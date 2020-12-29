 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Anchorites

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on December 29th, 2020 (All posts by )

    We are commanded by our so-called experts in this age of the Chinese Corona Crud, to live the enclosed life as a sort of secular anchorite, walled into our little singular cells, supplied by regular deliveries passed in through one narrow passage to the outside, and to spend our days contemplating the televised media worship of the narrative du jour through the window into the shrine of our authoritative masters. Or at least, those who call themselves our masters, although I am certain that’s not the term which they use for themselves. ‘Experts’, ‘scientists’ ‘elected* leaders’ – that’s probably how they term themselves, commanding us to stay at home, eschew social gatherings (although violent BLMAntifa protests are perfectly OK), church services, seeing a movie, getting sit-down dinner inside a restaurant, walking in a public park, hanging out on a beach … all through fear of the rampaging and almost-always-fatal Chinese Corona Crud. To add insult to the injury, those political leaders, to a man, woman and whatever, don’t seem to feel any need to observe their own dictates; traveling freely to their vacation homes, meeting up for holidays with family, going out to supper with friends to the French Laundry, getting haircuts, and omitting the wear of what I’ve begun to call the FFD (the F**king Face Diaper). Really, it’s as if they are getting their jollies out of flaunting their authority and privilege in our FFD’d faces.

    It’s just a virus, the sane among us say, those who have been parsing out the occasionally accurate reports, the published figures, and taking stock of our own personal experience. It’s only given to be fatal to the very elderly, those with underlying health conditions – people who ought to be staying home and taking precautions anyway. And if it were all that dangerous a pandemic – then where are the ubiquitous mass graves, the constant dirge of funerals for the young and fit, pages and pages of obituaries and announcements of funerals, friends and friends of friends falling victim wholesale, as in the 1918 Influenza Pandemic, when entire small communities were wiped out within weeks? I look around and I see hardly any of that.

    What I do see is a degree of hysteria in the establishment news media – going on as if the Commie Covid Crud were every bit as dangerous as the 1918 Pandemic and guaranteed to be 100% fatal – and deliberately scaring the general public out of their ever-loving minds. Members of my own family in California, who still watch the mainstream media almost religiously have been isolating themselves, hardly ever going beyond their own yards, wearing masks constantly. My sister’s husband still goes to work, regularly – he has that kind of job, but my sister and the rest of her family are pretty much confined to home. The father-in-law of my youngest brother hasn’t left his condo since March, save once a day walk around his patio. I honestly don’t know for how much longer ordinary humans can endure this – the isolation, the constant drumbeat of media panic, the closure of small businesses, the towering arrogance of a disconnected elite.

    Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen; how much longer can this state of affairs continue?

    *Elected in the sense that ballots were counted, no matter how dubious the ballot or suspicious the means of counting.

     

    This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 at 4:14 pm and is filed under Big Government, Business, Civil Society, Current Events, Predictions, USA. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    One Response to “Anchorites”

    1. James the lesser Says:
      December 29th, 2020 at 5:01 pm

      Some of us empathize with XKCD, of course.

      Still, it drives me nuts when figureheads declaim “Science says” … whatever their policy is to be. Science doesn’t make policy (*).

      You use whatever the current state of the science is to try to evaluate risks–and change the evaluation if the results change with new data. And then you make policy based on the current risk evaluation. Of course you try not to whiplash policy changes–people need to plan–but if X isn’t needed, modify the demand for X.

      Some transparency would be very useful. If you’re going to set policy for us–show your work. Show your estimates for change in deaths, the estimates for long-term disabilities, the estimate for number with slow recovery (of the dozen I know personally, 3 took about 3 months to recover!), and the job losses and other costs associated with the plan.

      And, just as with a war, have a goal. What does winning look like? 0 deaths is not realistic.

      (*) I don’t recall ever hearing a scientist say “Science says.” “The data indicate” — that I hear all the time.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     