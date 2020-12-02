 
    • «

    If the Battle of Waterloo was Won on the Playing Fields of Eton…

    Posted by David Foster on December 2nd, 2020 (All posts by )

    ….as the Duke of Wellington has been quoted as saying, then what battles are being won and lost at Eton College today?

    See also:

    A petition from some of the boys at Eton in defense of their teacher.

    The video itself, which I have not yet watched.

     

    6 Responses to “If the Battle of Waterloo was Won on the Playing Fields of Eton…”

    1. Mike K Says:
      December 2nd, 2020 at 2:25 pm

      I believe there were no playing fields at Eton in 1815.

    2. PenGun Says:
      December 2nd, 2020 at 3:03 pm

      I have watched the video. Its funny but I am amused by so much these days. Boris is an old Eatonian and well versed in Eaton speak, and he is often very funny as well. He is also what I call an intelligent idiot, a category with so many occupants these days.

      Britain will suffer a lot from what he is doing now, with Brexit. He will very probably roll over at the last minute as its suicide for British business if he goes through with No Deal. As well America will have nothing to do with him, as he will have broken Good Friday. He is smart, but does dumb things all the damn time.

    3. Brian Says:
      December 2nd, 2020 at 3:15 pm

      Eton, like Harvard, positions itself as the definer of who is in the ruling class of their respective countries.
      The barbarians have seized power.
      Once the cultural heights have been taken, is there an example in history of them being taken back? If the previous regime was strong enough, they never would have been lost.
      Here is a pitiful example of how hopeless the situation is:
      “Losing this case would be a crushing blow not only to him and his family but to the British tradition of ideological tolerance and viewpoint diversity which institutions like Eton are supposed to uphold.”
      It can’t even be said now that he is right, and should be supported, and his opponents crushed. Just a feeble plea for “tolerance” of what he has to say.
      Pathetic.

    4. miguel cervantes Says:
      December 2nd, 2020 at 4:04 pm

      well prince harry, cameron and boris, boris is the less foolish, but still enamored of great reset (i’ve linked schwab’s video before ) i’d rather take a dulwich man, like farage, twice on tuesday,

    5. MCS Says:
      December 2nd, 2020 at 6:21 pm

      The simple truth is that there is no longer freedom of speech, thought or conscience in the English speaking world outside of the U.S. And it would be gone here if a great many people had their way. Of course, it never existed at all in the rest of the world in any meaningful way.

      This is just another example of how, if the wall is breached, no one will ever be safe at any time because the standard will be whatever whoever seeks to bring charges thinks it should be.

      The chilling statement for an Englishman is that the school was “advised” by specialist lawyers that the video was a breach of at least two laws. What this means is that anything that a person has said can be used to bring charges at some future time. There will be no way to show the these nebulous norms allowed it at the time. Anything recorded is bound to offend someone some day.

      There will be groups that are immune from charges at the same time that they are granted infallibility in making charges. It will be especially amusing, from a safe distance, to watch the contortions when one infallible group brings charges against a member of a different one.

      It’s sad to see the end of a free country, not from war but from suicide.

    6. David Foster Says:
      December 2nd, 2020 at 11:48 pm

      The battle is not over…there seems to be a lot of pushback–from students, from other teachers, from alumni/donors.

      The outcome of this battle may be more important for the future of Britain than was the battle of Waterloo.

