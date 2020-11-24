In Accordance With the Prophecies…
Posted by Sgt. Mom on November 24th, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
…the Schlichter prophecies, I mean, wherein the good Colonel Kurt S. postulated a political/geographic split of the United States along red-blue lines. In his bleak and blackly humorous vision, (carried out over a five-volume series) the middle portion of the States carried on with fidelity to the Constitution, free-range capitalism, and universal military service as an obligation for full citizenship. Meanwhile the east and west coasts as a so-called “People’s Republic” carried on under a selection of increasingly deranged and erratic progressive principles, turning into a dysfunctional combination of Portland’s CHAZ/CHOP, any PC-addled university you could name, Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe and Venezuela at this very moment. The series is meant to be grimly entertaining, but I’m beginning to believe that the split has already happened – not in the neat geographic manner (with some violent hiccups) outlined – but in a slower and murkier manner.
We’re already split between red and blue, progressive and conservative, urban/rural (with suburbs likewise split) between those who got expensive college loans and now can barely pay them back with minimum wage jobs and those who skipped college for a tech/trade school and now have a house, a boat and money in the bank. We’re split between those who can work remotely from home and those who actually have to go someplace and get sweaty and grubby for a paycheck; between those who have built something with their hands, and whose who have built something in their minds. There are also those whose income has been stable this last year even though they didn’t work at all, and those who didn’t work at all and didn’t get paid. Split between big business and small business, between veteran and non-veteran, between those who own guns and have concealed carry licenses, and in decreasing numbers of late, those who wouldn’t touch a gun with a ten-foot pole. Split between those who consume the New York Times and it’s establishment big media clones, and those who would rather stab ourselves in the eyes with a spork than watch another minute of MSNBCBS etc. There are those who wholly believe that Black Lives Matter, and those who stubbornly insist that all lives matter. And lastly – there is the split between those who believe in their hearts that Biden/Harris won the last election fair and square and those who know for certain that it was stolen and our votes for Trump were basically overwritten and discarded. We don’t even see each other, save as caricatures – and that may be the most damaging split of all.
We’re already at the split. We read different books, watch different movies and television shows – those of us who still watch movies and television – follow different celebrities, earn a living in different ways, educate our children differently. We honor different things, different heroes and heroines, have wildly different aspirations and hopes for the future. We are already split. Now we must figure out what our future options are. Discuss as you wish.
November 24th, 2020 at 2:28 pm
Those of us who have been here for years, can you see the things being posted and discussed seriously now being even remotely imaginable a few years ago? This was always a pretty level-headed place. Somehow we’ve gone from America 3.0 to wherever it is we have today. Heck, a few months ago we were talking about civil war breaking out, and I poo-poo’d it, except for a crazy situation where Trump wins on election night and then over time Biden is declared the winner and with Senate control the Dems start ramming through all their wishlist on a country that has no desire for it, and half of whom think the election was stolen. It’s mind-boggling what has happened to the country in the last decade, and anyone who thinks our American Chernenko is going to somehow fix anything at all is delusional.
November 24th, 2020 at 2:36 pm
People do change their positions (or at least *have* changed their positions) on these splits over time, though..several well-known bloggers, such as Bookworm, used to be on the ‘liberal’ side of things and have documented their stories of political change. Now, maybe I’m grasping at straws here; maybe the changing that was able to happen has *already* happened; that those who are still on the Left are those with the most unchangeable opinions. But some of the Walkaway stories, such as the video from ‘Georgia’ that I linked, offer hope that some potential changers may still be out there.
November 24th, 2020 at 2:54 pm
I fear that we are sufficiently fragmented, so irrevocably, that it cannot be resolved by peaceful and Constitutional means. If Biden is installed, then the will never be another real election in the country. And eventually, it will be on.
Subotai Bahadur
November 24th, 2020 at 3:16 pm
“If Biden is installed, then the will never be another real election in the country.”
Nah. The Deep State is real, but it’s a Potemkin village, people by mediocrities like Biden, Kerry, et al. The main advantage We have is that They are stupid and their ideas don’t work. In 2024 they’re going to run some absurdly awful ticket like Harris/Buttigieg. The margin of fraud just got twice as large, but it can be shrunk again, and overcome. When the GOP wins back governorships in WI, MI, PA, they should be able to suppress enough of the most blatant fraud there, and in every state they need to eliminate mail-in voting, to be replaced by limited early voting, and the elimination of voting machines with any internet connectivity.
And the next GOP president won’t be nearly as nice as Trump.
November 24th, 2020 at 3:27 pm
Brian:
1) If they can create any vote count they want, no one will beat them electorally. And one can argue that such is not a real election.
2) I commend to your attention Gesetz zur Behebung der Not von Volk und Reich. There will be a different text, but the same methods.
Subotai Bahadur
November 24th, 2020 at 3:53 pm
I suspect we haven’t been having real elections for a long time.
I’ve been seeing endless reports of voting machines changing votes from gop to democrat since at least 2006. I’m pretty sure Detroit didn’t just start stuffing ballot boxes in 2016. Or Philadelphia, for that matter. I’ve read that in 2000 the media called Florida for Gore before the Republican-leaning panhandle even stopped voting, and waited to call Utah for Bush until 2 a.m. The democrats are famous for “discovering” just ballots for them to “win” close races- and that happens over and over again.
It seems to me what’s new this time is that the fraud was so obvious, blatant, and important that they’ve committed an act with immense consequences that will play out in ways yet unsuspected.
But not good.
November 24th, 2020 at 4:04 pm
“I suspect we haven’t been having real elections for a long time.”
Al Franken stole a Senate seat. Dino Rossi had the WA governorship stolen. Those are just a couple of the most brazen that come to mind from the blogosphere era. Yes, there absolutely is fraud, and it’s outrageous that the GOP never has lifted a finger to stop it. They just accept that there is a non-trivial margin of fraud that must be overcome. Yet Trump did overcome it in 2016, and he overcame the normal amount this year, just not the inflated amount that they did this time. There has to be a reckoning, and the stuff I pointed to above can relatively easily bring it back down to where it’s always been, and even smaller. IF the GOP can be pressured into it, of course, and not intimidated into backing down as they always have been before.
November 24th, 2020 at 4:29 pm
There has to be a reckoning…
There will be, one way or another. But as Subotai says, if the can create any vote count they want, no one can beat them electorally.
Thinking the gop will do anything except dance on command of the leftist-dominated donor class strikes me as fatuous.
I note the endless non-action about fraud from the party during essentially every interval when they controlled the government, most notably when Trump made an issue about it and the establishment blocked any action.
The gop won’t do anything, and at this point, I can only conclude they’re in on it.
The gop needs to die, and be replaced by something that will actually represent the people who vote for it, because they’ve convinced me they never will, no matter what.
November 24th, 2020 at 4:47 pm
That’s the galling part of it all, gentlemen – that if this election stands as SOP, then what is the point of ever having an election again? The usual career functionaries and so-called activists with friends in high places and the establishment media in their hip pocket will just have the required number of votes ordered up for them. The rest of us might as well not bother. The chosen candidates will pretend to campaign, and the establishment will pretend to consult the voters.
The establishment GOP will let it slide because it means they can still dip their beaks in the trough and retire on a fat pension and a book deal for a volume that no one will ever read, and will eventually be pulped after sitting in a warehouse.