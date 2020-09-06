New Frontiers in Offshoring
Posted by David Foster on September 6th, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
Babysitting…of kids in Japan, via Zoom, by women in Rwanda.
Relates to my posts telemigration and Covid-19, Remote Work, and Offshoring.
|
|
|Books by Celia Hayes
|
VeryWellSaid.com
Best-Selling Books by Topic
|Military History
|(Top Rated)
|British History
|(Top Rated)
| Middle East
History
|(Top Rated)
|Land Battles
|(Top Rated)
|Naval Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|Air Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|9/11
|(Top Rated)
|Terrorism
|(Top Rated)
|Legal History
|(Top Rated)
|IP Law
|(Top Rated)
|Guns
|(Top Rated)
Posted by David Foster on September 6th, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
Babysitting…of kids in Japan, via Zoom, by women in Rwanda.
Relates to my posts telemigration and Covid-19, Remote Work, and Offshoring.