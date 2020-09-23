Who Does That?
Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on September 23rd, 2020 (All posts by Assistant Village Idiot)
I read an article a week or two ago about the non-silence of many Trump voters, with a bit of cultural disdain for people who write TRUMP in big letters on the hulls of their boats. Who does that? You never saw anyone do that with Obama, however much they admired him. Fair enough. That does seem a bit much, though no harm done.
Who puts up lists of haranguing strawman criticisms in their yard, in rainbow colors?
September 23rd, 2020 at 8:33 am
“Who does that?”
The moment I knew Obama was going to win was on the 4th of July of 2008 at the Rose Bowl. There were Obama t-shirts everywhere. Hundreds of them. I’d never even seen one presidential-candidate’s-face-on-a-shirt at an everyday event before, and seemingly every other black person there had one–men, women, children. You can’t fake that kind of passionate support.
Not that it means anything, but in upstate New York Trump yard signs, flags, etc., many homemade, are thick as flies. They were not that common four years ago, but they’re everywhere now.