all the other changes in healthcare had been held constant–much more government involvement in funding, in particular…would prices be what they are now, or would they be even higher?

    3. Mike K Says:
      August 5th, 2018 at 11:40 am

      I’m not sure but the theory of “flooding the market” and that’s what they said they were doing, was obvious a delusion.

      What is happening now is the increasing role of non-MD practitioners, which make a lot of sense.

      I tried to convince my son, who is a paramedic firefighter, to go to PA school. My wife, during the time we were divorced, became a nurse practitioner. My son’s wife’s family had her as a family doctor for years and loved her.

      We got married again a few years ago after 25 years apart,

      WalMart now has some clinics run by NPs for simple illness.

      Most workers comp clinics are run by PAs and the orthopods who are supposed to be running them, come in only for surgery.

      I spent ten years reviewing Workers comp claims and I spent a lot of that time talking to PAs in those clinics. In fact, they often were appreciative of some advice on handling some cases. By law, they are supposed to be supervised by an MD but that usually doesn’t happen. My ex-wife worked for a GP I knew and he was usually too busy to advise her so she would call me.

      Until we go to a more market based system, which is anathema to Democrats, we will continue to have problems with cost inflation. I have been an advocate for the French system for reform here and the links are to the right. The best system for us would be a cash market with insurance for insurable events. That leaves out the poor and the French system takes pretty good care of that.

      One problem that will bedevil us unless the Democrat Party collapses, is the desire to provide “free stuff” to buy votes. It’s not just a Democrat problem but they are adamant in opposition to rational reform.

    4. David Foster Says:
      August 5th, 2018 at 2:53 pm

      I’ve been generally happy with NPs. For one thing, they don’t seem as rushed as do virtually all MDs.

      I wonder how much of the additional physician supply has been eaten up by (a) additional complexity of insurance billing requirements, and (b) data entry for electronic patient records systems.

    5. Mike K Says:
      August 5th, 2018 at 5:16 pm

      data entry for electronic patient records systems.

      My friends who are still in practice, especially primary care, tell me it uses up 25% of their time.

      Now, we are getting “scribes” who are not well trained and add expense.

      For years, I was an enthusiastic advocate of EHR and belonged to the ASIM, the Medical Informatics Society.

      What the Obama people gave us is a low bidder abortion.

      It is the principle reason I quit teaching. The system at LA County required that you enter a diagnosis to begin. That is contrary to a thousand years of medical practice. You cannot delete that diagnosis once you have found the correct diagnosis.

      Even in past centuries, the differential diagnosis was often all the physician could do.

      It was written by people with no experience of medical practice.

      A few years ago, at the American College of Surgeons convention there was a young surgeon who had written his own medical record software using Microsoft Visual Basic. It was great. I knew how to write Visual Basic and was familiar with Visual C++, a more powerful system.

      The VB system the guy had written had all sorts of pull down menus for drugs and allergies and other items of history.

      The Obamacare systems, and they are not all compatible, are far less useful than this guy wrote in his spare time.

    6. David Foster Says:
      August 5th, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      ” The system at LA County required that you enter a diagnosis to begin.”

      Good lord. What on earth was the justification stated for this, if any?

      Sentence first, trial afterwards.

