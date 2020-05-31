 
    There is a plan here.

    Posted by Michael Kennedy on May 31st, 2020

    Patriot_Prayer_vs_Antifa_protests._Photo_11_of_14_(25095096398)

    The present rioting, which is occurring in cities that have leftist Mayors and administrations, is part of a plan. We have seen this slowly coming together. The “Black Lives Matter” theme goes back for years. It is increasingly radicalized. The election of Donald Trump made everything about politics.

    An article in Bazaar from a few days ago: If you are married to a Trump Supporter, Divorce Them:

    Supporting Trump at this point does not indicate a difference of opinions. It indicates a difference of values…You do not need to try to make it work with someone who thinks of people as “illegals.” Just divorce them

    This would be amusing if it were not behind the latest attack on civilization. Are we becoming the Weimar Republic ?

    In 2002, a pro-Israel event at San Francisco State University was interrupted by ‘protestors’, screaming things like “go back to Russia!” and “get out or we will kill you!’ and shoving Hillel students against a wall. Laurie Zoloth, a campus Jewis leader “turned to the police and to every administrator I could find and asked them to remove the counter demonstrators from the Plaza, to maintain the separation of 100 feet that we had been promised. The police told me that they had been told not to arrest anyone, and that if they did, ‘it would start a riot.’ I told them that it already was a riot.”

    That, of course, was San Francisco, ground zero in the war on civilization, which is being directed from walled compounds in rich areas.

    The insurrection, which is going on now, is an attempt to create another Kent State event, which would radicalize more young people as that event did. The Governor of Minnesota, who daughter seems to be a participant in the riot direction is desperate to find a “white supremacist” to blame.

    So far, he has been blaming “outsiders,” a claim that has been proven false. Few of those arrested gave other than Minnesota addresses.

    KARE11 reviewed 36 arrests on the Hennepin County Jail roster and found that 86% of the arrests they reviewed had a Minnesota address.

    Following the revelation, Mayor Carter and Mayor Frey said that the information about rioters being from out of the area was inaccurate, according to KARE11.

    Mayor Carter blamed the police for providing bad information.

    Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder said that he believes many of those arrested gave false addresses.

    Oh, OK.

    More on the plan.

    The first thing to understand about the destructive mob riots sweeping the country is that they are not race riots. The death of George Lloyd in Minneapolis last week while being arrested by the police is merely the pretext for the violence. The cause is hatred. Hatred of America, first of all, but ultimately hatred of civilized order itself.

    Many of the thugs looting and destroying property are white. So what we are witnessing is not a battle between black and white. It is a battle between the forces of civilization, on the one hand, and the forces of anarchy, on the other.

    But no—that is not quite right. To speak of a battle between two things implies that there are two active sides. That is not, not yet, the case with the tsunami of destruction and murder we are watching on nightly television. Rather, what we are witnessing is an assault by the forces of barbarism on a supine establishment that has been pretending to represent the authority of civilization.

    This is insurrection. Plan and simple.

    The mayor of Minneapolis blamed “white supremacists” and “outsiders” for the violence.

    Unfortunately for that assertion, there are no white supremacists to be found, only members of Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and kindred groups. An analysis of the zip codes of those arrested shows that they are overwhelmingly from the Minneapolis area.

    There are no “White Supremacists,” just white anarchists and their black allies and stooges.

    Even the story is now complciated by the coroner’s report.

    The official complaint submitted to a Minnesota district court answers some questions, but raises others.
    Things are often more complicated than they appear at first blush. That is certainly the case with the murder of George Floyd, with which former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged in a complaint filed on Friday.

    For one thing, contrary to most people’s assumption, Mr. Floyd appears not to have died from asphyxia or strangulation as Chauvin pinned him to the ground, knee to the neck. Rather, as alleged in the complaint, Floyd suffered from coronary-artery disease and hypertensive-heart disease. The complaint further intimates, but does not come out and allege, that Floyd may have had “intoxicants” in his system. The effects of these underlying health conditions and “any potential intoxicants” are said to have “combined” with the physical restraint by three police officers, most prominently Chauvin, to cause Floyd’s death.

    As I’ve noted in a column on the homepage, Hennepin County prosecutors have charged Chauvin with third-degree depraved-indifference homicide. Now that the complaint has been released publicly, we see that a lesser offense was also charged: second-degree manslaughter. This homicide charge involves “culpable negligence creating an unreasonable risk” of serious bodily harm, and carries a maximum sentence of ten years’ imprisonment.

    This is not murder, based on the facts. The appearances were bad but maybe not so bad after all videos are seen.

    Will the anarchist left be satisfied with less than a lynching of the cop ? I doubt it. They want an insurrection and are hoping to provoke Trump into another Kent State. I think he is more savvy than Nixon was under similar pressure.

     

    2 Responses to “There is a plan here.”

    1. Grurray Says:
      May 31st, 2020 at 7:10 pm

      The riots in Chicago were facilitated by assistance from City Hall. On Second City Cop the cops and commenters were complaining all night about the drawbridges staying down which allowed busloads of brigands to pour into downtown. Police were under-equipped, split up, and spread out where they were sitting ducks for the mob. Swat teams were ordered to stay away until after stores were cleaned out and set ablaze.

      Those kindred groups of the forces hell-bent on destroying civilization include elected officials.

    2. pst314 Says:
      May 31st, 2020 at 7:29 pm

      “Mr. Floyd appears not to have died from asphyxia or strangulation”

      Something contradictory in the news reports: George Floyd was reported to have resisted being put in a squad car because he was “claustrophobic”. And yet when the police found him he was in a car (his car, I think) with a couple other people. Was this a claustrophobia which occurs only when a person is arrested?

