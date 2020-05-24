 
    Retro-Reading, Mechanical Engineering, Part 2

    Posted by David Foster on May 24th, 2020 (All posts by )

    (This is a continuation of my Retro-Reading post, based on the April 1930 issue of Mechanical Engineering magazine.  Part One is here)

    A View from the Left.  One of the most interesting things in the magazine is an excerpt from the writing of Sidney Webb, the well-known Fabian socialist.  (The magazine refers to him as a “publicist,” maybe that was 1930-speak for an activist.)

    The manual-working population of the cities was, in fact, mainly composed of laborers who were lifelong hewers of wood and drawers of water whilst that of the vast stretches of farmland and forest outside the cities was as devoid of art as of letters. And the proportion of merely mechanical work in the world s production has, taken as a whole, lessened, not increased. What a multitude of laborers quarried the stones, dragged and carried the stones and lifted the stones of the cathedral walls on which half a dozen skilled and artistic masons carved gargoyles? From the building of the Pyramids down to the present day, the proportion of the world’s work of the nature of mere physical digging, pushing, carrying, lifting and hammering, by the exertion of muscular force, has almost continuously diminished….

    And it must not be forgotten that, in Western civilization to-day, the actual numbers of men and women engaged in daily work of distinctly intellectual character, which is thus not necessarily devoid of art, are positively greater than at any previous time. There are, of course, many more such workers of superior education, artistic capacity, and interesting daily tasks in Henry Ford’s factories at Detroit than there were in the whole city of Detroit fifty years ago! Along side of these successors of the equally exceptional skilled handicraftsmen of the Middle Ages there has come to be a vast multitude of other workers with less interesting tasks, who could not other wise have come into existence, and who represent the laborers of the cities and the semi-servile rural population of past times, and who certainly would not themselves dream of wishing to revert to the conditions of those times. It may be granted, that, in much of their daily tasks (as has always been the case) the workers of to-day can find no joy, and take the very minimum of interest. But there is one all important difference in their lot. Unlike their predecessors, these men spend only half their waking hours at the task by which they gain their bread. In the other half of their day they are, for the first time in history, free (and, in great measure, able) to give themselves to other interests, which in an ever- increasing proportion of cases lead to an intellectual development heretofore unknown among the typical manual workers. It is, in fact, arguable that it is among the lower half of the manual workers of Western civilization rather than among the upper half, that there has been the greatest relative advance during the past couple of centuries. It is, indeed, to the so-called unskilled workers of London and Berlin and Paris, badly off in many respects as they still are and notably to their wives and children that the Machine Age has incidentally brought the greatest advance in freedom and in civilization.

    Rather different from the view of our present-day leftists, wouldn’t you say?  Indeed, both the American New Deal and the Soviet Communist Party were huge supporters of hydroelectric dams… today, many of the Progs want to tear them down.

    I’ll continue in a future post with some other highlights from the magazine, including the articles on transportation and metalworking.

     

    3 Responses to “Retro-Reading, Mechanical Engineering, Part 2”

    1. Mike K Says:
      May 24th, 2020 at 10:22 am

      I have been reading a series of historical novels about the Industrial Revolution in England in the early 19th century century. The author, taught Economic History in England for ten years and grew up a child of “agricultural” parents. His biography includes that he was involved in the Social Democrat Party and his POV is interesting. I highly recommend a series called “A Poor Man at the Gate,” although it gets so complicated to remember all the characters that I have never finished the last books that go into later generations.

      He has quite a bit about “Enclosure” and the life of agricultural workers and those working in early coal mines and mills.

      He has other series about the British Army and Navy. Also, an interesting series about Papua New Guinea.

    2. Jonathan Says:
      May 24th, 2020 at 10:26 am

      Today’s cultural Left has uncritically adopted a romantic and mystical view of the natural world. This worldview is a modern invention and would have been unknown before widespread industrialization. In those days extreme poverty was universal and most people lived much closer to the harsh realities of nature. Perhaps the decline of traditional religion, the rise of environmentalistic and other spiritualisms, and the decline of critical thinking and of science education are related.

    3. Mike K Says:
      May 24th, 2020 at 11:39 am

      Rousseau was pretty mystical. “Noble Savage” and all that. Today’s left is a direct descendant of the “Committee of Public Safety” in its early stages in 1793. The Guillotine is not yet in use and the “Normal” public is heavily armed so the later stages of the Terror are unlikely but the desire is there in such as Michigan Governor Whitmore and Illinois Governor Pritzker.

      There is some similarity to the fate of Danton and Desmoulins on Twitter with the destruction of some of the less extreme leftists.

