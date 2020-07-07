What Do You Make of This Poem?
Posted by David Foster on July 7th, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
Leonard Cohen, ‘The Captain’
Now the Captain called me to his bed
He fumbled for my hand
“Take these silver bars,” he said
“I’m giving you command.”
“Command of what, there’s no one here
There’s only you and me –
All the rest are dead or in retreat
Or with the enemy.”
continues here
Thoughts on interpretation?
July 7th, 2020 at 8:11 pm
Cohen did this both as a poem and a song…I believe the poem was first and the song came later.
Lots of speculation about the poem’s meaning can be found on the Internet….for example, here…I am quite sure that the assumption that the Captain is a *ship* captain is incorrect (the silver bars are not a nautical symbol for a captain)