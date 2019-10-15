The Strong Horse
Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on October 15th, 2019 (All posts by Assistant Village Idiot)
Osama bin Laden said that people will follow the strong horse. He wasn’t wrong. That phrase came to my mind today reading the RealClearInvestigations piece Why China’s Brightest Abroad Show Team Spirit For Beijing’s Hardball. The American fantasy is that people in oppressed nations want more than anything to be free, or at least be freer. Though this is partly true, it ebbs and flows and is sometimes much less true than we expect. It is true that in measuring public sentiment under dictators all data is suspect. People are afraid to be the first to stop clapping for Stalin.* In the current case of China, those that have received approval to study abroad are from the class of people benefiting most under the current regime, and are additionally vetted to boot. They are among the most likely to support the regime to begin with; then additional carrots and sticks are applied.
Nonetheless, I think that Richard Bernstein is reading the available data correctly, and that China is not populated entirely by huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Beginning about a third of the way down, he illustrates that many of the students are proud of China’s power and growth, that it is expanding. There is no mention of them being proud of its government’s actions, but the sense is that they just don’t think about that much.
“The conviction in China is that we’re on the right track,” Wang added. “The vibe is that the system we have is better than the West’s.”
I don’t think this is a Chinese characteristic, I think it is a human characteristic. A great deal of German and Japanese fervor leading to WWII was created out decades of teaching the idea that because we are becoming powerful, it shows our way is superior. I may be reading the idea back onto historical events, but I think of Romans, Ottomans, and Venetians saying much the same. Even when everyone recognises the idea in the abstract that because tyrannies do exist, it cannot be true that the most powerful is the most moral, they seem to forget this when it comes to their own nation. It may be tied at some deep level to seeking secure resources. When your people are powerful, you are more likely to eat. Notice that nations on the make do not seem to get attacked, either, even if they are not yet especially powerful. One would think that a rising threat would attract violence, but they seem to attract diplomacy, alliances, agreements, or at worst only sanctions and counterthreats. Something in our nature says that’s not a good bet to confront unless it is necessary.
Does this apply to us as well? Hmm, let’s look at some friends of ours first, the British before answering that. England was not powerful in the Middle Ages. Spain, France, the Italian states, the Holy Roman Empire and eventually the Portuguese were more powerful. British patriotism has large regional elements now, but even English patriotism was more regional until…I will say 1500, just as a round number. Over the next hundred years England became more powerful, and a more full English patriotism grew. It likely reached its height in late Victorian times or early Edwardian. It dipped a little about the time of the Boer War, perhaps not accidentally, and plummeted after WWI, even though Great Britain was among the victors. A sort of anti-patriotism became fashionable in the 1920s and 30s. Among its elites it still is, despite their having been proved wrong repeatedly over the last hundred years.
I don’t think it is easy to measure the patriotism within one’s own society when it is this diverse and the target is moving. There have been intentional attempts to redefine patriotism, which I have thought pernicious, but acknowledge the door doesn’t have to be left open for that when the common wisdom is so oversimplified that it can easily be kicked in. We think we know what “patriotism” means intuitively, but it has grown vaguer over the years until it became more of a glittering compliment word – at which point it is only natural that it will become a target for mockery. Yet for all that, I think there would be general agreement that the 1950s were a high point of patriotism, which started receding in the late 1960s.
The standard explanation is that some were becoming disillusioned because of Vietnam, and we began to question whether we were actually doing good in the world or were all that noral and correct. What if that’s not true? The standard explanation is also that it was the young who were opposed to Vietnam, but that isn’t entirely so. Support for the war eroded among older Americans first, especially around 1968, while the war in general was supported by a majority of the young. Those who had seen a victorious war, followed by an inconclusive one in Korea, were less enthused about a dithering, uncertain America doing much off anything abroad anymore. We may have the cart and horse reversed. Had we been an aggressive country on the make, patriotism might have sustained longer. Whether that sort of patriotism would be a good thing for us or the rest of the world is a separate question. While acknowledging it’s all contradictory and difficult, I am going to come down in favor of the idea that indecisive losing sapped our patriotism more than more intellectual and reasoned positions about the place of America in the world. I think the latter was only partly true, and much of it was retrofitted onto a more basic response.
