Kilmar Abrego Floyd

I was distracted for a few days, so imagine my surprise when I saw that the lead story was Maryland Senator Van Hollen sitting in a San Salvador restaurant with some deported MS-13 gangster.

That was not on my April bingo card.

The story is about an illegal immigrant resident in Maryland, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to his native El Salvador.

The Left and the media (but I repeat myself) would like you to believe that this is the civil rights crusade of our time, the biggest crisis since George Floyd (more on that in a minute). They claim Abrego Garcia was simply a peaceful Maryland husband and father, wrongfully picked up and deported by an authoritarian Trump administration.

Think I got it wrong? Well, I did, because he “wasn’t picked up and deported (to his home country)” but rather:

“In an authoritarian regime, the opposition needs symbols and stories. Kilmar Abrego Garcia is that symbol. His abduction in front of his autistic son and imprisonment in a foreign concentration camp is that story.”

You can read the rest of the piece if you want. I’m so old, I remember when Jonathan Last was a respectable writer.



You don’t have to be a chess grandmaster to look ahead four plays to see where this is going. To the Left we are all Abrego Garcia. It’s not just those who are brown, black, BIPOC, polka dot who could be picked up by a racist ICE on the suspicion of not “looking American.” Even the women on The View or backbench Democratic nitwits in Congress could be disappeared into the night, carted off to the American Gulag or to a foreign prison on the whim of Orange Man.

We are all Abrego Garcia.

Or are we?

First of all, Abrego Garcia is not an American. Multiple courts determined that he was in the country illegally, and he was subsequently under an order to be deported.

Also, several government agencies determined that Abrego Garcia was either associating with or an actual MS-13 gang member. Tennessee state police attested that Abrego Garcia was engaged in what looked suspiciously like human trafficking. It was entered into official records that Abrgeo Garcia’s wife had several years earlier sought a domestic violence restraining order against him.

I understand we live in a diverse nation and all, but when it comes to being a family man Abrego Garcia seems more like Tony Soprano than Grandpa Walton. The man was under a deportation order. The only question was whether he should have been deported to his home country or somewhere else.

A wife-beating MS-13 gang banger here illegally and under an existing deportation order is hardly the civil rights icon for our time.

He is, however, our new George Floyd.

Remember — George Floyd’s death sparked not just a summer of rioting but was used to supercharge BLM, Woke, DEI, CRT, and all the other racist poison that was injected into our society. The man was made into a martyr. The fact that he was a criminal and abused women wasn’t relevant because his death was useful; his death was used to start a movement and after that movement got enough momentum Floyd could fade into obscurity.

Legally, Abrego Garcia did not belong in this country. However, he is useful to the Left in the same way George Floyd was — as a martyr to be used to whip up their base and attack Donald Trump. Abrego Garcia will be lionized as a hero until he is no longer useful, then he will be forgotten, in much the same way as his personal peccadillos are now ignored.

I could point out that the Left is more interested in preventing the deportation of MS-13 gang members than protecting their victims.

As far as Van Hollen? The man’s conduct is execrable. He will get on a plane and fly thousands of miles to try and bring an illegal alien gang banger back into the US, but I don’t remember him driving a few miles from his house to DC to look after Maryland residents being held in inhumane conditions because of Jan. 6.

I wonder if someone will remind Van Hollen that if he is able to get Abrego Garcia onto a plane it will be illegal to bring him back into this country.