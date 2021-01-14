 
    Censorship Week

    Posted by Michael Kennedy on January 14th, 2021 (All posts by )

    This week has seen a sharp jump in censorship. The most obvious is the ban of President Trump from Twitter. I never joined Twitter but it did give the president a way around the “Legacy Media” which was uniformly hostile. Fox News was a partial exception but that is limited to a few hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

    Trump was not the only one to be censored. An alternative to Twitter was Parler, a similar site that promised an alternative. It was quickly canceled by Amazon Web Services, which is the money making arm of Bezos’ empire. The reason given was the usual “violation of standards,” which means “We disagree with your politics.”

    Thousands of Trump supporters have been banned or deplatformed by the militant left, or in a few instances, the NeverTrump right. I have been suspended by Facebook for using the term “Russia Hoax.” Obviously, the political left is determined to oust anyone who questions the election result. This is more typical of Fascist and authoritarian regimes, like Turkey or China. Since we have an incoming regime aligned with China, this is not much of a surprise.

    What was a bit unusual was the same censorship by the NeverTrump right. I quit and rejoined the blog Ricochet several times. The first was a squabble over evolution. I discussed it at the time.

    Subsequently, I joined again, encouraged by a friend. I quit again, when suspended for using the term “TDS” and then rejoined again. My friend has subsequently quit himself. I had noticed a distinct NeverTrump tone, which has diminished as Trump’s presidency has been successful. What did not diminish is the NeverTrump sentiments of the administrators. Today, I received the email below.

    “Dear MichaelKennedy,

    Your Ricochet account has been suspended for 7 days, during which time you will be unable to post or comment. When you joined Ricochet, you agreed to abide by the Code of Conduct. In the last month you have racked up the following violations.

    You have a habit of insulting members who you disagree with as “Vichy Republicans”.

    https://ricochet.com/857597/senator-tom-cottons-statement/#comment-5109752
    https://ricochet.com/857165/good-for-nick-sandmann/comment-page-2/#comment-5108696
    Perhaps you didn’t realize that this was offensive. But in the following comment a moderator warned people in this thread that it is not acceptable.

    https://ricochet.com/857165/good-for-nick-sandmann/comment-page-2/#comment-5108759
    Rather than acknowledging that warning or letting it pass without comment, you argued your case.

    https://ricochet.com/857165/good-for-nick-sandmann/comment-page-2/#comment-5109503
    Then you continue your defiance in this comment.

    https://ricochet.com/857165/good-for-nick-sandmann/comment-page-3/#comment-5110322
    Then you whip it out again here.

    https://ricochet.com/867992/rep-jim-jordan-to-seek-ouster-of-rep-liz-cheney-from-leadership-position/comment-page-2/#comment-5155010
    Here’s another example of your incivility.

    https://ricochet.com/864572/a-withdrawal/comment-page-4/#comment-5146865
    D.A. Venters has been arguing in good faith and you issued the following insult. “Arsonist in a field of straw men again. Go away. Maybe Democrats would have you.”

    A moderator redacted part of that and in this comment,

    https://ricochet.com/867992/rep-jim-jordan-to-seek-ouster-of-rep-liz-cheney-from-leadership-position/comment-page-2/#comment-5155061
    Regards,

    The Ricochet Moderators”

    Since I consider the administrators, at least those who have posted their opinions, Vichy Republicans, I am not surprised they are upset. I consider those who represent themselves as Republicans and then join the opposition/enemy when a battle is lost or in doubt to be similar to the members of the French government that joined the Nazis when France lost the war in 1940. Some of those Ricochet members that I “insulted” had announced they were voting for Biden, others have supported the sham impeachment.

    Anyway, I quit for the third and last time.

    I should add that I do not like the current version of WordPress. I could not get it to publish this post on my blog.

    ﻿

     

    2 Responses to “Censorship Week”

    1. Xennady Says:
      January 14th, 2021 at 5:03 pm

      How dare you argue your case, and continue to be defiant!!

      Shut up, they explain.

      This sort of thing is why I left that site and now won’t even read the free bits. These people cannot abide hearing opinions they disagree with and hence the site has no value to discus current events.

      The last time I visited- years ago, I should add- I happened to chance upon some Trumpy discussion in which the pro-Trump person was making a good case. I don’t recall the topic, but what drove me away from the site forever was that the moderators showed up and started harassing the guy with threats about terms of service violations.

      Seem familiar? Especially this week?

      I won’t be going back.

    2. miguel cervantes Says:
      January 14th, 2021 at 5:47 pm

      well I was banned by the Atlantic, and conversely Reason magazine, douthat let his atlantic blog be overrun with a rather vicious trolls, Yglesias was the troll, and well we know the good prosecutor has gone fully queeg, so you’re in good company I think

    Leave a Reply

