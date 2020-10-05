Millions of 2020 Votes Will Be Stolen – How To Tell If Yours Is One
Posted by Trent Telenko on October 5th, 2020 (All posts by Trent Telenko)
The Democratic Party’s vote-by-mail scheme (which is NOT the same as absentee ballots) and, worse, its previous and expanded “vote-harvesting” scheme, will steal millions of votes to re-elect Trump, and for Republican candidates, in the 2020 election. This is NOT counting fraudulent votes. This is stealing Republican votes by changing them to Democratic votes. Here is how they do it, and how you can determine if your vote is stolen. If this clear signal that your vote has been stolen appears, do not walk away quietly. FIGHT BACK! How to do that is also explained.
Absentee ballots and vote-by-mail differ in that individual voters request absentee ballots for their current address, while mail-in-ballots (or “applications” for them) are automatically sent by state voting officials to every possible voter at their last-known address, even if they are dead or have moved away. And absentee ballots must be received by Election Day, while mail-in ballots in most states allowing them can be received days or even a week after the election and, depending on the state, do not require post-marks or other evidence that they were posted by election day. Every state allows absentee ballots, while there is a wide variation on mail-in votes. Some states don’t allow them at all, some states do only for 2020 due to COVID-19, some states send “applications” for them which voters purportedly fill out and return, and some states send every possible voter a ballot to be filled out and returned.
Vote-harvesting lets people other than the US Postal Service deliver ballots purportedly filled out by voters to polling places, even hundreds of ballots at once. Vote-harvesting as allowed in California in 2018, and now in other states such as North Carolina, has no controls whatever against fraud by the people delivering the harvested ballots. Vote-harvesting is voter fraud pure and simple. No state allowing it is a democracy any more.
Mail-in ballots are so vulnerable to fraud that the United States seems to be the only country in the world which allows them. The most common way the Democrats commit fraud with mail-in votes is made possible by a rule or practice that the “first ballot processed” by election officials from a particular voter is deemed the only official one.
So if a fraudulent mail-in ballot, purportedly from a registered voter, is processed by election officials before the real voter votes in person, only the fraudulent mail-in ballot is counted.
Sometimes the real voter finds out about this in the polling place – “You’ve already voted so we won’t give you a ballot” – and, if the voter complains, is given a provisional ballot to fill out, only the provisional ballot is mostly ignored when the robbed voter leaves. Sometimes provisional ballots are counted too, but so is the fraudulent mail-in one, so the real voter’s ballot is at best cancelled out. Here is an example of how that works in progress from the email of a Colorado friend who alerted one of my e-mail lists to this practice.
“Hey, I know this. I watched polls. Let me tell you, by the way, that year – 2012 – 1/3 of the people in my precinct in Colorado Springs ran into that. Our counterparts in Denver said 2/3 did.
Which means that I guess dementia is rampant in Colorado. Coff. Because there’s no voter fraud, right. That was, btw, the election in which the left eeked enough of a majority to then go full time vote by fraud. I mean mail.
What happened – I’ve had people tell me no, that’s not what happens, but hell I was there, and I know how it was explained – is that these people got to fill a “provisional vote”. Later, the records would be examined, and if it was shown they really hadn’t voted before those votes would be counted.
In other words, people are fobbed off. Even should their votes be counted – as some people insist they are – then they would count for ½ because there’s no way to retrieve votes already cast.
This is why I say the left has been winning by fraud for several cycles already and the only reason Trump won is that they were so sure it would be a Hillary landslide they failed to manufacture enough votes.”
Mail-in vote fraud occurs when the perpetrators obtain mail-in ballots, before they are sent to voters, from election officials who are part of the fraudulent vote conspiracy, or when for the same election officials simply give the perpetrators all the information needed to print their own fraudulent mail-in ballots and return envelopes, fill those out and mail them to the election postal box numbers/addresses. It is also possible for fraudsters to obtain the necessary information about voters online, but that requires far, far more work than if election officials give it to them.
However fraud with mail-in votes is done, it is so easy to do that no other nation seems to allow mail-in votes at all, let alone the way it is being done in America.
Note also that it is easier, and therefore more likely, for mail-in vote fraud to be targeted at all voters than just Republicans and independent voters. A lot of Democratic voters who choose to vote in person on Election Day may have polling place workers refuse to give them ballots because they have allegedly already voted by mail.
The simplest and best way to keep your vote from being stolen in this way is to have your vote be designated the first received from you. This requires that you vote as early as possible, preferably in person so there is no question about your identity, and so the US Postal Service doesn’t delay or lose your mailed ballot (which was a major problem earlier this year, and seems to be happening now). Don’t wait for Election Day – vote as early as possible. As an example, October 5 (Monday) is the earliest people can vote in person in California. Do so in your state.
If you do wait until election day to vote in person, a sure tip-off that your vote has been stolen will be a polling place worker refusing to give you a ballot because you allegedly have already voted. Don’t just walk away. Insist that you haven’t voted and demand that you be given a ballot. Don’t let them fob you off with a “Provisional” ballot. Insist on a real one. Make a screaming stink about it, and insist on speaking to a Republican poll watcher who will hopefully follow up on your problem, and add you to a list of names of people who have been denied ballots.
But it would be better if you also volunteer as a Republican poll watcher at a polling place on election day so you can protect other voters from having their votes stolen. They’ll be easy to spot – a polling place worker will refuse to give a ballot to a prospective voter. Your county Republican Party will love to have more volunteer poll watchers, and they’ll give you a little training on, including on what to do when voters are denied ballots. The Trump re-election campaign and Republican Party are prepared for massive nationwide Democratic voter fraud, and need help documenting it as it happens.
Do something about it yourself. Vote Early! Become a poll watcher!
