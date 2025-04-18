Past Forgetting

So, Ed Driscoll at Instapundit is dedicated to posting Covid retrospectives along the nature of “On this Day Five Years Ago…” Some comments appended to his various posts over the last few weeks express exasperation with his apparent complete inability (or disinclination) when it comes to pithy summarization, and others express exasperation with remembering the Covidiocy day by day and blow by blow. For myself, I have a mouse with a scroll-wheel and can use it. As for the second category of comments – yes, we should not forget what Covid did to us.

Yes, we ought to remember every day, every jot and tittle of such state-sponsored torments piled upon us in the name of the Unparalleled Epidemic Danger From the Covid Plague (eleventy!!!), and the identities and employers of those individuals who either inflicted those torments on the public or cheered them on through media, both Established and Social. We ought to remember every detail of civic lockdowns demanded by governors and local officials getting in touch with their inner authoritarian or feeling obliged to respond to that manufactured panic – especially those who flouted the rules that they inflicted on everyone else. (Looking at you especially, Governor “Hair-gel” Newsome, frolicking with friends at the French Laundry.)



We should recollect the useless mask mandates, the hysterical demands for social distancing and commands to follow the arrows on the floor of those retail establishments which were allowed to remain open … and how other, more local and smaller enterprises had to close – too many of them for good, devastating owners and employees. We should also recall, vividly, how the National Establishment Media worked overtime to scare the ever-living snot out of the general public … and not forget the media scorn poured out lavishly on those handful of brave medical souls who proposed alternate, widely available and inexpensive remedies. Yes, we ought to consider again that curious question; if Covid was so potentially deadly, then why weren’t homeless street people being buried by the hundreds every day in mass graves. And why the emergency Covid hospitals and the military hospital ships eventually went away or were disassembled … after standing empty for days and weeks. We never did get a good reason for all that from the usual media talking heads…

We need to remember cancellations of every sort of activity, from church services, private celebrations like weddings, and public celebrations like school graduations. The academic damage done to school children whose schools went to distance learning was perhaps mitigated by the home-schooling and tiny pod-learning arrangements created by parents suddenly and horribly brought face to face with how awful public-school curricula actually were, and how demented and abusive too darned many teachers actually were – one small ray of light in the darkness of the Covidiocy. We should be reminded again of how farewell visits to dying relatives in hospitals and nursing homes were cruelly forbidden in the name of safety, and so were public funeral services for those we lost. We ought also to remember that there were people with existing medical challenges whose routine and regular appointments were cancelled as non-urgent in the name of the so-called Covid emergency – and whose conditions worsened over the period. (There was justification for sequestering the elderly and chronically ill, and for those with chronic conditions at a heightened risk to voluntarily isolate themselves.) We should recall that every large gathering save urban riots and protests over the death of a career junkie and part-time violent criminal was cancelled.

Above all of the rest of those indignities, torments and abuses, we should recall the plight of those who were forced, as a condition of continuing employment, to submit to experimental vaccines and boosters; those who appear to have had their health irreparably damaged by getting those vaccines and boosters, and those who refused and were fired from their jobs for doing so. There probably will never be any suitable justice meted out for those who rushed a faulty product into use, or for those who demanded that it be administered willy-nilly.

When it comes to damage this complete, there is no forgive and forget, as much as those responsible in any degree for the world-wide reaction to Covid might wish it. There will be no forgetting, and very little forgiveness.

And just for the topping on the cake – this link, concerning the origins of what I had been calling the Commie Crud.