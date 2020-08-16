 
    • «

    Another Point About Vote-by-Mail

    Posted by David Foster on August 16th, 2020

    There has been much discussion about the dangers of fraud, lost ballots, extreme delays, etc, which could be associated with a large-scale vote-by-mail policy.  There is another danger in vote-by-mail which I haven’t seen much discussed, and that’s the danger of voter intimidation.

    If someone is voting at home, then it’s not really always a secret ballot. Someone: an aggressive spouse, a ‘helpful’ minister or activist or neighbor…may exercise a subtle or not-so-subtle pressure. Particularly when one candidate (Trump) is considered socially unacceptable in many circles, I don’t think this is a trivial danger.

    In the election held in Germany after Hitler was already in power, closed voting booths were retained, but a large sign in front of them stated: “All patriotic Germans are proud to show how they vote.” There were people there to observe who went into the voting booth and who did not.  So almost everyone voted at a table in the open…and guess how almost all of them voted?

     

    2 Responses to “Another Point About Vote-by-Mail”

    1. Pouncer Says:
      August 16th, 2020 at 5:22 pm

      https://www.dallasobserver.com/news/absentee-minded-6391500

      The harvest.

    2. vipes Says:
      August 16th, 2020 at 6:08 pm

      I have brought this up in other online forums. And I use an anecdotal personal example.

      I knew families – not my own – over the years where the father figure decreed who the family should vote for. Democrat or Republican depending on the family and source of income or ideology. It was decided for the entire family by the father figure who they all vote for.

      In a voting booth in a polling place, I might disagree with my father and he would never know.

      I am married with 5 children with 3 that are voting age. Fairly certain that two of my children do not vote as I do. But we have encouraged independence and critical thinking. Not all families do. And this is an opportunity to enforce compliance by watching everyone fill out a ballot together.

