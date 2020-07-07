Leonard Cohen, ‘The Captain’ Now the Captain called me to his bed

He fumbled for my hand

“Take these silver bars,” he said

“I’m giving you command.”

“Command of what, there’s no one here

There’s only you and me –

All the rest are dead or in retreat

Or with the enemy." continues here Thoughts on interpretation?

