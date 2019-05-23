Bafflement
Posted by Sgt. Mom on May 23rd, 2019 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
Speaking as one who formerly identified as a feminist, of the reasonable ‘small-f’ variety, when it meant equal opportunity for education, employment, the same pay for doing the same job, and equal consideration when it came to things like credit, I have always been baffled by how the raving ‘Capital-F’ feminists chose abortion as the hill to die on. I was also baffled by the rabid male-hating by influential Capitol-F feminists like Andrea Dworkin.
(Ladies, the male of our species may have their moments, and a very, very, very few of them are creatures which any sensible woman should run screaming, or at least murmuring a polite excuse and expeditiously leaving the room … but the rest of them are very nice, if occasionally a bit eccentric in their hobbies and inability to load the dishwasher and remember where they left the toilet seat. They fix things – I rather adore men who can fix things. It’s an endearing quality, as far as I am concerned. They are also stronger than us, and they willingly kill large bugs and spiders.)
Mind you, I was always aware that a woman who was pregnant and didn’t want to be pregnant, for whatever reason – had a problem. (And yes, I experienced some of this at first hand.) A big problem, to which there was no really good solution. There were women who did horrible things, permanently damaging things, to their bodies in order to rid themselves of an unwanted baby. There were back-alley abortionists, also doing horrible things to women’s bodies by way of relieving them of a baby. Even bearing a child to term, only to surrender custody to adoptive parents through various means – that was a tragedy for a woman, although a good outcome for the child. Making abortion absolutely illegal without exception was and is not the solution. On the other hand, neither is permitting it right up to full-term – and that is something I find absolutely horrifying. Furthermore, in a world where reliable birth control and in an emergency, a morning-after pill are readily available – why is late-term abortion even such a polarizing matter for debate?
This week, Alabama’s legislature passed a fairly restrictive abortion law and Alabama governor Kay Ivey (yes, a woman) signed it into law and the Establishment Capital-F feminists are coming unglued, as might well have been predicted. Again – why did the mainstream Capital-F feminists choose unlimited access to abortion services to be that be-all, end-all cause? I recollect the existence of pro-life feminists; whatever happened to them? I assume they were screeched into silence on that question. But why, when there were so many other women-related causes that all women could have rallied around: parental leave, generous consideration for the needs of pregnant women, mothers with small children, and new families in general … but no – the establishment Feminists went all-out for abortion, although veiled with the euphemism of ‘reproductive health.’
I’ve never been able to figure out why. My daughter says it’s because the matter of abortion availability is something that will never quite go away; women forget their Pill, think it’s a time of the month when they won’t conceive, trust the guy they are having sex with, put off doing anything about a suspected pregnancy. One theory that I have run across is that so many of the early establishment Feminists had abortions, secretly were in knots about it, and went all out to normalize it as a means of justification. Maybe. Considered in retrospect at this point, a good many don’t seem to have been happy women at all. Your thoughts?
May 23rd, 2019 at 4:00 pm
My thoughts? There is no truce possible with the progressive left. There is no honest dialogue possible. They operate off the destructive kneejerk impulse that anything that upsets or horrifies us red-state Neanderthals must be good. I am all for force-feeding them their own medicine. Sanctuary cities for the Second Amendment? Outlawing in-womb infanticide? Crackdowns on state-sanctioned pot mills? Federalizing the National Guard and performing sweeps of majority-Hispanic neighborhoods? Good. It’s all good. Box them in. Make them hurt. Make them scream. Make *their* lives as big a moral and legal hazard as possible.
Or we could settle it with guns down the way, as we almost certainly will when the next Democrat President wins with the assistance of the electoral votes granted by 10+ millions of illegal aliens and/or an unConstitutional interstate pact and/or voter harvesting, and we refuse to recognize the fraudulent SOB, and they try and make us. Whichever.
May 23rd, 2019 at 4:34 pm
Don’t hold back, Phil – tell us how you really feel. ;-)
I’ve always been ambivalent about abortion … yes, it is about snuffing out a potential human life, beating heart and all, and on that basis, I think that it is wrong … but the situation for a woman or girl who is pregnant and doesn’t want to be? Situations are specific to the individual. Usually, it’s horrific, and challenging. I’ve known women who opted for that solution to their problem, did my best to talk them out of it, offered them all the support that I could … but in the end, the decision was theirs. Not the one that I made for myself, but as much as three or four decades ago, their situation was still a challenge, and one that they would have to live with, for better or worse.
The fanatics are making it impossible for us to live with tolerant ambiguity.
May 23rd, 2019 at 4:45 pm
“tolerant ambiguity”…indeed. Barring a (very improbable) mass religious or ideological conversion of the American populace to one pole or the other, then either:
–there is going to have to be a compromise solution on this issue,
or
–this society is going to be destroyed
May 23rd, 2019 at 4:50 pm
Mother of two adopted children here – both contributing members of society and a joy to parents, grandparents and assorted others that their lives have touched. We went to DJT’s Inauguration and I was infuriated to see little stickers on the lampposts saying – if the aborted fetus’s had a choice they would choose abortion. How can people delude themselves this way? Just because the people who engendered them found them inconvenient they think everybody should? This is beyond sick.
May 23rd, 2019 at 5:15 pm
Sgt. Mom,
It first started as a reliable money thing for the Feminist movement and it has since become a religious catechism.
May 23rd, 2019 at 5:23 pm
“tolerant ambiguity” – wonderful phrase.
May 23rd, 2019 at 5:31 pm
the phenomenon is called mind arson, like malware for the brain,
