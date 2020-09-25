Economics is all about trade offs. In response to COVID 19 politicians have made these decisions. Ironically, the politician most directly responsible for well over 10,000 deaths, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has argued that human life is’”priceless”’ But politicians always put lives at risk and imply a value. Had a national health care system existed as progressives like Gov Cuomo support, his defense may well have been that those deaths were justified as a matter of national health care policy.

The practical pending question is who should get the vaccine first. Ezekiel Emanuel, Obama Care designer and Biden COVID adviser, would give the over 65 group, which accounts for 80% of U.S. deaths, the lowest priority for the vaccine based on their age, whereas the CDC recommends the opposite based on risk.

In a purely private system, the population would save for lifetime health care expense directly or through insurance companies and decide to what extent they would do so. Individual “value of life” determinations would depend on income and wealth, both reflecting individual productivity. In a fully socialized system, all lives would be valued equally based on the country’s ability to pay, reflecting average national productivity, I.e., still subject to aggregate fiscal and actuarial constraints. Whereas about 10% of households in the French National Health System top it up with private insurance and care, the British NIH system operates more like the Soviet System, with the political elite leaving the country for private care beyond the standard.

Market based systems require a large life cycle accumulation of capital, for retirement and medical expenses, both back-ended and virtually indistinguishable. Socialized systems could – and arguably should – do the same.The U.S. has a hybrid (many would say Rube Goldberg) health care system, with Medicare, like Social Security, entirely pay-as-you-go with a faux Trust Fund. Social Security has relied on general tax revenues for over a decade and Medicare will as well in about four years.

National health care systems are funded entirely by progressive taxation. In the US. payroll taxes and progressive income taxes pay for about half of all insurance costs: Medicaid (20%) covers the poor, Medicare (15%) the elderly, Obama Care the working population (16%), the military (5%) and almost all the rest receive tax-subsidized employer insurance. Government also provides partial explicit unemployment insurance for lost productivity paid by taxing workers, with an occasional top-off in a pandemic.

Society benefits from the additional wealth accumulation of funded systems in the form of enhanced national productivity and economic growth, expanding the tax base. This allows the wealthy to opt out, but progressive politicians may find the increased longevity “unfair” and tax that wealth away, implicitly an advanced estate tax. Liquidating wealth has the same macro-consequence as increasing government debt to finance current health care, reducing future well being and potential tax revenues.

Because productivity limits potential health care expense, lives aren’t priceless except in sentimental poetry and political rhetoric. Most economists have applied the value of a statistical life (VSL) to COVID 19 deaths, usually set at $10 million. This relates to a hypothetical market price of risk to construction workers that is mis-specified, mis-calculated, and as I will show irrelevant to the task at hand. For one thing, using one value for all ages is misleading for many reasons.

James Broughel and Michael Kotrous (B&K) use the net present value of all gross future earnings by age as a measure of the COVID loss due to death. But this is the upper limit of what individuals can spend on everything necessary to live, pay taxes, etc. If you think of it as an amount you could loan the individual for life saving health care to be paid back, it would be much less, only their taxable surplus labor. I accept the analogy to indentured servitude or even slavery, but even in a socialist system that is essentially what happens as resources are involuntary diverted (an involuntary Obama Care tax, according to the Supreme Court Chief Justice).

COVID 19 targeted the elderly infirm. Democracies spend a hugely disproportionate share of health resources on the infirm elderly because their political power far exceeds their remaining productivity and often their remaining quality of life. Medicare in the U.S., for example, doesn’t pay for long term end of life care, generally defined as over two weeks. Nevertheless. 10% of all Medicare expense occurs in the last month of life. The British system is also not willing to pay just to postpone death. The aging of the baby boom generation will require a big Medicare tax increase and/or a large reduction of end of life expenses.

A significant majority of COVID 19 victims age 75 and above (over 95% by some estimates) were already receiving expensive treatment when their lives were shortened by by COVID for weeks to months, a net saving to the health care system. So I chose a net average value of life lost for the >=75 COVID 19 victims of zero (heartless, but I’m almost there).

The rest of the Chart (below) starts with B&K total net present value of future earnings. I value the surplus at 10% for the >=65 age cohort, which is coincidentally about what the British NIH will pay to provide an additional year of a quality life – called a QALY.

