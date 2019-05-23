 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Bafflement

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on May 23rd, 2019 (All posts by )

    Speaking as one who formerly identified as a feminist, of the reasonable ‘small-f’ variety, when it meant equal opportunity for education, employment, the same pay for doing the same job, and equal consideration when it came to things like credit, I have always been baffled by how the raving ‘Capital-F’ feminists chose abortion as the hill to die on. I was also baffled by the rabid male-hating by influential Capitol-F feminists like Andrea Dworkin.
    (Ladies, the male of our species may have their moments, and a very, very, very few of them are creatures which any sensible woman should run screaming, or at least murmuring a polite excuse and expeditiously leaving the room … but the rest of them are very nice, if occasionally a bit eccentric in their hobbies and inability to load the dishwasher and remember where they left the toilet seat. They fix things – I rather adore men who can fix things. It’s an endearing quality, as far as I am concerned. They are also stronger than us, and they willingly kill large bugs and spiders.)

    Mind you, I was always aware that a woman who was pregnant and didn’t want to be pregnant, for whatever reason – had a problem. (And yes, I experienced some of this at first hand.) A big problem, to which there was no really good solution. There were women who did horrible things, permanently damaging things, to their bodies in order to rid themselves of an unwanted baby. There were back-alley abortionists, also doing horrible things to women’s bodies by way of relieving them of a baby. Even bearing a child to term, only to surrender custody to adoptive parents through various means – that was a tragedy for a woman, although a good outcome for the child. Making abortion absolutely illegal without exception was and is not the solution. On the other hand, neither is permitting it right up to full-term – and that is something I find absolutely horrifying. Furthermore, in a world where reliable birth control and in an emergency, a morning-after pill are readily available – why is late-term abortion even such a polarizing matter for debate?

    This week, Alabama’s legislature passed a fairly restrictive abortion law and Alabama governor Kay Ivey (yes, a woman) signed it into law and the Establishment Capital-F feminists are coming unglued, as might well have been predicted. Again – why did the mainstream Capital-F feminists choose unlimited access to abortion services to be that be-all, end-all cause? I recollect the existence of pro-life feminists; whatever happened to them? I assume they were screeched into silence on that question. But why, when there were so many other women-related causes that all women could have rallied around: parental leave, generous consideration for the needs of pregnant women, mothers with small children, and new families in general … but no – the establishment Feminists went all-out for abortion, although veiled with the euphemism of ‘reproductive health.’

    I’ve never been able to figure out why. My daughter says it’s because the matter of abortion availability is something that will never quite go away; women forget their Pill, think it’s a time of the month when they won’t conceive, trust the guy they are having sex with, put off doing anything about a suspected pregnancy. One theory that I have run across is that so many of the early establishment Feminists had abortions, secretly were in knots about it, and went all out to normalize it as a means of justification. Maybe. Considered in retrospect at this point, a good many don’t seem to have been happy women at all. Your thoughts?

     

    This entry was posted on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 at 3:50 pm and is filed under Civil Society, Conservatism, Current Events, Diversions, Feminism, Health Care, Society. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    7 Responses to “Bafflement”

    1. Phil Ossiferz Stone Says:
      May 23rd, 2019 at 4:00 pm

      My thoughts? There is no truce possible with the progressive left. There is no honest dialogue possible. They operate off the destructive kneejerk impulse that anything that upsets or horrifies us red-state Neanderthals must be good. I am all for force-feeding them their own medicine. Sanctuary cities for the Second Amendment? Outlawing in-womb infanticide? Crackdowns on state-sanctioned pot mills? Federalizing the National Guard and performing sweeps of majority-Hispanic neighborhoods? Good. It’s all good. Box them in. Make them hurt. Make them scream. Make *their* lives as big a moral and legal hazard as possible.

      Or we could settle it with guns down the way, as we almost certainly will when the next Democrat President wins with the assistance of the electoral votes granted by 10+ millions of illegal aliens and/or an unConstitutional interstate pact and/or voter harvesting, and we refuse to recognize the fraudulent SOB, and they try and make us. Whichever.

    2. Sgt. Mom Says:
      May 23rd, 2019 at 4:34 pm

      Don’t hold back, Phil – tell us how you really feel. ;-)

      I’ve always been ambivalent about abortion … yes, it is about snuffing out a potential human life, beating heart and all, and on that basis, I think that it is wrong … but the situation for a woman or girl who is pregnant and doesn’t want to be? Situations are specific to the individual. Usually, it’s horrific, and challenging. I’ve known women who opted for that solution to their problem, did my best to talk them out of it, offered them all the support that I could … but in the end, the decision was theirs. Not the one that I made for myself, but as much as three or four decades ago, their situation was still a challenge, and one that they would have to live with, for better or worse.

      The fanatics are making it impossible for us to live with tolerant ambiguity.

    3. David Foster Says:
      May 23rd, 2019 at 4:45 pm

      “tolerant ambiguity”…indeed. Barring a (very improbable) mass religious or ideological conversion of the American populace to one pole or the other, then either:

      –there is going to have to be a compromise solution on this issue,

      or

      –this society is going to be destroyed

    4. fiona Says:
      May 23rd, 2019 at 4:50 pm

      Mother of two adopted children here – both contributing members of society and a joy to parents, grandparents and assorted others that their lives have touched. We went to DJT’s Inauguration and I was infuriated to see little stickers on the lampposts saying – if the aborted fetus’s had a choice they would choose abortion. How can people delude themselves this way? Just because the people who engendered them found them inconvenient they think everybody should? This is beyond sick.

    5. Trent Telenko Says:
      May 23rd, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      Sgt. Mom,

      It first started as a reliable money thing for the Feminist movement and it has since become a religious catechism.

    6. Jonathan Says:
      May 23rd, 2019 at 5:23 pm

      “tolerant ambiguity” – wonderful phrase.

    7. miguel cervantes Says:
      May 23rd, 2019 at 5:31 pm

      the phenomenon is called mind arson, like malware for the brain,

      http://invisibleserfscollar.com/radio-silence-and-the-dog-that-did-not-bark-positioning-positive-education-globally/

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     