I had real life diverting me this last weekend – prepping for renovating the master bathroom, which has involved emptying out all contents and decorative elements, bashing away at the tile tub surround, scraping paint off the concrete floor and starting removal of the cheap and nasty popcorn ceiling texture, among other chores. So, the Covington Kerfuffle erupting over Saturday evening and Sunday morning initially earned one of those “meh” reactions: another pearl-clutching media reaction over something simple and stupid, if not actually fraudulent. I may have been born at night, but it wasn’t last night, and too damn many of these racially-charged events, or those involving Trump and MAGA hats have usually turned out to be manufactured from nuts and bolts of trivia if not an outright hoax. So – IAW (in accordance with) sensible practice, I deferred any interest, personal reaction or comment for at least 48 hours. The first reports about anything are usually wrong, misleading, inaccurate; SOMETHING has happened, and it usually takes at least that long for reporters to put out the fire in their hair and come up with some sensible reportage. Such was, I assumed (over considerable evidence to the contrary, gleaned through sad experience over the years) the common practice also among the more responsible news-gathering organizations. It seems that I am doomed to disappointment again, on this front.

Instead … instead… the resulting dumpster fire. No – not just a dumpster fire; this is a dumpster fire out in back of a chemical factory/refinery/nuclear reactor, going with the heat of a thousand burning suns. The orgiastic editorial and social media hate is like that of Orwell’s daily Two Minute Hate, only dialed up to last for … this is mid-week after a holiday weekend and it seems to still be going strong. The madness of the Twitterati, the sheer vengeful hate is stomach-churning. These high-school aged kids, who proved to be rather good-tempered under the stress of a full-frontal exposure to raving political insanity (a quality held against them by the celebrity Twitterati and leftoid media generally), are now to be doxed, along with their families, condemned and persecuted, yea, even to their college prospects, fed into wood chippers, shamed even unto every generation … and threatened with every kind of atrocity, for the supposed crime of being there on a field trip to Washington DC for the March for Life, and inadvertently becoming a target for a bunch of insane racists and a professional activist/confrontational a**hole? I don’t much care that the most egregious media perpetuators of the slander over the weekend have walked it back. You said the words, you stand behind them, or apologize abjectly for hastily-judging – as Scott Adams did, to his credit.

That’s the awful part, really. These are kids – almost adults, most of them. Their school administration, the town administration and the local diocese leapt into the fray on a hair-trigger – and censored them on the basis of a fragmentary media report and a severely edited video. I presume that these various parties will walk back their various mealy-mouthed condemnatory statements upon mature reconsideration.

Where will the rest of this go, and the fallout fall? Your thoughts? My immediate reaction is that now the kids – their families and their community in Covington – if they weren’t before this weekend life-long conservatives, they are now. Since about everyone else has done so, we all might as well join them with our own insights.