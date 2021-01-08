Marching to the Beat of Pretty Much the Same Drummer
Posted by Dan from Madison on January 8th, 2021 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
Quite the week out there in DC. Meanwhile, back in flyover country, things seem somewhat, well, the same. Let us unpack a few things.
I am in the HVAC business, the owner of a distributor. Business is good. Since it is Winter and it is cold, we are firmly into the H of HVAC. Heating products are selling briskly. Customers coming in the door seem to be acting as they always have. Outside of a little water cooler talk about the riots in DC, the employees seem to be acting exactly the same. In fact, if I didn’t know about the riots, this could be pretty much any week in any January.
But…social media and all that. While waiting for some cream cheese to come to room temperature for a key lime pie I am making (the pie is completely inauthentic and made with Persian lime juice to boot) I decided to look at a few news sites and scroll twitter a bit and then write this post. What a cesspool social media is. Lots of CAPITAL LETTERS and rage and fury.
I see that the same benefit of a few “bad actors” won’t be applied to this riot like all of the other ones over the Summer. Hey that’s not fair! Sorry I laughed out loud while I typed that. We know. We get it. Too bad everyone couldn’t have gotten their panties in a bunch when the idiots were trashing the Federal Courthouse in Portland (they still are from what I hear) or any of a number of other federal, state and municipal buildings, as well as billions of dollars of private property – some of which literally went up in smoke.
I saw some video of the cop in the Capitol blowing that poor woman away. Looks bad. Will be interesting to see how he is treated.
Lots of calls for Trump to resign, get 25th amendmented, impeached and all that. I haven’t actually had time to hear exactly what he said, but I’m guessing that it wasn’t “hey thanks to all of you for coming, now get your asses up to the Capitol and trash that thing”.
I have to go to work tomorrow to get some things done that I couldn’t attack during the week. I plan on keeping off of social media as usual, and letting the screamers scream. I won’t hear them.
Will this event go down in the annals of history and be one of those “I remember where I was when” moments? I don’t think so. I could be wrong. I have a pie to make.
January 8th, 2021 at 6:54 pm
Dan: “Will this event go down in the annals of history and be one of those “I remember where I was when” moments? I don’t think so.”
I agree for the near term. 6 months from now, hardly anyone will even remember that — for a brief shining moment — citizen taxpayers were given free reign in the hallowed spaces they pay for so that the Best & Brightest can feel good about themselves.
But future historians (perhaps writing in Chinese) will note the demonstrations as the capstone of the 21st Century equivalent of Hitler sending Germany forces marching into the demilitarized Rhineland in 1936 — while the victors in WWI averted their eyes. Historians will note the failure of the then-Political Class to react to massive electoral fraud; the failure of the politicized media to report on the fraud; the cowardly refusal of judges to allow legal challenges. If the demonstrations in the DC Swamp are remembered at all, it will be simply as evidence of the widespread citizen frustration caused by the Political Class’s failure to react to the perversion of the electoral system.
January 8th, 2021 at 7:25 pm
I don’t see any way to interpret what’s going on right now as They are trying to provoke worse and worse, so they can seize more and more power. It really is freaking terrifying.
January 8th, 2021 at 7:35 pm
Is this a Peral Harbor, 911 moment? No. But you’re likely to remember the Reichstag Fire, long after the fact.
This is the beginning of the French Revolution, America style. The Left are the Jacobins.
Whether we come out the other end a renewed American Republic or a newfound American Empire is… the fun question…
January 8th, 2021 at 7:48 pm
I expect overreach, counter-reaction, demonization, suppression, and then God alone knows what.
The crap in the Capitol was probably at least partially (if not completely) a false-flag operation, and it was executed perfectly in order to shut Trump and his followers up.
Catch is? The only people listening/believing are the ones who’re already anti-Trump. The Trump side of the line is taking all this as confirmation, and the oligarchy is doing exactly the worst thing possible to amp things up.
They should have suborned Trump, co-opted him. Instead, they did what they did, and here we are. Don’t expect them to do anything smart, don’t expect them to de-escalate. They’re not that bright, and they completely misunderstand what the hell has been going on in this country.
Some people have said that Trump was what you get after what they did to the Tea Party. You are about to see the next click of the ratchet, because instead of addressing the underlying issues that the Tea Party and Trump represent, they’ve doubled down on the stupid. This is not going to end well, for anyone.
Even the assholes who ran Yellow Journalism back in the old days didn’t have the balls to shut down speech by their opponents. The ones we have now are not only ballsy enough, they’re stupid enough to think that they’re not going to see any negative consequences.
Wild times ahead, folks. Buckle your seatbelts.
January 8th, 2021 at 8:00 pm
Just tried to download parler…and it’s already been pulled from the Google play store. This is mind boggling.