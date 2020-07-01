Excessive Credential-Worship Has Many Costs
Posted by David Foster on July 1st, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
A WSJ article suggests that if the corporations which have been proclaiming their support for black communities really want to make a difference, they should change their hiring and management practices to focus on job skills, rather than continuing to privilege college degrees. They say that “degree inflation” is rampant: as an example, 67% of postings for new production supervisors in 2015 included college-degree requirements, though only 16% of existing production supervisors had bachelor’s degrees. (See interesting NBER paper here.)
Indeed, I’m not very comfortable with the term ‘middle skill’ which has been adopted for jobs that typically require a technical training program of some sort but do not require a college degree. Is someone with an undergraduate sociology degree really necessarily more skilled than a CNC machinist? The suggestion that someone with a college degree is always higher-skilled than someone without a degree has unpleasant implications of a class-bound society. The authors of the NBER paper suggest an alternative term: STARs…Skilled Through Alternative Routes, and they also suggest that many “technology” jobs shouldn’t really require a college degree. They note that:
While some of these new occupations (e.g., data scientist) may require skills (e.g., statistical methods) which are typically acquired in advanced formal education, a large number (e.g., application developers and administrators for enterprise Software-as-a-Service platforms such as Salesforce, Workday, or ServiceNow) are learned not in formal education, but mostly on-the-job or in credentialed skill training designed by the SaaS companies themselves. While estimating STARs’ potential to fill skilled roles still emerging is beyond the scope of this paper, it would be reasonable to expect that employers’ rational ignorance or deprecation of experienced-based signals of STARs skills for existing jobs may similarly shape.
…they also suggest that there are many cases in which skills developed by an employee in a particular not-well-paid job can actually be of value to an employer in a different and better-paid job, but that the mapping of these skills sets is not generally well-understood by employers.
Back in 1969, Peter Drucker wrote:
The most serious impact of the long years of schooling is, however, the “diploma curtain” between those with degrees and those without. It threatens to cut society in two for the first time in American history…By denying opportunity to those without higher education, we are denying access to contribution and performance to a large number of people of superior ability, intelligence, and capacity to achieve…I expect, within ten years or so, to see a proposal before one of our state legislatures or up for referendum to ban, on applications for employment, all questions related to educational status…I, for one, shall vote for this proposal if I can.
I wouldn’t favor a legal ban on such questions, but I do think public policy needs to encourage of focus on skills rather than on degrees per se, and I’m happy to see that President Trump has signed an executive order requiring Federal agencies to increase the use of skill assessments and interviews with subject matter experts to determine an applicant’s qualifications, rather than simply looking at educational achievements. At least one agency had already made this switch to a certain degree: the FAA, which once required a college degree for aspiring controllers entering its specialized training program, now allows alternatively a combination of three years of progressively responsible work experience or a combination of post-secondary education and work experience that totals three years. And some private employers are putting more emphasis on apprenticeship programs and various kinds of alternative skill demonstration. (See for example the GE Aviation apprenticeship program; lots more North Carolina apprenticeship programs here.)
Working on the lifting of the “diploma curtain” seems particularly appropriate given the growing evidence that many college graduates today don’t really learn all that much during their college years. In any case, if the inappropriate use of college credentials can be reduced, it should offer a significant benefit to overall economic growth and productivity, as well as to many individuals.
July 1st, 2020 at 4:50 pm
I suspect credentialism is the malignant fruit of Griggs v. Duke Power, the 1971 Supreme Court decision that called testing for employment into question because of “disparate impact.”
In response, to avoid tiptoeing through the minefield of devising tests that avoided the “disparate impact” ruling, a lot of companies just decided to require a college degree, counting on that to screen out weak applicants without resorting to tests. It also obviated the need to exercise judgment – which could be attacked under the “disparate impact” doctrine – by resorting to an objective fact: does the applicant have a college degree, yes or no?
The unintended consequence of that decision, the pressure to achieve greater “diversity,” and of course pursuit of the almighty tuition dollar, was colleges watered down their curricula so that Forrest Gump could graduate with a degree in sociology, Grievance Studies, etc., or other “Unemployment Studies” majors.
So any effort to reverse credentialism has to start with revisiting the “disparate impact” doctrine.
July 1st, 2020 at 4:59 pm
+1 Jay. Overturn Griggs was my first thought.
It would also have the benefit of reducing the length of indoctrination by 4 or more years for a large number of people.
July 1st, 2020 at 5:03 pm
Jay G….the actual original Griggs decision ALSO held the requiring educational credentials…in the case at issue, a high school diploma…could be discriminatory.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Griggs_v._Duke_Power_Co.
I’m not sure what happened to that aspect of the ruling…what it reversed by a later Court decision or by legislation, or is it simply being ignored?
July 1st, 2020 at 5:18 pm
David, let’s face it: at some level, ANY criterion can be construed as discriminatory, because some will satisfy the criterion, and some will not.
For my part, I think the Yankees have discriminated against me in my application to be the starting pitcher on Opening Day (whenever that is).
OK, I’m a bit mature – yes, that’s the word, or maybe “seasoned” – for that, but you don’t want to discriminate against me on the basis of age, do you?
No idea what became of the rest of the Griggs decision. My guess: it was so obviously unworkable that, much like a fart in church, everyone quietly pretended to be unaware of it.
I’d like to know who slipped LSD into the Supremes’ water pitchers the day they came up with that decision.
July 1st, 2020 at 5:20 pm
There is a company called Indeed.com…they’ve been doing a lot of advertising…which offers online candidate-sourcing services; as part of this, they have a battery of online skills tests from which an employer can choose. See for example these questions from the problem-solving skills test:
https://www.indeed.com/assessments/module-library/problem-solving-skills?hl=en&co=US
…other skills tests in the left column.
Their response to potential EEO issues is here:
https://www.indeed.com/assessments/eeoc?hl=en&co=US
July 1st, 2020 at 5:59 pm
There is a company called Indeed.com…they’ve been doing a lot of advertising…which offers online candidate-sourcing services; as part of this, they have a battery of online skills tests from which an employer can choose.
Hey, see ya in court!
I’m waiting for the first lawsuit against the NFL Combine for using times in 40 yard dash. Everybody runs at the same speed; some people just run longer in the same place, that’s all.
Haters.
July 1st, 2020 at 6:29 pm
I’m a retired college professor, son of a factory worker, and it has always annoyed me when “book learning” is considered somehow better than other types of intelligence. My Dad was still playing with gadgets and problem-solving until he died at age 94 and could do many things that I cannot. I truly admire the guys who repair my car, service my furnace and AC, and repair my house. The fact that I have a PhD makes me different, not better, than them. Unfortunately, a lot of my academic colleagues couldn’t figure that out and I think society has instilled the “degreed=smarter” thinking, which is bad. During my 30+ years in higher ed., I watched the value of a college degree steadily deteriorate and I was embarrassed by what we were turning out as “educated” individuals by the time I retired (early, because I was fed up with the BS). Today, there are three words I no longer know the meaning of: “knowledge,” “science,” and “expert.”
July 1st, 2020 at 7:49 pm
Here are some ‘protestors’ in NYC screaming insults at police officers, including:
“You guys go to clown college for like 26 weeks.”
and
“Your hairdresser has to go to school for longer than you do. Half of you don’t even have a college education”
https://www.foxnews.com/us/nyc-occupy-city-hall-protesters-seen-taunting-nypd-black-judas
A fine illustration of the sense of entitlement and class superiority that so often accompanies educational credentials these days.