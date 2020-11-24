Advanced Degrees and Deep Resentments
The Assistant Village Idiot links an Economist article and summarizes:
People with advanced degrees who are not prospering are often deeply resentful, certain that something must be wrong with “The System”*. I have worked with them for years, MSWs who believe that in a just world they would be entitled to the salaries that other people with their number of years of education get. Other measurements, such as relative value to society, difficulty of the task, level of risk, and the like do not factor in…That they may have been lied to by the educational establishment or their upper-middle-class expectations (“For a good job, get a good education”), that they may have made poor economic decisions due to Following Their Dreams™, or that they may have chosen one of the easiest of Master’s degrees to pursue does not occur to them. It is largely political, cultural, and attitude training.
I don’t like the title of the Economist piece…”Can too many brainy people be a dangerous thing?”…which confuses intelligence with credentialism, but I think the point about highly-degreed and resentful people is spot-on. I was reminded of a comment by Francis Bacon, who wrote 400 years ago that that one cause of mutiny and sedition in any polity is breeding more scholars than preferment can take off.
And 50 years ago, Peter Drucker noted that:
Individually he (the knowledge worker) is an “employee”…but the knowledge worker sees himself as just another “professional,” no different from the lawyer, the teacher, the preacher, the doctor, the government servant of yesterday. He has the same education. He has more income. He has probably greater opportunities as well…This hidden conflict between the knowledge worker’s view of himself as a “professional” and the social reality in which he is the upgraded and well-paid successor to the skilled worker of yesterday underlies the disenchantment of so many highly educated young people with the jobs available to them.
Drucker was talking about people who are frustrated by their lack of status even though they are well-paid, as with the Silicon Valley protestor who complained that ‘tech workers are workers, no matter how much money they make.’ As I said in my post TechnoProletarians, as any field becomes a mass employer, it is likely that a substantial number of the people working in that field will feel that they are not getting the high status and rewards that they should have. And the frustrations about which Drucker writes are surely greatly exacerbated when large numbers of people in a field are concentrated in the same geographical area.
And these frustrations are become extreme when the ‘knowledge workers’ in question are not highly paid…PhD-holders working as low-paid adjunct professors with no real hope of promotion, for example, or increasingly, tech workers facing downward salary pressures from H1B visa holders and the offshoring of programming work.
The media and authority figures that these individuals were exposed to them in their formative years were almost unanimous in the view that get a good college credential and everything else will pretty much take care of itself. Consider this poster:
The above poster was apparently often found on the walls of high-school guidance counselors in the 1970s, according to Mike Rowe, whose critique of the poster’s message can be found here. It certainly seems like an effective way to create a sense of entitlement among people getting degrees–with the more prestigious and advanced the degree, the higher the entitlement–together with resentment when those expectations are not fulfilled. College loan balances contribute additional fuel to the emotional fire.
Thoughts?
November 24th, 2020 at 6:41 pm
Lots of Mercedes mechanics making $100k. My younger son, who is a fireman with a couple of years of college, is the only one of five who owns his own home. My wife has three sons doing very well, owning homes and married. None have college degrees.
November 24th, 2020 at 6:50 pm
Yes, those kids who were sold a baggage of fail – that spending a bomb for a college degree without considering who would pay them for exercising those skills for a remunerative paycheck … those idiots are screwed, big time.
Me – with my English degree: I didn’t hock my economic future to get it and never expected a high-paying job as a result of it, anyway.
November 24th, 2020 at 7:12 pm
I worry about the medical students. USC tuition is now $67,000 a year. When I went it was $1200. These kids are all borrowing tuition and probably more. Medicine is a good profession but the incomes, except in very narrow specialties, are going to leave these kids repaying loans until they are 50. Two of my kids are lawyers and one has a MLS and was part way to a PhD in History. I paid for all their bachelor degrees. This is all grad school.
November 24th, 2020 at 7:16 pm
The Trump hate from the overcredentialed was transparent from day one, an incandescent rage that someone could succeed without doing things the way they were told you have to, and not giving deference to the kind of stupid platitudes you have to.
November 24th, 2020 at 7:24 pm
Peter Turchin on elite overproduction, same issue.
Used to be high school was demanding and not everyone could do it. Then it was dumbed down. If you show up you get a diploma. It’s nothing to be proud of. College is now the same way except: (1) it’s not free, it costs a ton of money, and (2) if you don’t do it you are de-barred from any serious employment, so (3) kids these days are coerced into spending four years or more and six figures in borrowed, non-dischargeable, debt, to enter the adult workforce. It is amazing this has not produced a lot more anger and violence, TBH.
November 24th, 2020 at 7:53 pm
Individuals who are highly-credentialed but feel underpaid are likely to be especially resentful of people without such credential who *are well-paid. Just 3 months ago, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes and Washington post writer Dave Weigel avidly agreed with one another about the characteristics of Trump supporters (of whom they don’t approve)…men without a college degree who have enough income to buy a boat (Hayes qualifies it as *white* men)*. They seemed quite offended that men without college degrees would be able to afford boats.
Yet I would guess that Hayes makes considerably more $ than most of these boat-buying undegreed men…not so sure about the writer, Weigel…so at least in his case, the resentment must be more indirect in its causes.
Whatever the case with these two individuals, as a general matter I think the anger of the underpaid degreed is a big factor in the resentment against the Deplorables.
November 24th, 2020 at 8:08 pm
Oh yes, it’s a class thing mostly. Even those who are wealthy may resent their inferiors moving next door or joining the club. Very much a class thing.
November 24th, 2020 at 8:28 pm
I first heard the idea that pay should be commensurate with years of education in connection with public school teachers pay many years ago. I’m not sure what they were using as an exemplar but they were sure they weren’t getting paid enough. Now the minimum degree in a lot of school systems is a masters and Ed.D’s abound. They’re still sure they aren’t being paid enough while the rest of us wonder if they should be paid at all based on actual results.
Medicine may be the only area where someone just out of training goes directly into full practice. An executive might entrust his life or those of his family to a resident in the hospital supervised by someone who was one last year but he’s not going to give an engineer just out of school a multi-million dollar project to run.
Pretty much every profession has what amounts to a years long apprenticeship. My dad told me a long time ago that you could be paid either more or less than what you’re worth and that it’s best if you’re paid a little less. It took me a while to realize he was right.
Professions where there is a demand for exceptional and talented practitioners are healthy and productive. Those where the demand is for credentials not so much. The latter are uniformly concentrated in government. It’s a sure sign that nothing useful is being produced. Of course, people of proven proficiency generally get a premium.
HR departments have become the refuge of a lot of low value degrees. When they are in charge of hiring, credentials are the only thing they can grasp. A business that doesn’t have a way to bypass HR to acquire true talent is doomed. The favorite way now seems to be internships where prospective hires work with the people doing the work already.
November 24th, 2020 at 8:58 pm
Jews a generation older than me often had a family expectation that they would acquire a trade – preferably a portable one – even if they were pursuing advanced degrees. It was likely left over from the culture of European oppression, where you needed something to fall back on. I knew only two in my generation – the son of the owner of a pharmaceutical company who went on to law school. He had worked a year as a finish carpenter before coming to William and Mary. Another apprenticed to an electrician for 18 months before attending college. But among the older Jewish psychologists and psychiatrists I worked with in the 70s and 80s, more than half knew jewelry repair, watch repair, custom-making dentures, butchering, or some other such trade. They bemoaned that this was no longer the custom – they could not even get their own children to do it.
It not only teaches you something useful and provides some security, it also teaches you respect for those who do that sort of job.
I don’t know why I even bring it up. Those days are gone and they aren’t coming back.