Excess Deaths
Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on August 26th, 2020 (All posts by Assistant Village Idiot)
I will let others speak for me on this. First, the official, but not final, numbers on excess deaths over time. The final numbers will of course be even larger.
Next, Lyman Stone, who should have some credibility here because he is 1)from AEI, and 2)thinks lockdowns don’t work, discussing excess deaths.
Unless you have other, better numbers, I’d rather not keep going through this.
August 26th, 2020 at 5:12 pm
The graphs are lovely. A bit skewed towards the past, for ‘excess deaths over time”, only the far right means anything,, when talking about the Pandemic. “Discussing excess deaths” graphs are not very useful, to me anyway.
I predicted this number, https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/, would go past 100,000 deaths. I now expect 1/4 million+. Only the Civil War and WW2 has cost you more.
August 26th, 2020 at 5:49 pm
I looked at several jurisdictions, and I don’t quite understand those fits. The seasonal variation wants last year to be higher than the years before and after, and it tends to drop for more recent weeks. I’m guessing that when they suppressed the expectation to account for incomplete recent data, that made the splines wabble in other places too.