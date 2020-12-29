4284 Characters
Posted by David Foster on December 29th, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
A description of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine and how it works.
Source code for a vaccine? Well, as Glenn Reynolds likes to say, this is the 21st century.
|
|
|Books by Celia Hayes
|
VeryWellSaid.com
Best-Selling Books by Topic
|Military History
|(Top Rated)
|British History
|(Top Rated)
| Middle East
History
|(Top Rated)
|Land Battles
|(Top Rated)
|Naval Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|Air Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|9/11
|(Top Rated)
|Terrorism
|(Top Rated)
|Legal History
|(Top Rated)
|IP Law
|(Top Rated)
|Guns
|(Top Rated)
Posted by David Foster on December 29th, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
A description of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine and how it works.
Source code for a vaccine? Well, as Glenn Reynolds likes to say, this is the 21st century.
December 29th, 2020 at 11:23 pm
“The mRNA vaccines quickly degrade in the human body”
This has been my biggest question–how long does this foreign RNA persist at making this pseudo-virus protein?
“and there is no possibility of the Ψ-modified RNA replicating with the Ψ still in there.”
I get real apprehensive when scientists say there is NO possibility of something bad happening…
I am still extremely leery of giving this mRNA vaccine to children for a disease that doesn’t impact them at all. I feel quite secure in saying I’d put good money on Pfizer being sued into oblivion a decade from now for some side effect or other…