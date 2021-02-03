 
    Have we ever seen anything like the Biden administration and China?

    Posted by Michael Kennedy on February 3rd, 2021 (All posts by )

    The Roosevelt administration was significantly infiltrated with Soviet spies. Harry Dexter White was assistant Secretary of the Treasury and played an important role in the Bretton Woods Conference.

    After the war, White was closely involved with setting up what were called the Bretton Woods institutions—the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. These institutions were intended to prevent some of the economic problems that had occurred after World War I. As late as November 1945, White continued to argue for improved relations with the Soviet Union.[21] White later became a director and U.S. representative of the IMF. On June 19, 1947, White abruptly resigned from the International Monetary Fund, vacating his office the same day.

    The Wikipedia article is quite defensive about White’s role vis a vis the Soviet Union.

    This codename was confirmed by the notes of KGB archivist Vasili Nikitich Mitrokhin, in which six key Soviet agents are named. Harry Dexter White is listed as being first “KASSIR” and later “JURIST”.[65]

    Another example of White acting as an agent of influence for the Soviet Union was his obstruction of a proposed $200 million loan to Nationalist China in 1943, which he had been officially instructed to execute,[66] at a time when inflation was spiraling out of control.[67]

    Other Venona decrypts revealed further damaging evidence against White, including White’s suggestions on how to meet and pass information on to his Soviet handler. Venona Document #71 contains decryptions of White’s discussions on being paid for his work for the Soviet Union

    The Venona transcripts make it clear that White was a Soviet asset.

    What of Biden? We have the Hunter Biden laptop revelations, which have been largely suppressed. Hunter was paid millions by China, even though he is an addict and weak link to his father. Other Biden family members are deeply corrupt in other areas.

    Biden appointees are pro China if anything. and a significant matter.

    Biden’s appointees won’t be weak on China, they will be pro-China. The geopolitical implications of Biden coming to office are going to have long-term repercussions. Even before the election China was threatening the US military, crossing the sea boundary into Taiwan’s territory with invasion forces 2-3 times each week, threatening other neighbors, attacking diplomats of other countries, and attempting to destroy Australia’s economy. Given Pres. Trump’s opposition to Chinese communist bullying of other countries vs. Biden’s pro-China stance, it was understandable that China has supported Biden from the beginning. Having worked in several countries neighbors to China, I can say that many people overseas are not happy with the idea of Biden as president.

    China is not shy about asserting its opinion

    February 2021 reprises a red-line drama, not yet as tragedy and not as farce but definitely as a threat to world peace. The repetition tests the will of President Joe Biden’s administration to defend American security and a common-sense understanding of human freedom.

    On Feb. 1, communist China’s top foreign policy guru, Yang Jiechi, gave a speech to a virtual audience hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

    Yang reportedly told his audience, “The United States should stop interfering in Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang” — western China where Uighurs live — “and other issues.” Yang said these three regions are Chinese “internal affairs.”

    Then Yang added the most nuanced phrase: “They” — the so-called internal affairs — “constitute a red line that must not be crossed. Any trespassing would end up undermining China-U.S. relations, and the United States’ own interests.”

    “Red line” meaning China’s rules.

    What is behind this ?

    Machiavellians worldwide will credit Yang for constructing a shrewd and early “red line” test of Joe Biden using “cocktail power warfare.”

    Yang’s threat comes less than a week after Chinese aircraft intruded on Taiwanese air space. That was a military show of force to test the Biden administration. Yang escalated the diplomatic challenge.

    Military power, diplomatic challenge? Mix them and you’ve a cocktail of the military and diplomatic elements of power.

    But information power is also in play. In the immediate background lurks Hunter Biden and his potentially billion-dollar deal with Chinese communist entities. Scrutiny and analysis and totally relevant pre-election examination of the Biden family’s financial arrangements with China were suppressed by social media tech titans and anti-Trump mainstream media.

    Which leads us to the real Machiavellian stroke: Yang exploits America’s greatest strategic weakness — a corrupt press.

    Biden’s Secretary of State is a Clinton loyalist and internationalist. He does not seem to be interested in China.

    No one in his inner circle seems interested in China

    Although Biden admitted in a Foreign Affairs essay this spring that he must get tougher on China, his inner circle now features former Secretary of State John Kerry, who infamously remarked that the United States does not seek to contain China. It also includes new national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who has gone further than Kerry by stating that America should play an active role in encouraging China’s growth.

    The Biden blob is firmly against decoupling from China and is instead focused on building an international coalition to take on rising power.

    There are also rumors that Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of the Walt Disney Company, may become ambassador to China. Under his stewardship, Disney has developed close ties to the communist government. For example, Iger earned a hefty amount of criticism after Disney thanked the security forces in charge of the Uyghur concentration camps in the credits of Mulan. This is hardly someone we can count on to uphold America’s national security interests.

    Have we ever had an administration so friendly to an enemy ? The Copperheads were a significant 5th column during the Civil War but were never part of Lincoln’s administration. In World War I the Wilson Administration was aggressively anti-German. Russian was an ally in WWII so the level of sympathy was understandable, even if aided by some Soviet agents.

    Many of America’s businesses, from farmers to manufacturers, are deeply invested in China, but they also understand that China steals their work and forces them to accept it to access the market.

    It’s how you get into a situation like Elon Musk’s Tesla: the Chinese government provided a billion-dollar loan to the carmaker to come in and establish an electric vehicle market in China. Meanwhile, the country steals Tesla’s innovations (including sensitive NASA coding developed by SpaceX) and has begun creating state-sponsored competitors.

    That’s why members of Congress have proposed amendments to decouple key defense industry sectors, like the U.S. space industry, from China — to protect sensitive U.S. data from state-sponsored thievery. Yet Biden’s recently unveiled national security team continues to downplay the need for decoupling from the communist regime.

    This may be the opportunity to see what has happened to the relationship since GHW Bush sent Brent Scowcroft to reassure the CCP that Tiananmen Square was not a big issue.

    Mean while, some of us wonder why China is now permitted to install part of the US electrical grid

    Trump’s Executive Order 13920 declared a national emergency with respect to the nation’s electric grid and prohibited the acquisition or installation of “any bulk-power electric equipment … designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied, by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary.” In sum, Trump forbade the use of grid equipment that is made in China, Russia, or other hostile nations.

    Trump’s order was a common-sense response to real, proven threats. Just last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States seized a Chinese-built transformer because officials believe “its electronics had been secretly given malicious capabilities, possibly allowing a distant adversary to monitor or even disable it on command.”

    Why was this important ? Why reverse the order by Trump?

     

