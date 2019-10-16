 
    • «

    What, Exactly, Is CNN?

    Posted by David Foster on October 16th, 2019 (All posts by )

    …and what are NBC and ABC?

    When referencing these networks…for example, when talking about CNN’s increasingly-extreme political bias, ABC’s running of a video supposedly from Syria which was actually from Kentucky, or the reports about widespread abuse of women at  NBC, people tend to simply refer to them as “CNN”, “ABC”, or “NBC”, as if they were independent entities.  But they’re not.

    CNN is owned by AT&T.  NBC is owned by Comcast, and ABC is owned by Disney.

    The history is that CNN was part of Turner Broadcasting, which merged with Time-Warner in 1996.  Following a whole host of acquisition and divestiture transactions (which included a very expensive experience with AOL), Warner Media was acquired by AT&T in 2018.  NBC was acquired by GE in 1986 as part of its reacquisition of RCA; the networks was put into a joint venture with Comcast in 2009, and the GE share of the venture was bought out by Comcast in 2013. Disney acquired ABC in 1996 as part of its acquisition of Capital Cities/ABC Inc.

    Given how these entities have been shuffled around, it may be understandable that people refer to them simply by the names of the networks; still, I think the proper way to refer to CNN would be “CNN, a subsidiary of telecommunications giant AT&T” and similarly for the others.

     

    4 Responses to “What, Exactly, Is CNN?”

    1. Grurray Says:
      October 16th, 2019 at 11:47 am

      I’ve been down to that part of Kentucky a few times to tour the bourbon distilleries. It’s a great place. If they ever tried to invade, the Turks would be annihilated. In fact, ABC better stop giving people any ideas. There are a lot of Kentuckians I’m sure who would welcome the challenge.

    2. Brian Says:
      October 16th, 2019 at 12:15 pm

      We need to completely destroy the absurd self-serving myth of the US media as neutral arbiters of “objective” “news”. They were never any such thing and certainly aren’t at all like that now. Is there any other country in which the media has been able to perpetuate a fraud like this? My understanding is that in other countries people explicitly accept that media outlets have a bias, and that’s ok. In fact, it’s healthier than our system. It is known and accepted that the Guardian is coming from the left, so if they want to report “news” rather than opinion, they need to back it up rigorously or no one is going to believe it, or care. But because the New York Times, Washington Post, etc., are allowed this absurd image as respectable news organizations, they can print the most ludicrous garbage and gossip and it’s taken seriously. By some people still at least…

    3. Sgt. Mom Says:
      October 16th, 2019 at 3:08 pm

      The mainstream broadcast media establishment does look as if it is going down in flames, with CNN’s management being outed as being particularly partisan – I mean, we always suspected this, but Project Veritas now has ripped off that cloak of impartiality in providing video proof. ABC running a completely unrelated bit of nighttime bombardment video just because it was splashy and fit the narrative. And NBC now looking like sex abuse central.
      Credibility with at least half the viewing audience shot to heck. The mainstream broadcast media can’t even bother pretending to be impartial any more…

    4. David Foster Says:
      October 16th, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      What I am wondering about is: what does the top management of AT&T think about CNN (assuming they think about it at all)??

      Is CNN’s extreme political bias a reflection of AT&T corporate policy? And, if so, is this policy motivated by a sincere belief that it is somehow best for the company and its shareholders, or is it purely a reflection of personal executive beliefs about politics (or about what will make them look best among their peers)??

      Or is AT&T top management so busy with other things that they have had no time to pay attention to what is going on in this relatively unimportant subsidiary?

      Or are they following strict corporate decentralization theory (“as long as they make their numbers, we leave them alone”)???…hard to believe in the case of CNN itself, which is scarcely a resounding success, but maybe if you apply it to the results of their next-higher-level parent organization.

      Or are they planning to spin it off soon, so just don’t care for that reason?

