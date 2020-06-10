The Diplomad is Back!
Posted by David Foster on June 10th, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
The Diplomad 2.0, the blog of a retired Foreign Service officer, disappeared without a trace…it was gone for good or so I thought. Turns out that the author had some domain-name problems, and the blog is now back here.
thediplomad.blogspot.com
June 10th, 2020 at 9:26 am
That link did not work for me, try this https://thediplomad.blogspot.com/.
June 10th, 2020 at 9:42 am
He was gone for a few days. I think it was a software thing.
June 10th, 2020 at 11:07 am
It was GoDaddy bad customer service.
“Nightmare dealing with GoDaddy.com. They apparently “mistakenly” assigned thediplomad.com domain to another account, and that account holder deleted the account, but still retains control of the domain name. Right. So I am back to blogspot.com for now. I can’t link to my old pieces unless I go in and change each address, I guess.
Anyhow, I will keep working on it. If you can get the word out to the other five or six readers, I would much appreciate it.”
June 10th, 2020 at 11:44 am
Why I never was interested in godaddy for my own blog, obscure as it is. I have used Bluehost and WordPress since 2007 when I started it after Cathy Seipp died.