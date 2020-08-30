Political Legitimacy
Posted by David Foster on August 30th, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
Nancy Pelosi, asserting that there should be no presidential debates, said “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with (Trump) nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.” (emphasis added) She also called President Trump and his Congressional supporters “enemies of the state,” a phrase that has a rather sinister history. See also her November 2019 comments, made in the context of the impeachment hearings, about the integrity and legitimacy of the 2020 elections.
What this is really all about, as I see it, is an assertion that no elected President is legitimate unless he is approved by the Proper People.
In the Holy Roman Empire (‘neither holy, nor Roman, nor an empire,’ said Bismarck), the Emperor was chosen by election, but the election was was limited to a small elite group known as the Prince-Electors. In America today, we have a group of people–national journalists, elite academics, senior government officials–who see themselves as the Prince-Electors and who believe no one should become President without their endorsement.
There can be popular elections, in this model, but the candidates are required to be pre-vetted by the Prince-Electors. So maybe a better historical analogy would be Guided Democracy, “a formally democratic government that functions as a de facto autocracy,” practiced most notably in Indonesia under Sukarno.
Increasingly, Democrats are attacking the foundations of true democracy and maneuvering for establishment of an autocratic oligarchy overlaid with a Potemkin “people’s” government. The 2020 elections will measure how successful–or not–they’ve been.
August 30th, 2020 at 9:51 am
Oh, there a many more examples of “a formally democratic government that functions as a de facto autocracy”. Formality of “elections” were followed very diligently in USSR and the whole Soviet Block, for instance.
There is another, apt name for this form of government. I’ve lived under it first half of my life and do not want to return there.
August 30th, 2020 at 10:05 am
The 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018 elections measured how successful they were. Democrats didn’t have a wildly popular presidential candidate running in those years’ elections and as a result they did poorly. Pelosi has tried so very hard to generate enthusiasm with her unhinged statements about the President and the GOP in general but she hasn’t been able to move the needle in the “D” direction with any significant success. And now they’ve boxed themselves into a corner by picking another lackluster candidate to run against Trump.
August 30th, 2020 at 11:16 am
It’s all about the corruption, I’m afraid.
Trump is an outsider who listened to an honest adviser (from appearances) who wanted to audit the intel/diplomatic world where the corruptocrats have been drawing funds. Kickbacks, hiring of relatives, sweetheart deals, you name it–Flynn said he was going to audit it all, and that’s why he was the entrapment victim. It was all about stopping that audit, and the risk that the public would find all this out.
And, it’s not the Democrats or the Republicans, per se, it’s the entrenched DC interests that think they’ve got a lock on running the country. Whether or not they’re red or blue, they think they’re the anointed ones, the sole legitimate powers. Membership in that club is worth trillions to all of them, and they’re not going anywhere without a fight.
Getting rid of them means firing every single Ivy League asshole in government, and hiring outsiders. For the next seven generations, an Ivy League degree should mean being outlawed from government service of any kind, even as dog-catcher in Boston.
We’ve allowed our own sort of oligarchy to gain a monopoly on power, and this is what we have to show for it: They think they’re our masters. They did the same thing to Sarah Palin that they’re trying to do against Trump, and they’ll keep right on doing it to anyone who isn’t one of them and who manages to get into a position of power.
Look at where all these assholes come from: It’s an entrenched elite wearing whatever skin is convenient. The Republicans are crooks who tell the voters they’ll do one thing, get into office, and then start the orgiastic connivance with the Democrats like that was the plan from the beginning. Same-same with the rest of the “institutional elite”–Examine whose interests that the Chamber of Commerce look after. It isn’t the nation; it is their own pocketbooks.
You could run down the list of Yale and Harvard graduates in government, sending them all to the camps, and we’d be a lot better off within a generation. Most of these connected idiots have no more intelligence or virtue than your typical feed-lot pig, and it’s long past the time we pulled them off the feedlot of government, and sent them to slaughter. Figuratively, of course–I’d prefer that we put them to physical labor, and let them fight the fires and clean up hazardous waste in expiation.
August 30th, 2020 at 1:02 pm
Kirk, I wouldn’t be all that optimistic about what you would be getting from private schools like Oberlin or state schools like Berkeley. The Ivies may be sources from top down but bottom up what do you think is being taught in Education Departments across the country? And it is true, the Ivies often value “networking” over scholarship and that “finish” over competence. But what will replace them? Schools that still have “requirements” value “diversity” but not math or languages. I figure when A&M (a military school until the mid 60’s) doesn’t have a military historian and there is a movement to take down the statue of Sully, venerated through the years, that the sentiments you find in the Ivies have been nurtured a lot of other places as well. (Well, there is still Rudder – I’m waiting for the storming of Point du hoc to be considered a fascist move.)
August 30th, 2020 at 1:22 pm
The cull has to begin somewhere…
August 30th, 2020 at 2:05 pm
When it comes to the Democrats and Biden, my gifts for incandescent vituperation are probably not equal to the task of being either original or amusing enough to make up for preaching to the choir. But not entirely.
