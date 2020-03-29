“A Fresh Perspective on the Covid-19 Numbers”
Posted by Jonathan on March 29th, 2020 (All posts by Jonathan)
Robert Prost emails:
I wanted to share with you, my take on the corona virus situation in the United States.
But first, a brief introduction. I am professor emeritus at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
I have a PhD in Biophysics and spent my career in MRI-based research, mostly on brain tumors.
I check the Johns Hopkins’ website every day for the progress of the epidemic and I had a feeling about the numbers I’ve been seeing.
The website: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6 is very good.
The daily case number totals can be extracted by mousing over each plotted point in the graph in the lower right hand corner of the screen.
The curve at first looks daunting, it seems to be shooting straight up. But being at least in part a mathematician, I wondered about the velocity of this upward move in cases.
If the velocity was going up, the epidemic would be accelerating, the epidemic would be worsening. If going down, it would be getting better (slowing).
So I plotted the data and took the first derivative with respect to time. What it shows is that the velocity of the epidemic in the US is definitely slowing, and quickly.
While the number of confirmed cases continues to rise, it is rising more slowly. If there were a confounding effect from increased surveillance (more testing revealing yet more cases), the apparent velocity should be going up.
Instead, it is going down. So I believe the effect to be real, and thus I believe we are witnessing the beginning of the end of the epidemic. While this data says nothing about the potential for re-emergence in the fall or following spring, it does suggest that we have in fact, flattened the curve.
March 29th, 2020 at 10:03 pm
Interesting. But it is not clear that the number of “cases” is a useful metric — because the number of “cases” depends as much on the spread of testing as on the spread of the virus. And we also have to remember that the majority of people who test Positive for the virus (and thereby become a “case”) have no or only minor symptoms.
We also need to keep a sense of context and scale. 125,000 total Covid-19 cases sounds bad — until we recognize that so far this flu season, there have been 38,000,000 cases of the flu, resulting in 390,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 23,000 deaths. And this is considered to be a fairly light flu season!
The most useful metric would be a statistically significant increase in total “All Causes” daily or weekly deaths. For the countries for which that kind of data is available, there has been no such increase.
March 29th, 2020 at 10:07 pm
That looks like an improvement. The testing is especially slow in CA but that will only affect final CFR, not the rates.
March 30th, 2020 at 12:05 am
Bad news, the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee doesn’t have a medical school, that is in Madison. Funny, I would expect the professor would know that. Disinformation is another pandemic we need to be aware of.
March 30th, 2020 at 12:13 am
“Disinformation is another pandemic we need to be aware of.”
Indeed:
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Robert_Prost
https://www.researchgate.net/institution/Medical_College_of_Wisconsin
March 30th, 2020 at 1:24 am
The key number we need, and don’t have, is just how prevalent the virus actually is in the general population, right now.
My guess is that if we hadn’t had all the publicity, the entire “pandemic” would have vanished into the background noise as part of the annual flu season, and we’d have written it off as a particularly bad one–Until someone went back and did the work to determine what made it so bad.
I think we really need to take up that idea that doctor in Seattle was working on–Survey the population and sequence what’s actually out there and making them sick. Not to mention, start testing the hell out of everyone coming into the country from the world’s disease reservoir.
Aside from the H1N1 epidemic, which I remember as being traced to Mexico or Central America, every single major influenza epidemic in the last hundred-plus years has come out of China or Southeast Asia. It’s past time for us to get a clue, and either begin cutting off access to that region, or taking steps to get accurate information out of there in order to make wise decisions about what we do.
Had we not “opened up China”, this would likely have been a blip on the radar, as it would not have spread outside the confines of the Bamboo Curtain with anywhere near the speed this has. Modern travel and communications absolutely must be curtailed to a point where we can cope with the attendant epidemic disease issues. This isn’t the “good old days” where you could force ships arriving to undergo quarantine before entry, and we’re going to have to find modern equivalents.