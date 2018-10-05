“Hi, this is Bridget. . .”

The phony recorded voice

Cues you to hang up.

—-

New Android update!

Now the apps run much slower,

Battery dies fast.

—-

The people next door

Are into Santeria.

Better hide your cat.

—-

Your middle-class friends

Are sometimes rude to smokers.

Time to get new friends?

—-

Morning home-leaving.

Your dog thinks it’s betrayal.

Perhaps he’s correct.

—-

Fat girl riding bike.

She looks angry, I say Hi.

She doesn’t respond.

—-

Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.