On Joe Biden’s best day, he was a doddering fool and that was long ago. Early in his career of “public service” he learned this one simple trick: If he put his hand out, someone would find a reason and a way to put money in it. He has failed upward as far as it’s possible to go and finds himself in a race between his ambition and dying brain cells with the brain cells ahead by a neck.
In ’16 they nominated a troll that had trouble staying both upright and mobile. She had Biden’s one trick down even better, in that she realized that all she had to do was marry someone and get him elected.
The hubris, the arrogance, of nominating someone so patently unfit to hold any office, let alone the Presidency, is unbelievable. Even more unbelievable is the bland assumption that their “base” will just go along. In fact, not just tolerate but actively support him just because he’s been anointed by the Democrat establishment. As if the Democratic Party isn’t also the party of slavery, Jim Crow, the solid south and the KKK.
August 30th, 2020 at 3:03 pm
The other side of the Democrat coin is their willing co-conspirators and con men in the Republican Party. McCain ring any bells for you, who had the balls to block the repeal of Obamacare, after campaigning on the basis of getting rid of it?
There are no political parties, once you get past the local level. They’re both in the business of getting re-elected first, and then lining their own pockets. In that regard, the Republican establishment throughout the country has more in common with their Democrat peers than any of their constituents. Once in office, it’s all about playing the rubes in order to keep that sweet, sweet lucre flowing.
The Republic was doomed about the time we allowed a professional political class to arise. Elected office was never meant to be a career, not the way the Founders saw things. You were supposed to be a successful member of the electorate, and then serve some time in political office. Lifetime terms of office like Biden’s? Should never have been a thing.
At the rate we’re going, senatorial office is going to become a lifetime appointment, which is just plain wrong.
August 30th, 2020 at 4:11 pm
The other side of the Democrat coin is their willing co-conspirators and con men in the Republican Party. McCain ring any bells for you, who had the balls to block the repeal of Obamacare, after campaigning on the basis of getting rid of it?
Oh yes. I am pretty much with Angelo Codevilla and his essay on The Ruling Class.
The Tea Party followed Sarah Palin and both examples showed us who was on our side. It was pretty lonely.
August 30th, 2020 at 6:02 pm
What Kirk and Mike K said. Just about every level above local is all about how to get reelected to that sweet, sweet gig of higher office. Not about doing the actual hard, dirty job of governing and administrating in a fair and competent manner. It’s all about filling the square, in order to move up, just to get more of that sweet, sweet lolly – if not directly for yourself, than for your nearest kin.
August 30th, 2020 at 6:08 pm
This is how regimes end.
The most astonishing aspect to me about the slow-moving catastrophe we are living through is just how incompetent our self-described elite actually are. These people are failing at everything.
Let me list a few of the jobs they just couldn’t do. They couldn’t stop the Demon Trump from becoming gop nominee, despite endless flailing effort. They couldn’t remove him from office, despite de facto control of the justice department to investigate him, complete control of the legacy media to lie about him, and bottomless money available to target him and his political supporters. They can’t even knock him out politically after a devastating pandemic and months of violent rioting, which they strenuously assert is his fault. Beyond Trump, despite the largest military budget on the planet, the US can’t even design navy ships, let alone win wars. Despite spending vast sums on its own space agency, Space X is far more successful at getting into space- and NASA just announced yet billions more cost overruns in its chosen vehicle return to the moon.
These are the efforts of a failing regime, which has degenerated into a sad bizarre chapter in human history whose last pages even now are being written. I could go on a long time, listing the endless failures- but most importantly, they have failed to disarm the public, despite decades of effort. Thus, when the political left has decided somehow that now is the time to violently overthrow the government, they have failed miserably to remove the ability to resist that violence from the public they despise.
I am a fan of a book entitled The Fourth Turning, which I think has been discussed at this site- and I think everything that has happened lately fits pretty well into its thesis. Nancy Pelosi declaring her political opponents as enemies of state is about what I expect from these morons.
Political legitimacy? That fled a long time ago.
August 30th, 2020 at 6:24 pm
Since we mostly know where the problem lies, why can’t term limits be achieved? Balanced budget amendment? Most states have at least an attempt at that. In the 1990’s the balanced budget amendment got within one vote of going to the states, or am I wrong? Anyone campaigning on such structural changes? People don’t change much so if you want a different outcome, the rules must be changed, no?
Death6
August 30th, 2020 at 7:07 pm
Over at the Cato Policy Report, Lee Drutman calls our current path that of a partisan death spiral. Unfortunately, the oligarchs won’t like his proposed solution because it might lead to actual democracy, and the people don’t care enough to push for reform because they’re too distracted by bread and circuses. As Xennady says, this is how things end.
August 30th, 2020 at 7:31 pm
Death,
Surely you know the reason that term limits won’t be adopted is that it’s the people who’s terms would be limited that would have to enact them.
I believe that the states that have them, like California, did so by initiative. So far, it doesn’t seem to help that much.
The Supreme Court has said that any term limits on Congress will have to be by Constitutional Amendment. They threw out attempts by individual states to limit the terms of their own Representatives and Senators.
A Constitutional Convention would be a possibility but I’m not sure we’d like what came out of one. There is no way to limit one.