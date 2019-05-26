Telemigration
Posted by David Foster on May 26th, 2019 (All posts by David Foster)
It has often been asserted that the US doesn’t need to worry overmuch about our position in Manufacturing, because Services are the future and that is where we will have the most competitive advantage. And, indeed, the balance of trade in services is more favorable than that in the goods-producing industries: for 2018, exports of services totaled $821 billion, whereas imports of services were only $557 billion.
However, while imports of services are today small compared with imports of goods, which for 2018 were almost $2.7 trillion, it would be a mistake to conclude that services businesses and services jobs are immune to offshoring. Indeed, for many types of services, offshoring/exporting is easier than the offshoring/importing of goods: there are no transportation issues, and, in the case of imports to the US, there are no tariffs at all.
Telemigration…the term was introduced by Richard Baldwin in his book The Globotics Upheaval…is the ability to have remote workers doing things that previously would have required their physical presence. Obviously, the ability to do this has been greatly enhanced by the availability of the Internet and other forms of high-bandwidth low-cost communications. Today, medical images and legal documents are being reviewed in low-cost-of-labor countries. Software is being developed for American companies in countries around the world. Offshoring of clerical operations has been practiced by US firms for a couple of decades, and, of course, the offshoring of customer service is common.
Baldwin also argues that telemigration will be greatly enhanced by the availability of machine translation technology, especially Google Translate. I think he may be overstating the case here–from what I’ve seen, the quality of GT translations is highly variable. Not sure how well this approach would work in facilitating the interaction that is often required among team members to create something or solve a problem, and I am sure I wouldn’t want to trust it exclusively for something like, say, translating the functional specifications for a life-critical avionics system to be programmed by non-English speakers.
But there are a lot of English-speakers in the world, and a lot of activities in which fluency in a common language is not essential.
One area in which a lot of telemigration seems to be occurring is in software development and maintenance. Here for example, is a company which acquires application software companies and offshores much of the ongoing work (which presumably includes incremental product enhancements as well as problem-fixing) to contract programmers: company’s chief recruiter asserts that the current cloud wage for a C++ programmer is $15 an hour. As the Forbes article notes, that’s what Amazon pays its warehouse workers. (Well, at least in the US–and $15/hour for a programmer in, say, India is surely worth a lot more than $15/hour in this country.) What makes this story particularly interesting is that the founder/CEO of the company was noted, in his earlier incarnation in a different software business, for paying software people very well indeed and going to great lengths to recruit them.
The use of telemigration by software product companies has not been limited to maintenance/enhancement activities: remote workers are also frequently used for new-product development as well. Russia and Eastern Europe are popular locations for this function: the labor costs are by no means the lowest available, but cheaper-than-US costs combine with the availability of people with excellent skill sets.
Telemigration as discussed above mostly involves the work of symbolic analysts…I believe the term originated with Robert Reich…in any event, he defined in terms of jobs which involve the manipulation of symbols, whether those symbols be spreadsheets, computer code, or images intended for advertising or computer games. While there has been much talk about symbolic analyst work representing the “jobs of the future”, it has been too infrequently noted that–despite all the improvements in transportation and the reduction of trade barriers–symbols can be transported globally much faster and at lower cost than can physical goods. Robert Reich is cited here as saying that symbolic analysts are likely to dodge the offshoring bullet as long as they do not get trapped into job functions that are routinized. But while managing hard-to-measure functions like creative software development may be more difficult when the people are not all in one place and fluent in a common language, current evidence and trends suggest that it is by no means impossible.
There is also a kind of services offshoring which is not about symbolic analysts but is still economically important and likely to become more so: the offshoring of maintenance of complicated physical systems. In the airline industry, a significant amount of heavy maintenance is already offshored to lower-labor-cost countries: evidently, the cost of flying the airplane to another country or continent for a periodic inspection or major equipment replacement/upgrade is outweighed by the labor cost savings.
I don’t have any particular conclusions to draw from all this, except that phenomenon of services offshoring is an important one, and, IMO, not much-discussed or well-understood. Also, more evidence that credentialism and chasing whatever is currently hot do not necessarily represent good career strategies.
May 26th, 2019 at 1:50 pm
I sometimes ask people doing those back office jobs, like bank services, where they are, Some India and some Philippines.
Lots of call center robocalls from India. One the other day, the guy could barely speak English. But they know my first name. How?
May 26th, 2019 at 2:11 pm
In my experience there are a small number of programmers who are superstars who can outperform any number of your average programmers–I would say 10x, but I honestly think it’s more like 100x. So one business model would be to find those superstars and build a company around them, producing top quality product for top quality dollars, for a small number of discerning customers.
But just as in the food industry, where there are a small number of premium restaurants that hire the very best and charge the very most, and a large number that are just trying to produce a product that is “good enough” and so need lots of people with low skills, there is plenty of software produced that doesn’t require elite programmers. And being a programmer with the skill set to work at one of these companies means you will not be employable if you are in the US and demand a US-level salary.
I think everyone should learn the basics of computer programming for two reasons–1, programming requires you to lay out what you want in a coherent, logical way, and that’s very important to teach; and 2, it needs to be hammered home to everyone that computers are tools intended for the service of humans, not vice versa. But it should not be taught in the expectation that it will lead to employment, because that is very unlikely, and programming jobs would make most people miserable. As will/do most office jobs, actually.
May 26th, 2019 at 2:22 pm
When I finished at a programming school in San Diego in 1981, I thought I had a profession for life. Mainframes were still King, with some inroads by the mini computer (a class started by Digital Equipment that is now gone – along with Digital). In the era of mainframes the programmers were like the high priests.
