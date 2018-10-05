New! – Your Friday That’s-All-I-Got Burnt Haiku Offering
Posted by Jonathan on October 5th, 2018 (All posts by Jonathan)
“Hi, this is Bridget. . .”
The phony recorded voice
Cues you to hang up.
—-
New Android update!
Now the apps run much slower,
Battery dies fast.
—-
The people next door
Are into Santeria.
Better hide your cat.
—-
Your middle-class friends
Are sometimes rude to smokers.
Time to get new friends?
—-
Morning home-leaving.
Your dog thinks it’s betrayal.
Perhaps he’s correct.
—-
Fat girl riding bike.
She looks angry, I say Hi.
She doesn’t respond.
—-
October 5th, 2018 at 12:00 pm
Hug your kids today.
Forget Washington DC.
That’s not the real world.
October 5th, 2018 at 1:21 pm
Some of those hang up calls
Might be me
Trying to elect a Congresswoman.
October 6th, 2018 at 12:18 pm
Today while driving
I passed a DeLorean
Nearly crashed looking
October 6th, 2018 at 7:37 pm
I also drove past
A Bluesmobile replica
Must be a car show
October 7th, 2018 at 1:04 pm
October bluster
Strips leaves from trees waiting snow
Also elects judge
Yeah, well, I tried! ;-)
October 7th, 2018 at 2:22 pm
Red brown yellow gold
Gentle changes in the air
Drop softly to earth
October 8th, 2018 at 4:58 pm
Don’t use hard drugs. Yet.
But if it keeps on like this,
I may just try them.
October 8th, 2018 at 5:00 pm
Brett Kavanaugh? Yeah.
Gang rapist, sloppy drunk, too.
Trust me on this one.
October 8th, 2018 at 5:03 pm
Ever get that feeling
you’re slowly circling the drain?
Me too. Keep drinking.
October 8th, 2018 at 5:06 pm
Environment? Sure.
It’s a factor. But mostly
I’m just born rotten.
October 8th, 2018 at 5:08 pm
I’m not dieting.
I just don’t like anything.
Dry toast is OK.
October 8th, 2018 at 5:11 pm
Dorm food’s not so bad.
Post roast, mashed potatoes,
gravy. Three servings.
October 8th, 2018 at 6:22 pm
Trim-fit paisley shirt.
Pull-on Chelsea boots. Mod hair.
The weekend starts here …
October 8th, 2018 at 9:03 pm
Outstanding.