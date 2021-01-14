That our betters on the left can’t distinguish between satire and a guidebook in 1984 is becoming painfully obvious. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t learn something from it, though more probably from the communism that so rightly alarmed Orwell.

Hannity can be irritating, but today his response to the impeachment seemed correct – that he (and the right in general) were not invested, interested in the impeachment. It seemed little different from every other political subversion of Trump’s presidency. And with only days left, it seems silly. The left’s apparent motives are, nonetheless, maddening.

Clyburn said what many appear to be thinking, that impeachment would mean Trump couldn’t run again. I resent that. After last week, I muttered about not wanting to vote for him again. Later hearing more of his speech and seeing it printed, I realized (as so often, as in the Charlottesville remarks that began his term) it was more sensible than the media implied. Of course, it did mislead in important ways: his argument that Pence could overturn an election was just wrong. For someone whose policies had consistently devolved power by sending it to the states, even to families, this was not all that characteristic (though given his repeated slips into braggadocio not unsurprising). This speech presented an easy target (though given its timing versus that of those entering the Capitol, it is hard to see its effect as that central.)

But who gave the Democrats in Congress the right to limit my choices in future elections? This reminds me of my constant directions to my husband (ones I will probably not know if he followed through): don’t keep me alive if I descend into what our family sometimes jokes (and sometimes doesn’t) is the “Edmondson syndrome.” (This is a hereditary tendency toward dementia – or at least appeared so in a small town where we were pretty well aware of what was happening to our third and fourth and probably fifth cousins, as well as those closer. And it wasn’t always pretty). Still, it shouldn’t be a governmental decision. I trust my husband’s often too kind heart but I don’t Ezekiel Emanuel’s. Of course, Republican nominations and how we die are only two of many decisions that the left seems to consider itself capable of making with more knowledge and wisdom than we. But wisdom hardly characterizes attempts to “unify” the country by insulting a good half.

This whole impeachment farce seems motivated by many memes – offering a crisis far too juicy to waste. It justifies dehumanizing a good half of the country. (Re. David Foster’s post – if half the country become serfs practically overnight, instituting feudalism will be relatively easy.) It will damage the Republican party (how many of the ten are going to be primaried? How fraught will be appointments to committees, positions on party policy?) It offers the traditional excuse of treason as excuse for taking away rights, isolating “others.” I couldn’t figure at the beginning why the word “insurrection” kept popping up. It is a better cudgel than descriptor: establishing Biden’s legitimacy and undercutting Trump’s.

But isn’t a motive also a refusal to accept anything from Trump – and indeed anyone else, including the senators who objected on that day and Trump spokesman and, well, everyone – any statement that allows room for questioning the Biden victory. Democrats had objected to the election of every one of the last Republican presidents, but after this messy, certainly unusual and certainly flawed election, the left wanted no objections, no modifications to an affirmation. At that many reasonably balked.

Up to some point the requested statements seemed reasonable – that Biden had won the election, that the recounts had confirmed the totals, that there was no way to effectively challenge the results. Then, the media/left would expect the doubts to disappear. They held the sane, the “real” election was not flawed, they would brook no “deniers”, to note discrepancies was “sedition” and “insurrection.”

Trump is not likely to agree to that. His obsession with his own success and his apparent belief he won in a landslide are truths to him; this characterizes his more unattractive and quite personal pride and bombast. However, while we sometimes believed an apology would have been more appropriate than his strong denials, we also appreciated that he wasn’t bull shitting us in another way – he said what he thought and he wasn’t going to say 2 + 2 = 5, not if he thought it didn’t.

He won’t bend. And it is the bending that they want. For one thing, they don’t really want to fix the flaws in the election process. Fixing them would require a great deal of work on each state’s part. It would define some “best practices”, even as each state developed a system that satisfied its needs. Any “best practices” would reject the Pelosi bill she had pushed before the Covid crisis. The results were sloppy, easily gamed elections. Politicians seem to have less taste for such undertakings than one would assume from the jobs they chose. If nothing is done, an upside for the left, Republicans would need to reconcile themselves to decades of lost elections.

But, of course, the bending has another goal. To get the (over half, indeed, including many democrats) citizens who see election flaws to define a critic as a denier of fact; this is another “truth”, another of the left’s memes. They enforce this “truth”: to question is to risk black listing, at its worst a mob outside your house and at its best social “othering”. Fearing the cudgel, we become hesitant to offer opinions until we see the left’s “truth” of the day. It trains us to swallow doubts and adjust to the vagaries of the left. Pelosi tore up Trump’s speech: this was senseless and vulgar, prompted by her desire to exterminate him and his followers. Trump may have his truth, but it is that the left chooses to make any other “truth” than theirs disappear, not just extinct but extinguished. We know Antifa is not just an idea, traditional pronouns communicate facts of gender and number, this country is not systematically racist. And the great lie that equality comes not from respect for the individual and the worth of every human being, not from a spiritual and legal equality but rather from an “equity” that reaches into every aspect of our lives. In the end, the left wants to make a lie, to exterminate, the rich heritage and powerful example of freedom (and liberty) and of our history and our heroes.