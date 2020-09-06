Babysitting…of kids in Japan, via Zoom, by women in Rwanda. Relates to my posts telemigration and Covid-19, Remote Work, and Offshoring.

This entry was posted on Sunday, September 6th, 2020 at 10:37 am and is filed under COVID-19, Economics & Finance, Internet, Japan, Tech. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.