*This is why the success of large “peaceful” protests are not a full argument that civil disobedience works. Gandhi’s success was predicated on there being a half a billion people behind him who were not always nonviolent, and on their dealing with a nation with enough moral code to be shamed. I have never been able to track down the quote, so it may be apocryphal, but Ho Chi Minh is reported to have said that if India had been a French colony, Minister Gandhi would long since have gone to another reward. The assembling of large crowds has the effect of everyone discovering exactly how much support there is for a cause. Even if everyone just goes home, that information is now out on the table.
October 15th, 2019 at 11:18 am
There is no way to actually gauge what “the Chinese people” think because they are living in a police state, one that outright murdered tens of millions of people several decades ago, within living memory of many people, and that completely controls all communications.
For most people, security wins out over freedom, every time. The average Chinese person of course values not getting murdered, over criticizing the thugs who are their government. Of course.
I once knew a Chinese family, studying at a US university, who was terrified of having to go back to China because they had had a second child while living in the US. It’s an evil place. Period. We should separate themselves from them, as much as possible, for moral reasons as well as economic. When watching Tiananmen Square retrospective documentaries in the last year, I feel sadness and outrage that people in China who were brave enough to speak out for freedom were (and are) so brutally treated, but also extreme fury that our political and business “elite” have made it so it is essentially impossible not to buy Chinese products and thereby help to bolster that evil regime.
October 15th, 2019 at 11:41 am
What Brian said.
Remember Eric Berne’s “Games People Play”? Among these amusing summaries I recall “Let’s You and Him Fight”.
I remember, too, that oft quoted excerpt from Solzhenitsyn so familiar that I need not provide the words, just the idea, and people will recall his pondering what would have happened had he resisted.
Courage certainly plays a part in choosing to restrain that bin Laden’s “Strong Horse” AVI mentioned. Courage augmented by distance may not suffice for the Chinese ex pats studying or living abroad to say what they actually think. Certainly the Hong Kong protesters display courage. (A comparison and contrast of them with Berkeley students of the 60’s or with SDS would prove very interesting.) But courage won’t turn out as the significant driver.
Instead of courage, I’d look to conviction. Specifically, conviction that absolutes exist, that morality is not merely a social construct.
October 15th, 2019 at 12:20 pm
BTW, Brian, I empathize with the fury of your closing sentence. I’d add to it some other evaluations and attendant emotions, tho. I admit in advance that probably that addition includes some self-justification for not exercising my ability to enforce a tariff by refusing to by Chinese products. At any rate….
Frustration: quite frequently I do not see any alternatives. Try going to Home Depot and attempting to buy, eg, deck screws not made in China. Or look for a replacement part for a manufactured in Amerioca refrigerator’s ice maker and suppress surprise at finding most of the options come from China (and that an option that comes from a factory only a few miles from where you went to hi school is half again the price of the Chinese option).
Puzzlement: what do I do when some alternative exists, but at half again the price? How do I evaluate the cost/benefit ratio when I recognize that more than my bank balance is at stake, when I have some clues about ideas such as the benefits of free trade, such as how a totalitarian state can use trade as a tool of war, how that state can use its population as slave workers? How do I evaluate the options when, provided I’m willing to accept shipping delay, the internet allows me to buy from all over the world. (This week I purchased an electric motor to replace a aged failed motor in my home’s central air unit. The original part was made in a small town in Missouri. I’ve done field service engineering in that town. Possibly, since the factory has changed owners over the course of the decades and there are only a couple of large buildings in that town, I worked in the very building in which the original motor was made. The replacement motor will come from a plant in Mexico.)
Satisfaction: Maybe a rationalization here. But I think about the Chinese workers. I and they both benefit when we do business. They have a productive job. Their government may rip them off. But at least some of the reward for that productivity comes to them. Their standard of living increases. That pleases me. And I wonder, too, whether their gaining the comforts and, indeed, securities of a better standard of living might influence their thinking. Perhaps they, in mass, will provide a check against their government doing things that might adversely affect their jobs.
October 15th, 2019 at 12:25 pm
We all see the world through a keyhole. What I did not see in my short time in China was anyone who was frightened of his government. Policing was very light — with most of the few police officers on the streets being unarmed. The streets were safe. In the evenings, people poured out of their homes to dance in the streets — it may sound unlikely to westerners who get their news from the Lame Stream Media, but it happens. Life in Chinese cities is much more civilized for ordinary people than it is for people in San Francisco or London.
Basically, Chinese people can reasonably feel that their government is working, and life is getting better year by year. This may support AVI’s hypothesis that nothing succeeds like success.