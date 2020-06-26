 
    Another Possible Explanation for the Absence of Space Aliens

    Posted by David Foster on June 26th, 2020 (All posts by )

    The physicist Enrico Fermi wondered why we haven’t seen any evidence of visitors from another planet, given that he believed intelligent life elsewhere in our galaxy was highly probable.  (Maybe we have seen such evidence, given some recent UFO incidents, but for the sake of argument…)  This question is known as Fermi’s Paradox.

    Standard answers to the Paradox involve emphasizing the vast distances involved, and the fact that “as far as our galaxy is concerned, we are living somewhere in the sticks, far removed from the metropolitan area of the galactic center,” as Edward Teller put it.  Another theory is that species which are sufficiently intelligent to achieve interstellar travel have a tendency to blow themselves up long before they reach anywhere in our vicinity.

    Don Sensing cited another possible explanation, suggested by Geoffrey Miller:

    I suggest a different, even darker solution to the Paradox. Basically, I think the aliens don’t blow themselves up; they just get addicted to computer games. They forget to send radio signals or colonize space because they’re too busy with runaway consumerism and virtual-reality narcissism. They don’t need Sentinels to enslave them in a Matrix; they do it to themselves, just as we are doing today. Once they turn inwards to chase their shiny pennies of pleasure, they lose the cosmic plot. They become like a self-stimulating rat, pressing a bar to deliver electricity to its brain’s ventral tegmental area, which stimulates its nucleus accumbens to release dopamine, which feels…ever so good.

    See my post here for thoughts related to the above explanation and the psychology of decadence.

    But I have a new theory, suggested by recent events: The aliens invent something like Twitter, their whole planet becomes the equivalent of a particularly nasty middle school on earth, and they melt down under waves of mutual accusations and denunciations.

     

    2 Responses to “Another Possible Explanation for the Absence of Space Aliens”

    1. Mike K Says:
      June 26th, 2020 at 3:27 pm

      I am right there with you on decadence but what we have seen in our own western society is that technology is too difficult for the decadent. China is the example to contrast with. The Chinese are only 70 years into the modern society and only 50 into a viable economy. They have something like 30% their college students taking STEM classes while our colleges are preoccupied with nonsense fields like the “Studies” majors. Antonio Gramsci might have designed the curriculum.

      How is a society obsessed with race and Socialism to spend any effort on even looking for aliens? We would only be lucky if the aliens would be as foolish as our “Elites.”
      I could see some parallels with late Roman society which had mercenaries populating its armies.

      Now that Portland OR is considering a Mayor openly a member of Antifa, we seem to be approaching the end game.

    2. David Foster Says:
      June 26th, 2020 at 3:36 pm

      Prior to very recent times, there was a good chance that eruptions of craziness–witch-burnings, for example–might be geographically-contained. But with the coming of electronic communications, and especially of social media–most extreme form being Twitter…crazy patterns can spread instantly.

      My post Coupling is relevant here.

