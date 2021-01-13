Feudalism in America?
Posted by David Foster on January 13th, 2021 (All posts by David Foster)
Veronika Kyrylenko believes that we may be headed for a new era of feudalism in this country. I don’t completely agree with her analysis, but it’s a thought-provoking piece.
See also my 2018 post Coupling, which makes the point that the expansion of connectivity–geographically and otherwise–has downsides as well as upsides. The downsides may well lead individuals to seek security and protection, even at the cost of autonomy and freedom.
January 13th, 2021 at 5:30 pm
Numbers. Yesterday you lost 4500 dead and added almost 230,000 new cases.
January 13th, 2021 at 5:40 pm
PenGun: Totals deaths per million population, per Worldometers:
US 1184
UK 1215
France 1056
Italy 1330
Spain 1131
Germany 529
Belgium 1738
Please try to keep any comments relevant to the subject of the post, rather than just using it a a platform for your endless America-bashing.