Amid all of the doom and gloom that the press is all too eager to peddle upon you for eyeballs and clicks, I present a few promising stories about the latest Chinese virus to infect our shores.

Approximate timelines on medications/vaccines to combat the virus.

Canadian scientists have successfully isolated the virus, an essential step in getting a vaccine ready for testing.

A welcome side effect of the virus is that as people have sheltered, pollution has plummeted.

A University of Minnesota doctor has gone MacGyver in creating a ventilator.

The total number of people recovered has recently surpassed one hundred thousand.

Projections of death totals could be orders of magnitude too high.

Apple may start re-opening stores in China soon.

There are many, many more good stories about the event if you care to test out your Google-fu.

Also, some anecdotal items. It appears that people in general are helping one another, remaining calm for the most part, and doing the right things. If there were hospitals with people stranded in hallways or on floors we would have seen those photos/video by now so I am assuming that **at this point** they are handling the influx of patients just fine. My stores locally are fully stocked with all items, save some canned foods like tomato sauce, and of course paper products. I assume those will be available sooner rather than later.

Discuss as you wish.