    “Red Flag” Laws

    Posted by Jonathan on August 12th, 2019 (All posts by )

    From this helpful summary of recent trends in US gun laws at Ammo.com:

    After a wave of mass shootings in 2017 and 2018, one of the most fashionable pushes for gun control was the rise of so-called “red flag” laws, or Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).
     
    [. . .]
     
    Red flag laws enable law enforcement to confiscate firearms from an individual who is considered a threat to themselves or others. However, these confiscatory actions can be taken based on simple allegations. An accusation from a family member, friend, or associate is enough of a justification for law enforcement officers to seize an individual’s firearms.
     
    Potential for due process violations has emerged since red flag laws started gaining traction. Even the American Civil Liberties Union, who views the Second Amendment as a collective right as opposed to an individual right, has expressed concern about how red flags will essentially create Minority Report-like scenarios in America. Individuals could see their rights stripped just based on speculation on the part of petitioners and a judge.
     
    Subsequently, the accused are compelled to take their accusers to court, even though the accused has never been charged with or convicted of a crime. To make matters worse, the defendant could have their weapons seized without even a hearing before a judge. Months could go by before a gun owner wins back his gun rights in court.

    It seems likely that govt officials will use red flag laws to harass unpopular people. It seems likely that red flag laws will have perverse unintended consequences such as ex-girlfriend empowerment. Red flag laws will be enforced by the same institutions and officials whose inability to prevent or stop mass shootings is used as an argument for passing red flag laws.

    In politics, if it feels good, if it’s fashionable, if it’s glib, if everyone seems to want it, it’s probably a bad idea.

     

    3 Responses to ““Red Flag” Laws”

    1. Brian Says:
      August 12th, 2019 at 2:03 pm

      I don’t see why very specific red-flag laws should be a big problem, any more than restraining orders, but of course first, they won’t be drawn very specifically or carefully, and second, even if so, they won’t make a darn bit of difference in the rate of murders of any sort, certainly not mass shooting events, which are vanishingly rare and should not drive policies on anything.

    2. Grurray Says:
      August 12th, 2019 at 3:14 pm

      Confiscation should be determined by a panel of the confiscatee’s peers, and the actual confiscation should be carried out by a posse comitatus comprised of the confiscatee’s neighbors, friends, relatives, and preferably including whomever initiated the confiscation, unless perhaps they can provide some extraordinary medical excuse. It should require extreme responsibility and reordering society back to a place where it hasn’t been for awhile.

    3. Gavin Longmuir Says:
      August 12th, 2019 at 3:51 pm

      It seems like Red Flag Laws are treating the symptom (and treating it very incompetently) rather than treating the problem. The problem is a person who wants to kill her fellow human beings.

      Take away her guns, especially if it is done in an unfair authoritarian way, and her desire to kill will be even greater. If she is like a Londoner, she will then knife a few random people on the streets. If she is as smart as an Osakan, she will use firebombs to burn tens of people to death. And if she is simply lazy, she will drive her vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians. No gun required.

      If the human being is the problem, lock her up! And if someone wants to start by locking up most of our Congressional representatives who are posturing instead of addressing problems, I for one will not object.