Value of Lifes Due to COVID 19 CDC Data $ in thousands Net PV of future age>= earnings maximum pandemic US total total net value 1919 total value in thousands premium10% deaths of lives lost Flu of life 85 0 $- 54838 $0.00 75 0 $- 46487 $0.00 65 $305 $30.50 37684 $1,149,362 55 $627 $125.40 22254 $2,790,652 45 $1,102 $220.40 9324 $2,055,010 35 $1,511 $302.20 3542 $1,070,392 59000 $17,829,800 25 $1,743 $348.60 1360 $474,096 59000 $20,567,400 15 $1,610 $322.00 315 $101,430 59000 $18,998,000 5 $1,665 $333.00 62 $20,646 0 $- 175866 $7,661,588 177000 $57,395,200 https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm#AgeAndSex

I chose 20% of the as the net surplus value of life for the working age population. Note that this assumption reduces the B&K estimated costs of COVID deaths from $44 billion to $7.7 billion, which turns out not to be very significant to the final conclusions.

Had this virus killed about as many, but focused on the prime working age brackets like the 1919 Influenza, the toll would have been $29 billion, seven and a half times greater but still less than the $1.8 trillion valuing all the lives lost equally at $10 million under the VSL system (for high risk construction work, which I once did for $5/hr.as a rigger on the Sagamore bridge). Parenthetically, the death benefit for US soldiers conscripted to fight to “make the world safe for democracy” in 1919 wasn’t $10 million or even $1 million 2020 dollars, just a free burial with a headstone. That’s more than most who died in that pandemic got. Historically, countries – particularly socialist – have put very little value on life.

This discussion is meant to ballpark the costs of lives lost to COVID and illustrate the importance of the age demographics. Others would fine tune the value of life, e.g., Democrats valuing community organizers highly, Republicans small businesses but not trial lawyers, etc. Even had the death count been double with the same age demographic, the cost would still only be $15 billion, not trillion. Governor Cuomo likely made a triage decision to save the hospital space for younger patients. That turned out not to be entirely necessary, but was the correct executive triage decision in a pandemic given the forecast. His lock downs saved medical costs up front, offset by a greater subsequent revenue loss.

Indirect Health Care Costs

In the case of the COVID 19 political pandemic the data was scarce, misleading and frequently mis-interpreted the existing models seriously flawed or inapplicable, medical understanding imperfect and learned from scratch, and understanding of how it spread continuously revised. But even had CDC epidiimological scientists had perfect knowledge and foresight, for them COVID 19 lives are implicitly priceless and other lives not counted as outside their area of responsibility. Executive decisions have to be made regarding national health.

Allocating resources to COVID has caused a crisis of infant mortality, and a host of other problems, from cancer to suicide. A quarter of those in the age group with the highest value of life seriously contemplated suicide. The COVID 19 forced consolidation is predicted to permanently raise future health care costs. While total deaths are still above trend line due to COVID 19, this may reverse in future years as a delayed response for these other causes.

The Economic Consequences of Shutting Down Education and the Economy

The OECD estimates the costs of shutting down the U.S, education system at $15 trillion. There does not appear to have been a benefit as compared to Sweden, where schools stayed open.

Most estimates of the economic costs of the shut-downs are between $1 & $2 trillion. But there is arguably more downside risk than upside potential to those forecasts based on the drag of the $3 trillion to $6 trillion in additional federal debt, and rising bankruptcies.

B&H make a heroic attempt to quantify the net economic costs and benefits, concluding: “net benefits of suppression policies are likely substantial, possibly as high as $800 billion, but net benefits may also be close to zero.” What assumptions are necessary for the benefits of lock downs to exceed the costs? First, the B&K savings include the full value of estimates of lost productivity, far above what private individuals or public health would insure (and wildly over-estimates the productivity of my age cohort) but this only closes the gap by about $40 billion. Second, they cite models indicating that the death toll would have been five to seven times greater without the lock downs, which has been later shown to be highly unlikely. The experience of Sweden refutes any improvement in the death rate.

Perhaps most importantly, the “slavery analogy” made by AG Barr is applicable to valuing lost productivity due to lock downs. While some households can maintain there productivity, others are able only to replace outside services with household do it yourself chores. The fact that they get government transfers doesn’t reduce the productivity loss, which could easily be 90% or more.

While there are scenarios in which the total lockdown would be a net benefit, it appears for COVID to be a statistical outlier.

Banning politicians to the basement out of communication may be valuable, but government suppression over and above common sense or serious citizen input is hard to justify with fiscally and actuarially sound economic-cost benefit analysis.

Kevin Villani

Kevin Villani, chief economist at Freddie Mac from 1982 to 1985, has held senior government positions, has been affiliated with nine universities, and served as CFO and director of several companies. He recently published Occupy Pennsylvania Avenue on the political origins of the sub-prime lending bubble and aftermath.