Minimize paper, phone calls, driving, errands, quarrels, litigation, surgery.

Maximize time with loved ones and time alone.

Nobody’s that good.

Most things aren’t your problem.

Most predictions are wrong. Arguing about predictions is usually a waste of time.

Arguing about anything, unless you are paid to do it, is usually a waste of time. An exception to this generalization is when you have a chance to make a principled case about an important issue in front of an audience with many uncommitted members.

Most advice is worthless and should be taken with a grain or twenty of salt. However, an unexpected gentle suggestion from someone who knows you well should be treated seriously.

Most loose ends should be left alone.

Silence is often the best reply.

Embrace the power of “I don’t know”.

If it’s stupid and it works it isn’t stupid.

Risk is everywhere and many endeavors are riskier than they initially appear to be. Complacency, especially in groups and institutions – “That’s never happened” – is a warning to watch out for icebergs.

In business, look for patterns of events that contradict an opinion consensus.

The period of chaos following a disruptive event can be a good time to take bold action.

Everyone thinks his way is the only way. Try to learn from other people while keeping an open mind.

