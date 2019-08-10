Jeffery Epstein’s Death in Federal Custody the Suicide of Federal Government Credibility
Posted by Trent Telenko on August 10th, 2019 (All posts by Trent Telenko)
The announced “death by suicide” of Pedo-Pimp to the Powerful Jeffery Epstein in Federal government custody while;
- On a 24/7 suicide watch,
- After his first “suicide attempt,” in late July, and
- Before there was any time for a real autopsy…
…is such utter horse manure as to utterly destroy any shred of credibility of the Federal government.
That Federal Attorney General Barr first called for an FBI investigation of Epstein’s death — to deafening loud round of public rasp-berry’s.
Then he followed that credibility destroying knee jerk response near seconds later by saying the Department of Justice Inspector General would conduct the investigation — given the non-prosecution of so many in the DoJ & FBI after the IG caught them red handed leaking FISA surveillance sources and methods to the press — amounts to an “Eff-U” slap in the face to the General Public.
This is pure “Pravda Reporting on Chernobyl” territory. It’s all about elite posturing and “Face” while the radioactive pile burns.
America functions on the consent of the governed. This requires the government be credible through elite replacement by elections as well as the fair administration and enforcement of justice for both the powerful as well as the least of us.
The circumstances of Mr Epstein’s death are such that I’ve completely lost any faith in the concept of “Justice” that in any way involves the institutional FBI or Department of Justice.
I hate saying that because it leaves us here:
“Those who make peaceful change impossible make violent change inevitable.”
That Rubicon has now been crossed. G-d help the people of these United States.
Please comment and tell me I’m wrong. I’m in the mood to be lied too.
August 10th, 2019 at 3:07 pm
Iowahawk’s tweet on this is very accurate dark humor —
David Burge
Okay conspiracy kooks, I guess you win this round
>>BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein was in his own cell at the time of his death,
>>and was not on suicide watch, multiple people familiar with the investigation
>>10:36 AM · Aug 10, 2019·Twitter Web App
August 10th, 2019 at 3:11 pm
A “face into the desk” comment on Epstein seen on Iowahawk’s twitter feed —
Paul Kuster
@Quixotes_L_S
1h
Replying to
@iowahawkblog
Alex Jones is starting to appear rational
August 10th, 2019 at 3:37 pm
I’ve read several intelligent folks predict he would be killed (or kill himself) before this got deep in details. Once Buba Billy Bob Clinton’s name came up, I thought that was right. So what does Federal 24/7 suicide watch actually guarantee? Yeah, what cred.
Death6
August 10th, 2019 at 4:43 pm
Yes, this is legitimate pre-revolutionary stuff. No one believes this story, and once you’ve lost the public’s faith, it’s gone, and the doors are wide open. Why should we take their word for ANYTHING?
Why shouldn’t I insist on seeing the video from the Walmart in El Paso? Why shouldn’t I believe that the multiple people who say they SAW multiple shooters are telling the truth? They don’t have any history of them lying to my face, unlike the Feds. And if I believe that the Feds would lie about this, what are the implications?
Right now I think Americans are like the crowd at Nicolae Caeusescu’s final speech, impassively staring at our leaders, hating them, knowing they are lying vermin. It will only take the slightest push for things to go completely out of control.
August 10th, 2019 at 5:35 pm
It looks like the DoJ’s plan is to make this as weird and confusing as possible.
Department of Justice spokesman Lee Plourde told The Post that Epstein, 66, was not “currently” on watch in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center while he awaited trial on child sex-trafficking charges.
They were also saying his suicide attempt last month may have been an assault instead. It’s possible they placed him in the terror block hoping he would be “Whitey Bulgered” by one of the other lunatics. He was only three cells down from El Chapo.
August 10th, 2019 at 6:06 pm
Trent, we have “known” each other in passing online for quite a few years. Sorry I can’t lie to make it better.
He was in the Special Management Unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center. In that unit, it is required at all times that every inmate be seen as “living, breathing flesh” at least every 30 minutes. If the inmate is on suicide watch, they are required to additionally be seen every 15 minutes staggered. Those are the rules of the game.
He was placed on suicide watch 3 weeks ago after either being attacked or committing self-harm. The question of which was not publicly confirmed. On Thursday, he was still on suicide watch, mandating that number of checks. Friday, for reasons and at a time unknown, he was taken off suicide watch. Note that being in the SMU, he still had the other checks that had to be done. British newspapers, who have to be watched but who will print news that the American media will not, have said that the cameras that were supposed to be covering the cell were “inoperative”. There are also questions that may be raised about exactly what time that he was found, and how that relates to shift changes when the oncoming shift has to make sure it has the “living, breathing flesh” it is signing off to take.
It has been admitted by the staff involved that Friday night they did not make ANY of the required inmate checks. I know that they are Federal employees, but there is one bugger-all great number of questions that raises. Too bad that there is no one in the Federal government bureaucracy who is working for the law and the Constitution instead of for the UniParty.
When you consider the huge amount of wealthy and powerful politicians, businessmen, celebrities, government officials; domestic and foreign, mostly Democrat but more than a few GOPe . . . and most of them have access to official and unofficial “coercive instruments of state power” means that his death could be accomplished by a lot of people. Payoffs and cut outs could be arranged easily.
