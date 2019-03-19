Seth Barrett Tillman: Trump’s 7% Panel
Posted by Jonathan on March 19th, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
In the Fourth Circuit, 3 judges have D/R or R/D appointments (i.e., CJ Gregory, Traxler & Floyd). 8 of the 18 have R or R-only appointments. 7 of the 18 have D or D-only appointments. The chances of drawing a strictly R-only panel of judges are 8/18*7/17*6/16 = 7%.
Not that it matters.
7%
Did I tell you?: only 7%.
Seth runs the numbers. His post is worth reading in full, as usual.
March 19th, 2019 at 11:23 am
It is getting impossible not to think that we are going to have a nullification crisis in the very near future, given the heated level of rhetoric around politics in general but the judiciary in particular, which is now viewed by many as a purely partisan institution, which wasn’t really the case in recent times (even as it was used by the left to destroy our representative democracy in the 1960s, just sayin’…). Who knows what will trigger it, some combination of immigration or guns or energy, or anything really. Interesting times are ahead of us…