You’ve Got to be Carefully Taught
Posted by Sgt. Mom on August 11th, 2018 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
It’s got to be drummed
In your dear little ear
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
(From the musical South Pacific)
Or not taught at all. Last week as I sat in my cosy home office contemplating things, the ebb and flow of the internet brought to me the woebegone maunderings of a (presumably) white and (arguably) somewhat credentialed Millennial, who in her search for meaning and purpose in her life wound up involved in those anti-pipeline protests near the Sioux reservation. The ukase of her lament seemed to be that she had no native culture, not in comparison with those charming and dignified tribal elders. She appeared to view them as benign, terribly exotic, definitely ‘other’ – pretty much the same lens with which the old National Geographic viewed and photographed those interesting aboriginal peoples in far distant foreign lands all these decades ago.
And it was terribly sad to read, because the poor child does in fact, have a culture of her own – just that she has been deprived of it; deprived by intent or by cultivated sloth on the part of those who should have taught it to her; the unimaginably rich canon knowledge of western culture – our history, art, literature, music, technology, folkways. Homer and Cervantes, Shakespeare, da Vinci, Bach, Beethoven, Wagner and Rossini, Dickens and Twain, Michelangelo and Machiavelli, Brunel and Bruneschelli, the Brothers Grimm, the Brothers Wright, Don Juan of Austria and Ulysses S. Grant, the Duke of Wellington and whoever it was invented the toilet flush valve and the first working sewing machine. Likely all this and more were never taught to her, or what is worse – badly taught and as examples of western racism or whatever. To live without a sense of history is to be adrift in a kind of cultural sensory-deprivation tank, as exhibited by that child.
I can’t make up my mind which is the bigger crime against the minds of the young these days: the sin of omission in neglecting to teach them anything but the most anodyne little bits and bobs … or the deliberate commission involved in teaching them that western culture is one long sodden exercise in violence, racism, sexism and other -isms yet to be discovered by the tireless exploration of social justice scholars. (I have been told that we have socialist subversion on the part of malignant fools like Antonio Gramsci to blame for this sad state of affairs.) That second alternative has produced bitter, self-involved credentialed idiots like Sarah Jeong, who as of this week still has a prestigious position at our so-called national newspaper of record, the New York Times.
It is a good thing that many responsible parents are turning to home schooling, I suppose – and that many more miseducated adults are embarking on a belated program of independent self-education. Nature does abhor a vacuum, but shouldn’t our society offer a little more of substance to fill that vacuum? Discuss what can and might be done, if you can bear to contemplate the disaster that is education in the western world these days.
August 11th, 2018 at 4:49 pm
Nobody is preventing her from getting rid of her stuff and moving into a teepee.
No toilets, running water, electricity and TV.
Go for it.
August 11th, 2018 at 5:15 pm
A woman of Chinese ancestry described her childhood on the radio a few years back. She, to the dismay of her mother, often pled for the family to eat out and get Chinese food–unaware that the daily meals that she took for granted were the real thing.
I suspect that a lot of folks in the West have, despite the wealth of information available, no strong sense that other people live differently and think differently. And so their fragment of our culture, instead of being something developed and unique, is a universal that some “real” cultures have successfully transcended.
Or, for that matter, successfully degraded. Deplorables aren’t seen as a culture that values liberty more than security, but as “normals” who have rejected the truth.
August 11th, 2018 at 5:15 pm
Nothing, really – except her crippling sense of inferiority, and dread of being accused of cultural appropriation. Which has been carefully trained into her, poor kid.
August 11th, 2018 at 5:41 pm
National Lampoon did a “Special White Issue” in the 1970’s. Did you know that Benjamin Franklin was a white man?
As you accurately note, Europe has a culture, and America has one that is largely, though not entirely derived from it. Fish don’t know they are wet. It is not accidental that this culture is the one being adopted by everyone else, to greater or lesser extent. It provides choices and prosperity. Whether it produces better character, more meaning, or elevated sentiments is more debatable, and it should be more fun to debate, were tempers not so strained. But this culture does what it sets out to do very, very, well.
August 11th, 2018 at 5:43 pm
As to the song, I came to realise that the opposite is true. Prejudice against those who are different is the default of mankind. Rising above that takes enormous effort, and has to be carefully taught.
August 11th, 2018 at 6:14 pm
Yes, AVI, and it was carefully taught to us for half a century, and what in hell did it get us? The knock-out game, self-segregating citizens of color, and bigots getting hired to be on the board of the national paper of record. No, I’m not the least bitter.
August 11th, 2018 at 6:22 pm
As I have been reposting so much of Neptunus Lex (> 1,600 so far) in several of his posts he lamented what the public schools were teaching his oldest daughter. And in one I remember, the daughter is telling him she learned about racism in WW2.
By the Germans?, he asked.
“No, by the American Army”.
They are being taught, if not to despise American history, to view it as nearly equal to every other malevolent culture.
August 11th, 2018 at 6:52 pm
I wonder to what degree people who think like her are motivated partly by hostility toward their parents. To a pretty substantial degree, I would guess.
August 11th, 2018 at 6:54 pm
In 1940, C S Lewis wrote an essay titled ‘Dangers of National Repentence.’ Apparently, there was a movement among Christian youth to “repent” England’s sins (which were thought to include the treaty of Versailles) and to “forgive” England’s enemies. His analysis of this movement is highly relevant to understanding the motivations of people like the woman mentioned in the Original Post.
I excerpted the essay here.
August 11th, 2018 at 9:56 pm
Yes, AVI, and it was carefully taught to us for half a century,
I was raised, with my sister, by a black nursemaid who came to live with us when my sister was born in 1941. She was born in the south and her people owned land.
She had worked for another family, starting at 16, until the children grew up and she had to move on. She came to us at about 40 and stayed with us until she died at 95.
She was my mother’s best friend. She converted to Catholicism as we were Catholic.
I once called her the “N word” and she chased me under the table, with a broom.
I learned about blacks’ anti-Semitism from her. I think much of it was related to the Jewish merchants in the Black area of Chicago along 47th street.
In Los Angeles, it has shifted to hatred of Koreans who run the small markets in black neighborhoods, now.
Blacks, of course, could solve much of this by opening their own markets but they never seem to do so.
My sister was very pro-black until she was in her 40s. I got into trouble with her for criticizing Martin Luther King when he went into the Vietnam War agitation.
She married a Chicago policeman and is now very hostile to blacks. partly because he never made sergeant in spite of a Masters in Public Administration.
He was at the time when all promotions were racially controlled.
A lot of water over the dam since the 1950s.