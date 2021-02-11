My middle daughter gave me “A Murder in the Shenandoah: Making Law Sovereign in Revolutionary Virginia;”,” for Christmas. I was touched she would think I’d read a book from Cambridge’s Studies in Legal History – but in fact, she was quite right, I did. Her friend, Jessica Lowe was trained in law but found legal history sufficiently beguiling to finish her doctorate with this dissertation. While full of footnotes, it is also full of rich observations of law and human nature entertaining to even an uninformed reader.



Post Revolutionary America was building institutions uniquely and self-consciously American, true to its “republican” self as it pushed westward. Lowe chooses a murder on July 4, 1791 in western Virginia to demonstrate this fluidity, creativity, tension. And, of course, that turbulent, productive time dealt with the ancient questions: How does a legal system deal made of generalities deal fairly with particulars, how does it allow expression of the passions and sympathies of the community while defining appropriate punishment? Lowe’s analysis is sociological as well as legal: drunken brawls, honor issues, the leniency due to a man who “takes leave of his senses,” the role of class and wealth are all considered in a packed 200 pages.

John Crane and his harvesters do not take the holiday nor does his neighbor’s crew – this is reaping time and the day is spent in hot, hard work on both sides of the fence. A day of trash talk, simmering “issues”, and heat up during the day. John Crane, “a gentleman’s son,” fights one of the men from Campbell’s neighboring farm. Crane does not follow the conventions (which leave for a good deal of violence) but pulls out a knife and guts Abraham Vanhorn, a wagoneer. Although he proclaims his innocence to the end, no one seems to doubt Crane did it. The jury is less sure – as a whole if not individually – whether it was manslaughter or murder. The locked jury chooses to send it up to the next level. Lowe follows Crane’s fortunes until the last hope, a governor’s pardon, is denied and he is hung on July 6, 1792.

In the nine chapters covering that year, we learn about men and law. She gives a richly textured picture of western Virginia in 1791-92: post war Virginia was “in motion, in the process of becoming and of departing, of encompassing and excluding.” (193) Class is a moving category and so is loyalty to place. St. George Tucker, who presided over the first trial as a circuit judge, personified that motion. Sent from Bermuda to study at William and Mary in 1771, by 1791 he was a respected judge whose edition of Blackstone, published in 1793, would be central well into the following century. His goal was to make “the common law into a republican institution.” Tucker is perhaps fleshed out the most of any character, but even minor actors are put (and belong) in a national setting, e.g., Crane’s defense at the next level was handled by John Marshall.

The book delights in the movement between the nature of criminal law and sociological observations. One of the richest is how issues of honor reflect fluidity. The blurred lines of class mark both Crane’s wife’s taunt and Campbell’s men’s reaction, contradictory senses of honor might have made Crane’s family hesitant to use his violent “fits” until those final, desperate appeals. Lowe gives us a richer understanding of language (that “puppies” were fighting words). Tucker was sensitive to the affront of “bloodthirsty” because he had advocated for “a new idea of republican law; one with the judge as ‘guardian’ of republican liberty” (123) as opposed to the “arbitrary, overweening” justices (122).

Lowe prepares for the conclusions of her final chapter: “Eighteenth-century Virginians were certainly Virginians first, but through their power, proximity, and participation, they were also in many ways defining, and would continue to define, what it means to be American.” She notes that “Virginia’s law, like its judges, was on the move, transitioning from the colonial to the ‘republican,’. . . from the inherited to the created” (196). The men she has shown represent partisan splits and differing judicial theories. A few years later, Marshall writes Tucker, bemoaning the way the political and partisan had become personal. Crane effectively represents the particular, but one, caught in a time “both too republican, and not republican enough” to help. In 1796 second degree murder was inserted between first degree and manslaughter, which would have given a possible compromise for that first (and fatal) jury.