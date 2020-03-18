How to fix US empty store shelves in 48 hours
It’s never a pleasant thing to stand up, alone, in the face of a national mania and provide an unpleasant solution. I’ve been putting it off for some time.
Finally, I’ve had it. Nobody who does this for a living seems to be willing to step up to the plate so I guess I’m stuck doing the job. The free-market solution to excess demand over supply is to raise prices. We are not raising prices to end the empty shelves because the government in various jurisdictions has made it illegal to raise prices in the face of an emergency.
Nobody has had the courage to say this. Everyone who has taken a basic economics course in the US knows this. This lack of even discussion on how to fix the empty shelf problem is deeply weird and nobody is talking about the odd silence either.
March 18th, 2020 at 6:42 am
That is not a solution but rationing by other means.
March 18th, 2020 at 6:47 am
I’ll be even more courageous than you and say what empty shelf problem?
Stores sell stuff and if not replenished shelves will go empty.
Until the next truck arrives at the store.
Then shelves will be replenished.
Toilet paper is consumed at roughly a steady rate, I think. Thus, people buying shopping carts full of it aren’t going to need to buy more soon. The same with canned soup, ramen, etc.
Demand will settle out, and the empty shelves won’t stay empty long.
Raising prices now won’t solve any actual problem but will instead inspire price controls and worse.
We should avoid all that, I think.
Tolerate the empty shelves, for a while.
March 18th, 2020 at 7:15 am
GeorgeNYC – You need to take a microeconomics course. And if you have already done so, you need to get your money back.
Xennady – You have a point about toilet paper. Now do that analysis on milk, eggs, and meat, all of which are getting panic bought at my local grocery. When perishables are massively overbought, they spoil and are thrown away. It’s funny that you want to tolerate empty shelves to avoid price controls when we have empty shelves because of price controls. Store management doesn’t raise prices because it is illegal to do so.
March 18th, 2020 at 7:21 am
The local Woodman’s and Costco have instituted rationing for things like toilet paper and hand sanitizer. They have also shortened their hours to allow for restocking. I think this was one of the best moves on their part as it means that customers aren’t snatching the goods as soon as the items go on the shelf.
March 18th, 2020 at 8:02 am
I actually have an economics degree. Mostly got the highest grades in every single class I ever took. Economics is just math. Nothing more. It is free of any moral authority. The shred of moral authority it has is based on the supposed derivative effect of being a way to “efficiently” allocate resources and therefore benefit people. There are a large number of assumptions that go into creating a true “free” market. i.e. a Pareto-optimal market. Most of economic goes into studying market failures and how to handle them. Most of what I see on this site is really just pro-corporate not pro-market. The corporate form is the biggest subsidy ever invented as all liabilities are specifically limited solely to the assets of the corporation. All externalities beyond that are absorbed by others. That makes sense to encourage certain types of activity but with regard to speculation that is absolute nonsense. As with most conservatives you either anthropomorphize these corporate entities or else glorify their leaders forgetting the fact that these were intended to improve humanity rather than oppress it.
March 18th, 2020 at 8:31 am
GeorgeNYC – I recall on my first day in both high school and in college economics, they both laid out the purpose of economics as a field is to figure out how much to make, and where to allocate and distribute production. The whole field deals in one way or another with these two problems. So when you say that raising prices is just rationing by another name as if distribution is ever something else, you’ve revealed a complete ignorance of economics, notwithstanding your paper credentials.
You are bringing in the subject of moral authority. Nobody else is talking about moral authority. It’s not a consideration of the discussion, which is, if you look at the very top of the page, about how to end excessive panic buying resulting in whole sections of stores being devoid of any product.
Normal milk prices are $3 in my neck of the woods. If today the first gallon was $3, the second $6, the third $12, and the fourth $24, I wouldn’t be out of milk and neither would the store. The fact that the store is out of milk and thus I can’t do my normal restock is not a market failure. It is a failure of government in imposing price controls.
This doesn’t even touch the other set of market interventions in the price of milk that make it more expensive on a day-to-day basis. A “true free market” is not in the cards in 2020 for milk in the USA. That discussion we can have on another thread on another day.