I am hoping [without much real hope] that Epstein left behind a mass of incriminating evidence with a “dead man switch” to take out his fellow pedophiles.
As you know, I write in a lot of venues. By tonight I have to finish a piece I started yesterday that centers around government legitimacy and social contract. It is going to be untidy.
There is a line from a version of the song “Jefferson and Liberty” that crosses my mind.
The night of fire is yet to come, the Tyrant’s Shadow down the years, demands we kneel or take the gun, and go shed blood instead of our tears. Events keep pushing us in that direction. It is not a direction we want to have to go, but the options are being circumscribed.
Subotai Bahadur
August 10th, 2019 at 6:10 pm
Background info, not making any particular point.
By the nature of my employment fort my entire adulthood – psychiatric social worker at a state hospital, I am familiar with “suicide watch” in a psychiatric setting. Our 150-bed hospital usually has 6-10 people on what we call Level I, which is constant observation, arms reach; twice that number on Level II, constant monitoring on camera, immediate intervention if a person goes off camera or does anything odd; or Level III, 5 or 15-minute checks. I don’t know how similar this is to suicide watch in a criminal setting, but I will bet it is much more intensive with us than with them. (We have never had the impression that they cared quite as much.) For year-round staffing, each slot of 24/7 watch costs over $500,000. (Five people times true cost including benefits.) The rest are about a third of that. We are a small state, but we average about 8 + 9 + 12 slots, $6M a year, for that alone. That adds up fast and people try to avoid it. No one wants to pay that at prisons. It is also hard to do, because people who are intent on suicide have all day to think about ways to get around this, slamming themselves into bathrooms, shoving an observer aside so they can swallow something, etc.
You learn things over time, and it is well known among us that men who have just been arrested for sexual crimes are the highest possible suicide risk, higher than people who have been through horrendous trauma or who have just lost their families horribly.
August 10th, 2019 at 6:21 pm
A slightly off the wall and off tangent thought.
They aren’t as powerful as they think they are.
Mueller issues his report, says there’s no collusion, can’t indict on obstruction, goes down in flames in front of Congress.
The economy, thanks frackers!, just keeps rolling along despite (or maybe because of?) trade wars.
Slow Joe keeps coming out on top of primary polls, and they are going to have at least a dozen on stage again in September with only three drop-outs to date. Neither Harris nor Warren can get any traction because they are duking out with the other ankle-biters, and are trashing Obama’s legacy besides.
They go after Acosta on Epstein but everybody points out he was W’s boy not Trumps, and Trump banned Epstein from his properties because he was hitting on underage girls. Bubba’s name comes up big time and people start asking questions about his involvement. Epstein is looking really really dirty (see reports that Wexner says he was conned). Suddenly Epstein isn’t so useful anymore.
They are running scared. They are finding out they can’t really control the narrative. They thought they could coming out of 2007-2015 but Trump (and Lindsey 2.0, and Cocaine Mitch) has f’ed with their control, bigly. He drives the MSM and Leftist-hive-mind batty, and they just keep chasing those laser pointer tweets all over the floor.
They know Barr is working on something inside DOJ just like Nunes worked his investigations. People are getting turned, are deciding it’ll be better to work with the people in power now that might still be in power in 2021. Deals are being cut and they aren’t going in the Left’s favor.
They are scared and turning it up to 11 … then breaking off the knob. They are throwing anything against the wall to see what sticks, with no regard to what the potential blowback might be (see J Castro’s doxxing Trump donors that targeted six who donated to him and his brother, too).
I suspect that we are in for a wild and woolly ride between now and November 2020, and maybe beyond that.
August 10th, 2019 at 6:45 pm
I completely fail to understand just what else you expect the AG to do , Trent? Epstein was in Federal custody, was apparently not on suicide watch, and they have not announced an official cause of death because that is still pending autopsy. Obviously there needs to be a Federal investigation and that is the Federal Bureau of Investigations job. An independent IG investigation is only prudent. Do you suggest he not kick off either of those? And then everyone would be hollering about the lack of interest in finding out whst happened and screaming, “Coverup!” Other than immediately appointing a Special Counsel, what would you have him do? First rule of news is, after all, that much of the first 24 hours reporting is incorrect.
August 10th, 2019 at 6:57 pm
Not that I have any confidence in an honest and truthful investigation that lays the cards on the table, sad to say.
August 10th, 2019 at 6:59 pm
Subotai Bahadur,
The Federal collapse of credibility will inevitably be followed by a collapse of legitimacy.
You literally cannot in good conscious convict someone on evidence gathered by the FBI or other DoJ law enforcement. You cannot trust it to be the truth.
This is what happened with the widow of the Muslim Pulse night club shooter. None of the jury believed anything the FBI provided as evidence.
There are other much more important fall outs here.
If there is no public justice, people will settle for the private type. Otherwise known as vengeance.
And when, not if, we get there. No one will talk to the Feds. They’ve shown themselves to be too corrupt and too cheap at the price because they don’t know the real price of their corrupt acts.
They will be deaf, dumb and blind in the middle of chaos.
And the elites will suffer as well. As everyone who is not an elite will assume every elite out there are all just Epstein clients.
Please see “private justice” again for the implications of that.
This process will happen slowly…then all at once.