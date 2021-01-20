Comm Check
When the First World War broke out, a British cable ship set sail with orders to cut the German undersea cables. Given the British control of the seas, the cables could not be repaired during the course of the war, and this led to a British dominance of communications with neutral countries–especially the United States. While Germany was not totally cut off from the world–they had a powerful radio transmitter at Nauen–communication from the Allied Powers was more convenient and subject to British influence; war correspondents, for example, tended to file their reports from Britain. In the opinion of many writers (here, for instance), this gave the Allied Powers a considerable advantage in propaganda. (Also in message interception for purposes of espionage, of course)
Availability of communications is of great importance in conflicts of all kinds. “Congress can make a general, but only communications can make him a commander,” is how the American general Omar Bradley put it.
We have seen in recent how control of communications can influence political outcomes, with, for example, the playing down and outright banning of the Hunter Biden story perpetrated by both traditional and social media. How many people would have voted differently had they been aware of this matter? One survey suggests that the number would have been quite significant.
And is it beyond the realm of the possible that certain ‘tech’ and infrastructure companies might go beyond the blocking of political communications with which they disagree and…actively or passively…block government operational communications that they don’t like? See this post:
The Department of Defense uses software created, delivered, and maintained by many of the same high-tech companies now engaged in shutting down online speech. If the titans of tech can pull the plug on public communications tools people have come to rely on, some observers fear, they might do the same to the Pentagon in response to a military action deemed unacceptable by San Franciscans.
Something along those lines already happened with Project Maven, a major Pentagon initiative using Google algorithms to identify drone targets. The software was well under way when, in 2018, thousands of Google’s workers protested their company becoming a defense contractor.
Could companies, acting on their own opinions or in order to placate key groups of employees, really get away with refusing to supply urgently-needed capabilities to the government? From the article:
The Hudson Institute’s Clark says that if a tech giant withdrew access to services it had agreed to provide to the military, it would likely have to pay penalties for breach of contract. Such fines might make little difference to the bottom line of Big Tech. But the loss of cloud capabilities in the middle of a conflict could be disastrous for warfighters.
During the Iraq War, the Swiss company Swatch refused to supply parts for the JDAM missile. I don’t know whether litigation was filed by the DoD to recover damages. But the consequences of such refusals could well involve lives as well as money.
(Gregory Sanders, a fellow at the Defense-Industrial Initiaves Group) says the Pentagon could always invoke the Defense Production Act “if a company pulled out of a service provision in a crisis environment in a non-orderly manner.” As the Congressional Research Service puts it, the act “allows the President to require persons (including businesses and corporations)” to “prioritize and accept government contracts for materials and services.” But that isn’t a guaranteed strategy for success. “The quality of work you get when compelling an objecting vendor wouldn’t necessarily be the best, so DoD wouldn’t want to invoke those authorities needlessly.” It’s well-known that ‘working to rule’ can greatly slow things down in activities of all kinds; much more so, surely, where creative thinking is a big part of the work to be done.
H G Wells’ 1933 novel The Shape of Things to Come posits the emergence of the Air Dictatorship: global rule established by a technocratic group that begins with the imposition of a monopoly over global trade networks and especially control over the air. Benevolent, rule, of course, as Wells saw it.
Are we in danger of de facto rule by a Communications Dictatorship, or at least a Communications Oligarchy?
The whole purpose of the Internet was to ensure communications in a war. I wonder what percentage of the Google employees who objected were non-citizens? Many of these executives are foreign born. Google’s CEO for example.
Pichai Sundararajan (born July 12, 1972[1]), known as Sundar Pichai (/ˈsʊndɑːr pɪˈtʃaɪ/), is an Indian-American business executive.[4] He is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google.
Born in Chennai, India,[1] Pichai earned his degree from IIT Kharagpur in metallurgical engineering. Moving to the United States, he attained an M.S. from Stanford University in materials science and engineering and further attained an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was named a Siebel Scholar and a Palmer Scholar, respectively.[1]
And so it goes.
Speaking of Google, “second city cop” blog has gone dark.
Well, this was certainly a long time coming. Fifteen years, over 22,000 posts, almost two million comments and God knows how many attempts to silence us. But it might finally be over…at least this version of it.
Over the weekend, we received information from a contact at Google that internal chat/e-mails led them to believe that certain precautions we had taken over the years had been breached by Google. We had gotten similar warnings from others in the past, and we dealt with or ignored them as the situation warranted. But this one was different.
More here.
I don’t understand why the NY Post, and others who have/had access to Hunter’s laptop, haven’t been running daily stories from it for the last few months. So twitter shut them out, who cares? That is a major problem, that “conservatives”/”the right” have zero media megaphones that have any interest in actually going for the jugular.
“We” still have radio, and I’m pretty confident people will still find a way to communicate, they can’t literally put 74 million people each into their own little box.