But you don’t want to acknowledge the pernicious effects of the anti-gouging laws and how they are spreading panic across the US as people see empty shelves and realize that they too must stock up to avoid being left entirely without.
March 18th, 2020 at 8:38 am
I have some pretty decent information on this. The empty shelf problem isn’t a supply issue, it’s a delivery issue. With the huge glut of demand all at once, we simply don’t have enough truck drivers to get the product to the stores and hence, on the shelves. The shelves will be re-stocked with everything soon enough.
March 18th, 2020 at 9:44 am
As with most conservatives you either anthropomorphize these corporate entities or else glorify their leaders forgetting the fact that these were intended to improve humanity rather than oppress it.
Interesting POV. “Corporate entities” are an example of people banding together to provide as service or product for their own benefit. “Improving humanity” was the purpose of communism or so it was sold to the gullible. If the public chose to buy the service or product, it was to improve their own lives.
Dan has a more useful observation. Truck stops are closing all but gas pumps so truckers are having trouble finding meals and showers. That seems to be a problem.
I agree with the use of volume prices to discourage hoarding. We went out yesterday and were able to find all but paper goods. We have a Safeway market near our home, which is usually not our first choice as it tends to have higher prices, so we shop for most food items at a Frys, which is farther away. Yesterday, the Safeway had a fairly normal selection of grocery items, excepting paper goods. The Frys, which seems to have a somewhat lower socioeconomic clientele, was out of almost everything, especially meat.
That suggests to me that TM is right. I might try an experiment today. About a mile east of us is a very expensive market called “AJ’s” which caters to the prosperous “Foothill” area where we live. I’ll see if they are bought out. If not, TM’s point is made again.
March 18th, 2020 at 10:19 am
Dan is right — the empty shelf problem is a delivery issue, not a supply/demand issue. Although raising the prices for high demand items would be a classic example of an effective market signal to devote more resources to delivery of those items.
Underlying this is the real problem with “economics” — the discipline tends to ignore the pernicious effect of government actions, even (especially?) those that are well-intentioned.
Government schools have left people uneducated, such that in an unnecessary panic they stock up on perhaps the least useful thing to have in a prolonged lockdown — toilet paper.
Government-dominated universities produce graduates going into media who really do know nothing — and spread panic in a situation like this instead of spreading information.
And perhaps under all of that lies a moral issue. People choose to ignore that we are all going to die, every single one of us. And when we are old and have compromised health (which comes to us all), we may die sooner rather than later. Why should any of us feel entitled to demand that other people have to pay for ICUs to extend our lives by a few miserable weeks? If we choose to spend our own money on extending our always-limited life spans — Great! That would be a market signal.
On the other hand, I have to admit that historically when religion was a much bigger part of people’s lives and government was a much smaller part, the world was also far from perfect.
March 18th, 2020 at 11:25 am
I had this very argument with my wife yesterday. It is always disappointing to me to realize how many, who otherwise claim to be supporters of free markets, so readily abandon them when they don’t like some particular aspect of the results.
One word is missing from this discussion: “arbitrage”. Arbitrage is the process of moving goods from locations (or times) where they have a lower value to places (or times) where they have a higher value. Arbitrage is a normal, every day part of a market. But where it really comes into play (and proves its value) is during emergencies.
The fact that higher prices encourage greater supply and help reduce demand seems hard to dispute. Why turn that function off during emergencies? The laws of human behavior (economics) don’t change, they’re just pushed beyond the normal range. During local/regional emergencies (hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, etc), the rise in local prices encourages supplies to move toward that region (arbitrage) and help encourage minimization and substitution and, thus, reduce local demand. During nation/global emergencies, the primary effect is minimization and substitution. But these are exactly the effects we want to happen during emergencies!
