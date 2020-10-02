A Point About Amy Coney Barrett
Posted by David Foster on October 2nd, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
…which I haven’t seen much discussed: Her education was an undergraduate degree at Rhodes College (English literature, French), followed by a law degree (Juris Doctor) from Notre Dame.
What’s so unusual about that, you ask? Just this: every single current Justice has a law degree from Harvard or Yale. Ginsburg started at Harvard Law, but transferred to Columbia. Scallia also went to HLS. So, if ACB is confirmed, she will become the first recent Justice who did not graduate from, or even attend, the apparently-sacred duo of Harvard and Yale.
Does it matter that the Supreme Court has been so completely dominated by graduates of two universities? Here’s something Peter Drucker (himself of European origins) wrote back in 1969:
It is almost impossible to explain to a European that the strength of American higher education lies in this absence of schools for leaders and schools for followers. It is almost impossible to explain to a European that the engineer with a degree from North Idaho A and M is an engineer and not a draftsman. Yet this is the flexibility that Europe needs in order to overcome the brain drain and to close the technology gap…the European who knows himself competent because he is not accepted as such–because he is not an “Oxbridge” man or because he did not graduate from one of the Grandes Ecoles and become an Inspecteur de Finance in the government service–will continue to emigrate where he will be used according to what he can do rather than according to what he has not done.
and
The Harvard Law School might like to be a Grande Ecole and to claim for its graduates a preferential position. But American society has never been willing to accept this claim.
The US has come a lot closer to accepting such a claim on the part of HLS than it had when Drucker wrote the above. Admissions officers at Ivy League schools have been allowed by our society to effectively claim way too much discretionary power over the filling of key roles throughout government and elsewhere. The way in which this discretionary power has been too often exercised can be glimpsed in the analysis showing that Harvard consistently rated Asian-American applicants lower than others on traits like “positive personality,” likability, courage, kindness and being “widely respected. (Academic bureaucrats rating people on courage?)
Questions might also be asked about the internal academic cultures within universities to which so much power has been given: for example, a recent FIRE survey of free speech on campus found that 37% of Ivy League students say that shouting down a speaker is “always” or “sometimes” acceptable, compared to 26% of students not enrolled at Ivy League colleges. And almost 1 in 5 Ivy League students find it “always” or “sometimes” acceptable to block other students from entering a campus event, compared to roughly 1 in 10 of non-Ivy students. Way too much repressive thinking on American campuses these days; even worse at the Ivy League, evidently, than elsewhere.
I haven’t heard any publicly-stated objections to ACB’s non-Ivy background, and I certainly don’t think it’s a primary factor in the objections to her nomination, but I do wonder if it is influencing some individuals behind the scenes.
More importantly, though, this possible exception to what would otherwise be the Harvard-and-Yale-only rule for Justices points out just how much power these universities have garnered to themselves and to their selected graduates.
Harvard & Yale have power only because we give them that power. Instead, make a personal point of mocking every Harvard/Yale graduate you meet. Laugh at them. Make them defend their racist discrimination (because Americans of Chinese heritage and people too, you know). Ask them why their huge endowments are not distributed to the poor? Avoid doing business with Harvard/Yale types whenever possible — and let them know why you are not doing business with them.
And treat the politicized Supreme Court with the contempt it deserves. The sooner someone develops an Artificial Intelligence which can replace Supreme Court judges, the better. It should be fairly straightforward logical programming — is a law consistent with the plain language of the Constitution? A machine should be able to do that well. Only a politicized (despicable) Supreme Court (In)Justice can see penumbras.
I’ve seen this mentioned quite a few times. Instapundit I believe linked to articles referencing it. Heck, it’s been a point in her favor for the last few years now. Although to be honest I think the real behind-the-scenes anger is the fact that she has so many kids, and a great job, and a great husband, and seems to be nice and happy. That’s not supposed to be possible.
I am not convinced that lawyers should be judges, at all.
To my mind, adjudicating the law ought to be performed by those who have nothing to do with either making it or gaming it. Lawyers should advise both making law and adjudicating it, certainly, but making decisions about the overall morality and operation of the courts…? Nope.
I think that judges ought to be respected members of the community, there to enforce the values and mores of said community. Lawyers are not disinterested parties, and usually lack morals or values of any sort whatsoever.
Hell, to go even further, I think that if you’re a lawyer or a member of any legal profession whatsover, your franchise ought to be given up in order to take up that trade. Putting someone whose interest is in complicating and confusing the law in charge of making it is sheer insanity–Like putting your local fox and coyote in charge of security at your henhouse. You want to make a career of the law, kiss goodbye to your right to vote or be a legislator. Lawyers should certainly serve the legislature in terms of an advisory capacity, but past that? Forget it. We’re living through what happens when you let lawyers run everything, and the effects are obvious.
I’d strongly suggest that the Supreme Court is the last place lawyers ought to serve, period. Advise the court? Yes. Make decisions? Hell, no. That ought to be left to prominent and accomplished laymen, just like the rest of the judiciary.