Jury Duty Question
Posted by Dan from Madison on September 6th, 2020 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
If you are in a state that does not mandate pay for jury duty, I am curious to know what your employer pays you for jury duty, or if you are a business owner, what you offer. We are putting together a policy at my company and I am interested in what the going rate seems to be. Thanks in advance.
September 6th, 2020 at 6:57 pm
I’m in Texas (San Antonio), and we do get recompensed for jury duty. At the rate of 6$ a day, which barely pays for the express bus to downtown, and the cost of lunch – this is more of an insult. Still – a courtesy.
And the jury room had places where we could recharge our phones and laptops, so there is that.
September 6th, 2020 at 7:59 pm
I think I get three days now, other jobs were just a day. Also Texas, Dallas Co.. We get a free bus pass,Who-ho. I don’t know of anywhere that jurors get much more than $20 for fulfilling their civic duty.
I would think that the a week would see the end of most trials in the real world. I think most judges and attorneys would be very reluctant to pauperize a juror and take pains to keep anyone that would be harmed off the jury in a long trial. So setting a limit might even be a bit of protection. There are a few places that still pay for unlimited jury duty but I’ll bet not as many as before O.J.
Looking like you actually have a job, especially a professional one will keep you off a lot of juries.
September 6th, 2020 at 8:42 pm
I find that the minute I mention “retired military”, both the defense and the prosecution trip over themselves to exclude me. I’ve been called for jury duty about three-four times since I retired, and on each occasion, they’ve been like “Thankyouverymuchforyourservice, nowgohome…”.
Can’t imagine why.
September 6th, 2020 at 9:16 pm
IIRC when I was called (in Madison), they paid about $20/day and provided parking.
The time I actually served, the initial pool included both me and a colleague on the same experiment, both of us scientists. They sent him home and kept me–possibly because they’d run out of challenges.