I think it is a 2 track system here – the kind of programming that mgt derisively refers to as “coders” – the bulk of end user and consumer programming – can be done off shore but the high end systems programming – still here.
Then again too the kind of programming I expedience regularly – where it is obvious the programmers never actually had to use their creation in real life – explains a lot.
I have a friend who I could call the top 1-3% of programmers – lives in Idaho and programs for a company in Houston. Systems programming.
May 26th, 2019 at 2:23 pm
There is an element of the “Tragedy of the Commons” in offshoring. It is advantageous in the short-term for the business-woman who sends work overseas; but by doing so, she deprives the people who live on the other side of the railway track of jobs.
One scenario is that the unemployed people from the other side of the tracks eventually come and beat the business-woman up, steal everything she has, and burn her house down. Physical crime will not be outsourced! Although the Usual Suspects seem quite willing to import shady characters to do the crime that Americans just won’t do.
Another scenario is that rates of pay steadily get equalized across the world, at a much lower rate than currently seen in the Western world. That in turn means the cost of living in the West will have to drop to a much lower rate. Consequently, the prices her company can charge will drop, along with the profits and ultimately her own pay. Her investments in rental property will turn out to be duds, and her stock portfolio will decline drastically. The business-woman’s standard of living eventually drops along with that of the people on the other side of the tracks.
Yet if that business-woman sees the long-term issues with outsourcing and refuses to do it, she will go out of business as other less-scrupulous business-women outsource and undercut her.
Open borders make the “Tragedy of the Commons” inevitable. Yet closed borders are impracticable. And the best solution of bringing everyone in the world up to current First World standards would require so much more energy that it is impossible without the wide-spread adoption of nuclear power — which the Usual Suspects will fight tooth & nail.
May 26th, 2019 at 2:33 pm
One other thought: As cloud computing becomes the predominant way of delivering specific applications, as well as generalized computer power, the location of the major capital equipment AND the energy that supports it can be different from the location(s) of the main part of the workforce. Server hardware can be acquired by a company with low cost of capital and located in the Pacific Northwest, where electricity costs are low, with the development staff located in, say, the Ukraine.
May 26th, 2019 at 2:36 pm
Bill….”I think it is a 2 track system here – the kind of programming that mgt derisively refers to as “coders” – the bulk of end user and consumer programming – can be done off shore but the high end systems programming – still here.”
But there are plenty of individuals with high-end programming abilities who live in places other than the US. The issue, I think, is not so much whether the people are Americans or non-Americans, but rather whether proper collaboration & communication can take place if they are not all in the same place and/or in the same place with the marketing/product-planning people who specify what the product is to do and the sales/customer-service people who provide feedback on what is good and what isn’t.
May 26th, 2019 at 2:41 pm
David,
To borrow a phrase from scifi author John Ringo, the collapse of extended “fiddly bit” supply chain of intermediate goods that quality 3D printing brings means that “In-sourcing” and “local” is the wave of the future, not “telemigration.”
For an example of that “in-sourcing” trend, see:
https://www.fabbaloo.com/blog/2019/5/16/why-is-stanley-black-amp-decker-so-deep-into-3d-printing
Stanley Ventures expects parts manufacturing to be re-integrated into their company’s (Black and Decker tools) not so distant future production and assembly processes.
The internet, radio frequency beacons and the ISO container are the warehouse for the extended supply chain of “fiddly bits” for “Just in Time” production.
Additive Mfg/3D Printing just removed all the multi-organization transaction costs, transportation costs and quality issues of all the intermediate suppliers of “Just-in-Time” and it is replaced by a vat of print media and “just enough/close enough” 3D/AM capital equipment. Capital equipment that is orders of magnitude more scale-able & mobile than a mass production set ups of old.
Lower transaction costs favors “local’ over “telemigration” skilled human talent.
We are looking at full-on disruptive technological change on the order of electrification.
Short form:
There are going to be lower barriers to entry for manufacturing anything, anywhere, with shorter times to market. More profit with 3D/AM will be made in areas of higher social order, lower corruption and lower regulatory kudzu.
All the existing power structures built up on the basis of the old industrial tech supply chains are going to get re-ordered locally, nationally and internationally.
May 26th, 2019 at 2:48 pm
Trent—Perhaps counterintuitively for many people, the case for localizing manufacturing work is in some ways stronger than case case for localizing “symbolic analyst” work. In the case of physical goods, transportation costs matter. Transportation *delays* matter even more, and have major implications for inventory management and product flexibility.
Energy costs matter a lot for many kinds of manufacturing…not all…and they also matter for the location of server farms. BUT, as noted above, the server farm location doesn’t have to be the same location(s) as the majority of the people.
May 26th, 2019 at 2:51 pm
David,
Another thing for you to consider here.
I remember 2003, when Arianespace had driven the Delta, Atlas and Titan American space launchers out of the commercial launch market and their lobbyists were knocking on the DoD’s door for launch contracts.
Space X is the first aerospace company to make 3D Printing/Additive manufacturing the heart of its production processes. Not because they wanted to, but because it was the only way to get around the established aerospace players — like rocket engine maker Aerojet — who were busy losing to Arianespace.
The ability of Space X to move faster since then to meet market needs is largely due to that intuitive leap into “Produce it ourselves” via 3D printing to avoid the entrenched “fiddly bits” makers in the aerospace world.
Space-X does not do a $10 billion dollar program with sub-contractors in the states and districts of all 26 important House and Senate chairmen.
They do almost everything except launch and recovery in one place with 3D/AM industrial processes.
This is the industrial future.