    When Big Tech Came for the NY POST – “Our 2020 Abbotabad Moment”

    Posted by Trent Telenko on October 16th, 2020 (All posts by )

    I’m writing this Chicagoboyz piece to clarify the moment we are living in with regards to the Techlords oppression of America’s 1st Amendment constitutional right to free speech on their social media platforms.
    .
    I’m calling it “Our 2020 Abbotabad Moment” (see photo) because, like the SEAL Team 6 killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbotabad Pakistan, it was a Moment of Strategic Clarity about the nature of an oppressive & corrupt regime that cannot be unseen.
    .
    .
    In Pakistan’s case, it revealed a nationalist, separatist, tribal, and above all a terrorist-supporting regime rent by murderous religious and ethnic hatreds. One where the one thing all the leadership factions there can agree on is fear of India. Think of a nuclear-armed Somalia in the mountains, but one good enough at faking a government to get military & economic aid from stupid foreigners.
    .
    By way of contrast,  Big Tech’s censorship of  the NY Post, the Trump campaign, Trump’s press spokeswomen, the GOP House Judiciary Committee and others, followed by the open endorsement of the “Free Press” on Twitter of these actions have showed we don’t have a “Free Press.”
    .
    We don’t have a “Press” at all.
    .
    We have OPRESSORS.
    .

    They are the propaganda arm of an unelected & unaccountable elite that hates the American Republic.

    .
    I’d call these people’s disregard for free speech “Unamerican Activities” but, point in fact, they are as American as the Ku Klux Klan.  Or more on-point, the Pinkerton men putting down the United Mine Workers.  Complete with Denver Channel Nine’s hiring of a Leftist activist as a security guard who subsequently murdered a Trump supporter at a protest they covered.
    .
    If this were the movie “The Empire Strikes Back,” we would be at the point of the film where Lando Calrissian picks up the mike and says “Attention. This is Lando Calrissian. The Empire has taken control of the city; I advise everyone to leave before more Imperial troops arrive.
    .
    Unfortunately, there is nowhere to run. The moment of strategic clarity the NY POST’s censorship has brought shows is this is no longer just a “9/11/2001 election.”
    .
    We are on Sun Tzu’s “Desperate Ground” with a choice of acquiescence to enslavement by inches, or a fight for freedom where absolutely nothing is guaranteed, even if you “win.”
    .
    And Sun Tzu advises that, on Desperate Ground…FIGHT.
     

    5 Responses to “When Big Tech Came for the NY POST – “Our 2020 Abbotabad Moment””

    1. Brian Says:
      October 16th, 2020 at 8:34 am

      As has been clear since the morning after the 2016 election, “they” got complacent and lazy about rigging it, and weren’t going to make the same mistake this time. Any vaguely “conservative” voice needs to have a plan on how to be heard for the next few weeks, and then a really really strong plan about how to be heard if they’re actually able to shove “Biden” into office. (scare quotes because he’s merely an empty shell.)

    2. Clioman Says:
      October 16th, 2020 at 9:25 am

      If Biden wins, the Squad isn’t going to push him to the Left. It’s going to push him down the stairs.

    3. Gavin Longmuir Says:
      October 16th, 2020 at 10:23 am

      “oPRESSors” ! Love it! Let’s all try to spread that as much as we can.

    4. PenGun Says:
      October 16th, 2020 at 11:33 am

      You can be sure, that at least some of those directing the Afghan invasion, knew about the very long relationship between the Taliban and Pakistan. Well I hope so, I sure did. That relationship continues to this day.

      I’m not sure where it is written that facesbook or twittsonline have to be fair, or pretend to report anything other than what they please. Its their toy after all. One thing I never considered, was joining anything like them, because of that fact.

      If Biden wins, it will be back to the deep state control of America. The squad is not what they pay attention to.

    5. miguel cervantes Says:
      October 16th, 2020 at 12:15 pm

      we have a ministry of truth, 1984 is a how to manual, so kamala harris’s aide paciello went over to transportation department then twitter and now the biden campaign, you might call this order 66,

      was abbotabad that critical a moment, zawahiri had expanded franchises in north africa, in west africa, a new one was underway in syria, I broach these notions in my novella,

