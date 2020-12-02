Vitamin D
Posted by Dan from Madison on December 2nd, 2020 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
When the ‘rona began here in the US, the first thought I had was that those with vitamin D deficiencies were going to get ‘rona easier and probably have a harder time if they do get it than those who are not vitamin D deficient. I’m not a doctor by any stretch, but I do know that Vitamin D helps the immune system. It appears that my original thoughts were correct.
I take a multi vitamin daily that has 1,000 IU of Vitamin D3, which according to the label is 250% of my recommended daily intake. The Mayo Clinic recommends 600 IU/day. Mr. Manifold in the post below is quoted thusly:
Essentially everyone in the population should take 4000 IU (100 mcg) of vitamin D₃ per day, and many people should take 10,000 IU (250 mcg).
No links are provided to support his recommendation, however I have heard of others in my immediate circle who are jacking their intake to 4,000 IU.
I surfed around a bit and of course found conflicting info. Does anyone reading this have concrete proof/evidence of how many IU/day a normal, healthy middle aged guy should have?
I take a 5000 IU vitamin D gelcap along with my multivitamin which has 700 IU of D. Two Pharmacists told me that basically everyone in the Northern Hemisphere is vitamin D deficient, especially in the winter months, and that you have to take over 30,000 IU for several months before you have a problem. One study by the Mayo Clinic said 60,000 IU would lead to toxicity. YMMV.
I take a larger dose because it is supposed to help with high blood pressure.
I was considering the gelcap like you are taking, but can’t really find a good reason to, yet. Hence the post. No blood pressure issues.
Currently taking 2 X 1000 IU Vitamin D3 daily, as part of a regimen recommended by a knowledgeable friend.
If I should increase that, I’d like to hear about it.
I saw that recommendation, last week I think.
I have been taking a 5,000 IU gelcap since Feb/Mar. I was tested for Vit. D in late Oct. My value was 50.7 on a reference range of 30-100 ng/ml.
I have since upped my daily dose to 2 gelcaps/day (winter is here in Central Arizona). The LabCorp copy provided with the result states:
You run your own company and DON’T have blood pressure issues??? You are a better man than me!
@Jeff – ha!
It is going to depend on your own body, diet and Sun exposure routines.
I take 5000IU a day and have for the last 5 years. I have my D levels checked twice a year, I am in the mid 40s with daily, 2+ hrs of San Diego sun. My level is “normal”, ok. But until this summer, I was only in the mid 30’s on that regiment.
So. Get tested. Take a dose that you are comfortable with for 6 months, get tested again.
Personally I would START at 2500 or 5000IU.
What is highly ironic, is that just a few years ago,
“experts” were attacking Vite D supplements, saying
“Vite D was being over-prescribed, especially to seniors”.
These experts said that it was unnecessary and possibly
dangerous.
I take 10,000 units daily, 2 gelcaps. This amount was recommended by a doctor friend.
The “100% of vitamin D” measure was based off of how much kept most people from getting rickets. Not avoiding D deficiency as diagnosed by blood test, but full on rickets. Absolute bare minimum assuming you have NOTHING slowing D absorption.
D is one of the vitamins that makes people think vitamins aren’t dangerous– it takes a LOT for a person without known issues to hurt themselves. You can take ludicrous amounts for months without injury.
Here’s documentation for you, also has calcium:
https://www.nap.edu/read/13050/chapter/8#426
Here’s the top two that had bad health effects, edited because my copy paste was ugly so here’s the relevant information:
Vitamin D supplementation studies reporting hypercalcemia
Took 50,000 for 6 weeks, study by Schwartzman and Franck, 1987
Took 50,000 for 15 years, study Davies and Adams, 1978
Taking 40k every day for a month didn’t cause calcium in the blood. Might want to take calcium with it, though, it CAN pull calcium out of your bones if you’re already low. (Per my ob/gyn after I broke my foot. He’d seen it before.)
One of the “secret ingredients” in a lot of the low-T formulas is vitamin D, your body uses it to make testosterone which helps your immune system.
There is also the issue of absorption. I have heard that some people don’t absorb D well from supplements and may do better from milk. I looked at my milk bottle and see that it is listed as vitamin D at 2.5 mcg (micro gram) per eight ounces which supposed to be 15% of the “daily value”. This implies that the daily value would be 16.7 mcg.
I too have started to take a gel cap in addition to the multi that I have taken routinely and the glass of milk for breakfast. Both are listed as having 25 mcg of D3 for 1,000 I.U and 125% of the daily value. The gel cap is listed as D3 Cholecalciferol. This implies that D3 is 1/10 as effective as plain D. Both are from China and thanks to Orin Hatch, another fine Senator from Utah, are not subject to any more QC than the seller, in this case Wal-Mart, happens to feel like applying. So the numbers above could be a fantasy.
Bio-availability and absorption is key, and again from a memory, The vitamin D in milk is supposed to be more easily absorbed by more people than the supplemental form. I believe it is also in red meat. It would take 6-2/3 glasses of milk to reach 100%.
I was not there of course but about a hundred years ago plus a few was when the whole business of discovering vitamins and developing the recommended daily consumption or dose of them took place. The studies were done considering and using tests on the typical human diets at the time. This means they used omnivores as their experimental subjects, i.e., people that ate meat and plants and did not consume any of today’s processed foods.. This means the daily vitamin D recommendations were likewise developed on those people with those diet habits
There are many hypotheses of course but some observers think that the current ideas on essential vitamins are often wrong. Classic example is the Inuit who most think ate almost no plants and never had a vitamin C deficiency. There are many other examples. As a 95% carnivore my own hypothesis is that if you just eat red ruminant meat, which contains no anti-nutrients, you will never need any vitamin supplements. For people like me that also pretty much seems to be the case and others with often decades of experience eating meat agree. Here is some documented experience with other carnivores: http://www.meatrx.com
Which famous economist was it that said: “The plural of anecdote is data”. People at The Chicago Boyz should recognize that one.