Executive Order on Combating Race & Sex Stereotyping

A taste

Context: “From the battlefield of Gettysburg to the bus boycott in Montgomery and the Selma-to-Montgomery Marches, heroic Americans have valiantly risked their lives to ensure that their children would grow up in a Nation living out its creed, expressed in the Declaration of Independence.”

Descriptions of critical race theory workshops subsidized by the government.

Its position:

But training like that discussed above perpetuates racial stereotypes and division and can use subtle coercive pressure to ensure conformity of viewpoint. Such ideas may be fashionable in the academy, but they have no place in programs and activities supported by Federal taxpayer dollars. Research also suggests that blame-focused diversity training reinforces biases and decreases opportunities for minorities. Our Federal civil service system is based on merit principles. These principles, codified at 5 U.S.C. 2301, call for all employees to “receive fair and equitable treatment in all aspects of personnel management without regard to” race or sex “and with proper regard for their . . . constitutional rights.” Instructing Federal employees that treating individuals on the basis of individual merit is racist or sexist directly undermines our Merit System Principles and impairs the efficiency of the Federal service. Similarly, our Uniformed Services should not teach our heroic men and women in uniform the lie that the country for which they are willing to die is fundamentally racist. Such teachings could directly threaten the cohesion and effectiveness of our Uniformed Services. Such activities also promote division and inefficiency when carried out by Federal contractors. The Federal Government has long prohibited Federal contractors from engaging in race or sex discrimination and required contractors to take affirmative action to ensure that such discrimination does not occur. The participation of contractors’ employees in training that promotes race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating similarly undermines efficiency in Federal contracting. Such requirements promote divisiveness in the workplace and distract from the pursuit of excellence and collaborative achievements in public administration. Therefore, it shall be the policy of the United States not to promote race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating in the Federal workforce or in the Uniformed Services, and not to allow grant funds to be used for these purposes. In addition, Federal contractors will not be permitted to inculcate such views in their employees.

Definitions: “Divisive Concepts,” “Race or sex stereotyping,” “Race or sex scapegoating,” “Senior political appointee.”

Requirements: United States Uniformed Services, Government Contractors, Government grants, Agencies

Effective Date: Immediately

This is a matter of what is subsidized. It

“Does not prevent agencies, the US Uniformed Services, or contractors from promoting racial, cultural, or ethnic diversity or inclusiveness, provided such efforts are consistent with the requirements of this order.” Nor should it “be construed to prohibit discussing, as part of a larger course of academic instruction, the divisive concepts listed in section 2(a) of this order in an objective manner and without endorsement.”

Comment: This may lose Trump votes; it will certainly give Saturday and Sunday talk shows a topic other than Biden’s basement. Some, however, may feel it not only talks our language (which Bush often did) but is willing to expend credibility. (Sometimes Trump seems too willing to risk “niceness”- as in a tweet that punches down on a stray critic.) However, this seems a domestic gamble.

So, in these last weeks before the election: will this bring some to the polls that might have stayed home? To vote for which party? That seems more important than the number that will change – though I may be underestimating how many have drunk the kool-aid. I suspect some subjected to these “workshops” have simmered quietly and will find a relief in that vote. On the other hand, the workshop leaders were being paid.

Aside: The “We Live Here Together” is from Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron’s press conference on the Breonna Taylor case. The msm was quite critical and the usual bricks (Cameron isn’t authentic will become Trump is racist) will be thrown again. Still this is aligned with the awakened consciousness Frederick Douglass described so powerfully and the power of each unique individual Ralph Ellison asserts in The Invisible Man. The Order is in the tradition of African-American culture – just not the msm’s.

(Quite rough breakdown of lengthy presser: description of evidence and jury decision up to 17; 17-34 general remarks; then questions, with a conclusion in last minutes).