 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    “A Fresh Perspective on the Covid-19 Numbers”

    Posted by Jonathan on March 29th, 2020 (All posts by )

    Robert Prost emails:

    I wanted to share with you, my take on the corona virus situation in the United States.
     
    But first, a brief introduction. I am professor emeritus at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
     
    I have a PhD in Biophysics and spent my career in MRI-based research, mostly on brain tumors.
     
    I check the Johns Hopkins’ website every day for the progress of the epidemic and I had a feeling about the numbers I’ve been seeing.
     
    The website: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6 is very good.
     
    The daily case number totals can be extracted by mousing over each plotted point in the graph in the lower right hand corner of the screen.
     
    The curve at first looks daunting, it seems to be shooting straight up. But being at least in part a mathematician, I wondered about the velocity of this upward move in cases.
     
    If the velocity was going up, the epidemic would be accelerating, the epidemic would be worsening. If going down, it would be getting better (slowing).
     
    So I plotted the data and took the first derivative with respect to time. What it shows is that the velocity of the epidemic in the US is definitely slowing, and quickly.
     
    While the number of confirmed cases continues to rise, it is rising more slowly. If there were a confounding effect from increased surveillance (more testing revealing yet more cases), the apparent velocity should be going up.
     
    Instead, it is going down. So I believe the effect to be real, and thus I believe we are witnessing the beginning of the end of the epidemic. While this data says nothing about the potential for re-emergence in the fall or following spring, it does suggest that we have in fact, flattened the curve.

    US Covid-19 Cases and Rate of Change

     

    This entry was posted on Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at 9:35 pm and is filed under COVID-19, Current Events, Medicine, Science. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    5 Responses to ““A Fresh Perspective on the Covid-19 Numbers””

    1. Gavin Longmuir Says:
      March 29th, 2020 at 10:03 pm

      Interesting. But it is not clear that the number of “cases” is a useful metric — because the number of “cases” depends as much on the spread of testing as on the spread of the virus. And we also have to remember that the majority of people who test Positive for the virus (and thereby become a “case”) have no or only minor symptoms.

      We also need to keep a sense of context and scale. 125,000 total Covid-19 cases sounds bad — until we recognize that so far this flu season, there have been 38,000,000 cases of the flu, resulting in 390,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 23,000 deaths. And this is considered to be a fairly light flu season!

      The most useful metric would be a statistically significant increase in total “All Causes” daily or weekly deaths. For the countries for which that kind of data is available, there has been no such increase.

    2. Mike K Says:
      March 29th, 2020 at 10:07 pm

      That looks like an improvement. The testing is especially slow in CA but that will only affect final CFR, not the rates.

    3. Q Anon Says:
      March 30th, 2020 at 12:05 am

      Bad news, the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee doesn’t have a medical school, that is in Madison. Funny, I would expect the professor would know that. Disinformation is another pandemic we need to be aware of.

    4. Sconnie Says:
      March 30th, 2020 at 12:13 am

      “Disinformation is another pandemic we need to be aware of.”
      Indeed:
      https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Robert_Prost
      https://www.researchgate.net/institution/Medical_College_of_Wisconsin

    5. Kirk Says:
      March 30th, 2020 at 1:24 am

      The key number we need, and don’t have, is just how prevalent the virus actually is in the general population, right now.

      My guess is that if we hadn’t had all the publicity, the entire “pandemic” would have vanished into the background noise as part of the annual flu season, and we’d have written it off as a particularly bad one–Until someone went back and did the work to determine what made it so bad.

      I think we really need to take up that idea that doctor in Seattle was working on–Survey the population and sequence what’s actually out there and making them sick. Not to mention, start testing the hell out of everyone coming into the country from the world’s disease reservoir.

      Aside from the H1N1 epidemic, which I remember as being traced to Mexico or Central America, every single major influenza epidemic in the last hundred-plus years has come out of China or Southeast Asia. It’s past time for us to get a clue, and either begin cutting off access to that region, or taking steps to get accurate information out of there in order to make wise decisions about what we do.

      Had we not “opened up China”, this would likely have been a blip on the radar, as it would not have spread outside the confines of the Bamboo Curtain with anywhere near the speed this has. Modern travel and communications absolutely must be curtailed to a point where we can cope with the attendant epidemic disease issues. This isn’t the “good old days” where you could force ships arriving to undergo quarantine before entry, and we’re going to have to find modern equivalents.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     