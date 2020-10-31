“Collecting Democrat votes one dead stiff at a time”
Posted by Ginny on October 31st, 2020 (All posts by Ginny)
Yesterday at lunch a friend was circulating an e-mail her friend had taken as she’d run errands in Houston. Great video: hearse following Biden bus. Some overreaction (Can we stand four years with a humorless party in power? And how do they intend to use their power – to stop laughter and flags flying?)
I’ve long thought that the Babylon Bee does more to keep up spirits about next Tuesday than the greatest stump speech or endorsement.
October 31st, 2020 at 4:24 pm
It’s a shame we deprive the dead of their right to vote.
https://assistantvillageidiot.blogspot.com/2011/04/voting-dead.html
October 31st, 2020 at 7:22 pm
Goes to show, you have to be literally brain dead to vote for Biden. They’ll be voting for someone that thinks just like they do.