But the problem will remain. This is the first national election involving massive nation-wide vote fraud by a major party. That means a nation-wide political conspiracy, and my Colorado friend’s experience indicates it has been building for years. How can America remain a democracy when a large portion of the country rejects the core American, and democratic, value of free and fair elections?
October 5th, 2020 at 7:49 pm
“Mail-in ballots are so vulnerable to fraud that the United States seems to be the only country in the world which allows them.”
Not at all. In Candaa anyone may vote by mail. if you can’t set up a system that allows safe mail in ballots, you are morons. Well perhaps that’s too harsh, but its not rocket science.
October 5th, 2020 at 7:57 pm
“Not at all. In Candaa anyone may vote by mail. if you can’t set up a system that allows safe mail in ballots, you are morons. ”
You just re-elected Trudeau.
October 5th, 2020 at 8:03 pm
Pengun, the article points out that the Democrats have no interest in fraud-free mail-in voting. Vote fraud is the OBJECTIVE of the mail-in voting systems they have made law. The one possible exception is Utah.
October 5th, 2020 at 8:05 pm
“Not at all. In Candaa anyone may vote by mail. if you can’t set up a system that allows safe mail in ballots, you are morons”
That assumes the goal is an honest election,
If the goal is fraud, the more broken the system the better.
October 5th, 2020 at 8:07 pm
“In Candaa … you are morons”
Heh.
October 5th, 2020 at 8:11 pm
Yeah, vote as early as possible so the Democrats know how many dead voters to fill in.
October 5th, 2020 at 8:27 pm
As Trent pointed out ‘vote by junk mail’, i.e. sending ballots to all registered voters is not the same as voting by requested absentee ballot.
I’m mot surprised you can’t or won’t comprehend the difference.
October 5th, 2020 at 8:29 pm
“Not at all. In Candaa anyone may vote by mail. if you can’t set up a system that allows safe mail in ballots, you are morons. Well perhaps that’s too harsh, but its not rocket science.”
The point of the post is that mail-in ballots that are requested by an identified voter, such as an absentee ballot, are not generally amenable to election fraud and are perfectly legitimate and controllable. The mass mailing out of untraceable and uncontrollable ballots, to people and adresses on poorly maintained voter rolls, are vulnerable to massive voter fraud. See the difference, Candaa? Did you even try to understand the point? And what a surprise, the lefties are the ones looking to undermine the system with this brand new mass mailing strategy just a month or two before a national election.
Now let the adults take care of the adult business, and you children can just go back to being grateful for the protection and economic benefit you receive from your geographical position next door to the greatest, richest, most powerful country in the history of the world.
October 5th, 2020 at 8:40 pm
I vote early, which in Mass. has been merged with the absentee process with its outer envelopes. Job reasons–my state work (transit vehicle counts for a state agency) now allows for work to be done on election day so it is no longer a day off and we have been worked all day on election day. But in the last several years the post office HAS been in an increasing habit of delaying my bill payments. I like mail delivery so I am loathe to move bill payment on-line but I’ve had to to protect myself. So I don’t trust mail-in voting and now I know why Canada elected Justin Trudeau. The worry is they didn’t have me seal the ballot envelope so if the ballot falls out it gets invalidated.
October 5th, 2020 at 8:40 pm
Its true San Miguel we have to live next to the most massive narcissist the world has ever seen, America. Its not easy.
October 5th, 2020 at 8:42 pm
I am going to my polling place on election day. If the polling place officials inform me that I have already voted, I am going to raise a stink.Loud.
October 5th, 2020 at 8:51 pm
Gringo, become a Republican poll watcher. That is the optimum solution.
October 5th, 2020 at 9:03 pm
Voting illegally is like taking a gigantic dump on the graves of the men who fought and died for democracy.
Remind liberals of that, and remind them that a woman in Texas got 8 years for voter fraud.
Ask them if they can handle years in the penitentiary and a felony conviction.
October 5th, 2020 at 9:07 pm
Mongo, vote fraud on this scale simply isn’t addressable by the criminal justice system. The concluding paragraph makes it pretty clear that America can’t gon on this way. The most likely outcome is a very bloody civil war (MANY millions of dead) and the exile of millions more of the losers.
October 5th, 2020 at 9:34 pm
The Canadian person is lying.
in Canada you can vote by mail for early voting or absentee but in each case you have to request the ballot.
Also voting in person, you need ID with address , registration card and can only vote at your voting place that is listed on your card.
October 5th, 2020 at 9:39 pm
Canada has a population of 38 million. Might have something to do with their ability to manage mail-in ballots. Of course we have 50 states who act like 50 countries. Everyone has to do it their way which leads to opportunities for fraud.
October 5th, 2020 at 10:22 pm
Pengun, remember that anybody who voted for Trudeau does not get to call other people dopes.
I am praying for all of you guys in the States, for serious electoral reform for you, and especially success for your President. He’s got some serious fans up here.
October 5th, 2020 at 10:36 pm
“Tom Holsinger Says:
October 5th, 2020 at 9:07 pm”
That is putting it mildly. What most people do not comprehend, refuse to comprehend, is that there is no ‘time-out stopping point’ once faith in the system, and the acceptable method of government of a civil society, has been lost. Things go Hobbesian amazingly quickly returning to “the state of nature characterized by the ‘war of every man against every man,’ a constant and violent condition of competition in which each individual has a natural right to everything, regardless of the interests of others. Existence in the state of nature is, as Hobbes famously states, ‘solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short'”.
We already are seeing that American levels of law enforcement will not maintain order in the face of deliberately corrupt government operating outside the law. We have seen that Eurasian levels of deadly imposed tyranny cannot guarantee the rule of those who view themselves as Übermenschen for more than a generation or so. In the absence of a social contract that includes >85-90% of the population, there will be war.
Subotai Bahadur