Anti-gouging laws are simply a form of temporary price controls. As we know, price controls always induce shortages and rationing. Empty store shelves are exactly what I would expect if prices are not allowed to rise to the actual market price. Why not buy 6 months worth of toilet paper? It doesn’t cost any more. And the empty store shelves don’t actually inspire a whole lot of confidence that it will be available tomorrow or later. Anti-gouging laws induce panic buying. Would you be inclined to buy months worth of toilet paper if it was available on the shelf, but at 5 or 10 times the normal price? I think not.
Panic buying could be stopped tomorrow if we simply allow (even encourage) retailers to raise their prices until at least some of the items remained on the shelves at the end of the day. People don’t go into panic mode if what they need is available but much more expensive. They will panic if it is not available at all.
In my local area, the panic buying is very spotty and illustrative. Things that can be stored longer-term (e.g., toilet paper, cleaning products, water, peanut butter, pasta) are sold out–store shelves are completely empty shortly after the stores open. Other non-perishable items are picked over, but still readily available. Perishable items (milk, meat, vegetables, etc) are picked over, but still available. People are making rational choices. There is no point in stocking up on perishables that can’t be used beyond a certain date. Items which don’t expire–buy it all because you never know when it will be back in stock. And since going to a store is a risky endeavor in and of itself, there is strong pressure to buy anything you might possibly need until your next store visit. Thus, more unnecessary purchases.
No one likes the arbitrageur. They ARE taking advantage of a situation. Nonetheless they perform a vital service, especially in emergencies.
March 18th, 2020 at 11:34 am
LOL. “That’s not even wrong.” Wolfgang Pauli ;)
March 18th, 2020 at 11:40 am
Doesn’t Paul Krugman have economics degrees and numerous awards as well as a Nobel price in economics? Sure he does, and comes up with larger and larger roles for government intervention to manage market failure. His much cited “A manifesto for economic sense” could have been the blueprint behind the neo-keynesian policies that has resulted in the massive debt increase that followed the bailouts and stimulus and resulted in the minimal recovery from the 2008 government cause collapse of the highly regulated mortgage “market”. It was really a justification of those actions.
We are about to go further along that path with the measures being rushed into being. Can we really stand an additional $2 Trillion in debt? This is not a lack of demand recession, it is at base a supply shock, aggravated by sourcing such a large part of our supply chain in one third world dictatorship and scaring the dickens out of consumers and producers. No major crisis should ever be wasted in righting “market failure” with minimal conception of the induced long term secondary “failures”/effects. After all we get to “do something” about those as they arrive on our door step. Win-win for Bernie/Joe/Trump/Krugman/etc. Market adjustments often take more time to sort out shocks than the political cycle and many of the examples of failures are the children of past political interventions. The beneficiaries have every incentive to perpetuate these by deflection and political rent seeking. The rest of the folks who are paying the price don’t even perceive they are paying them in present costs (direct and indirect) as well as unrealized opportunities for something better.
So, basic micro-economics question, which signal simulates a faster and larger reaction to a shortage: rationing with price control, empty shelves with price control or empty shelves with unregulated prices? Get that wrong and your credential/common sense is worthless for predictions. Obviously price controls, imposed for “fairness” have a distributional effect. It means that someone with the willingness and ability to buy the item at a higher, temporary market clearing price may not find the item for a longer period of time without an incentive to increase production from the higher price. Those geniuses who can’t figure out that more toilet paper won’t be beneficial based on actual symptoms will hold the current supplies because they horded the current supply with no higher price to check their panic. Sure seems “fair” to me. The moral judgement behind the price controls during an “emergency” undoubtedly moved us farther from Pareto optimality. Additionally, just how much of a core value should we hold preserving and extending individual freedom in an imperfect world full of imperfect people? Where do those imperfect people get to exert the most perverse influences over and control on others?
Get a refund. The current field of economics is distorted by government funding seeking to find academic support for a larger role in the economy. Funding talks. Remember the part about opportunity costs? How about positive versus normative judgements? Capture theory of regulation? Indirect/unintended consequences/ short run/long run? If you can not answer yes to each of these fundament economic concepts, demand damages. Intensions don’t matter, I choose:
“Many people want the government to protect the consumer. A much more urgent problem is to protect the consumer from the government.”
― Milton Friedman
