    Any Updates on 3 D Printing ?

    Posted by Michael Kennedy on January 13th, 2019 (All posts by )

    There have been a couple of discussions of 3D printing in the past.

    Mr. Hornick has a video, entitled “3D Printing State of the Art: Industrial” from May of 2015 which gets into detail about the current state of the art in 3D printing. It is a good primer if you are interested in the field. His deep knowledge as well as his enthusiasm make for a compelling presentation of a highly technical subject.

    I’m getting interested in 3 D printing of Radio Controlled Airplane models.

    Like this one.

    That has an almost 5 foot wing spread.

    Just wondering about the sort of 3D printer that would be required.

     

    5 Responses to “Any Updates on 3 D Printing ?”

    1. David Foster Says:
      January 13th, 2019 at 4:16 pm

      Ran across this website, which calls itself “the voice of 3D printing / additive manufacturing”

      https://3dprint.com

    2. Mike K Says:
      January 13th, 2019 at 4:20 pm

      Thanks. Too much politics lately anyway.

    3. Grurray Says:
      January 13th, 2019 at 6:53 pm

      The video on their website FAQs shows an FDM 3d printer. Fused Deposition Modeling squirts out a tiny filament building the components layer by layer. They have to sand or hone the surface down after the build otherwise there will be noticeable layer lines. Then I assume they paint it. I didn’t dig around very much on the website.

      The material they use, PLA, is a natural plant based polymer that has good strong qualities. It is possible now to print out carbon fiber, which is going to be even more durable and lighter, but also much more expensive.

      If you’re wondering where this is leading, look up the DLP Carbon machine. There are also some others using this process, such as the Israeli comapny Envisiontec. This builds entire layers at once by projecting slices, and in a sense builds a part like projecting a movie frame by frame.

      Soon we will be able to build the entire part all at once. I’m sure a lot of people are now working on it.

    4. Mrs. Davis Says:
      January 13th, 2019 at 7:00 pm

      They’ve been doing it for a while, See here.

    5. Mike K Says:
      January 13th, 2019 at 7:21 pm

      The plastic filament is used to build up the parts and the planes seem to be made in sections glued together. The video showed parts that look smooth but they may have sanded them or maybe, if the filament is thin enough, the result looks pretty smooth. PLA has lower heat tolerance and PET is supposed to be sturdier and more tolerant of heat.

      The site says the material will not accept decals but any graphics must be painted on with stencils.

      It seems the site will make the printed model and ship it or you can down load plans and do it yourself.

