Some Actual Data on the Texas Electrical Debacle
Posted by David Foster on February 18th, 2021 (All posts by David Foster)
Here is the overall generation mix from February 11–17. The upper light brown line is gas-fired generation. The brown line starting at about 10,000 is coal. Green is wind, the yellow is solar, as is apparent from the daily pattern, and the almost-straight line starting at about 5,000 is nuclear.
Source is EIA…they have a lot of useful data, but you have to poke around a bit to find it.
February 18th, 2021 at 2:04 pm
Thank you, David. I like reliable data.
So both NG and wind power both significantly fell as the hard freeze took hold in the southern half of Texas. Solar was limited and coal fell off some as well. I read somewhere that the generation and distribution structures (including pipelines) so far south were not built to operate in such cold. That is somewhat understandable since we were planning on frying from greenhouse gases. The majority of the wind farms (in the panhandle and the West Texas) do see colder winter temps and ice regularly if not frequently. Their performance and reliability is a given. It seems to me that besides the large chunk of our capacity (about 25%) in wind and solar should argue for a larger surge capacity from other sources. Nuke is advantageous with its low emissions and small input vulnerability. No reason to follow the science on that one.
Heat pumps contributed to the load surge and in unusually cold weather have a significant decrease in efficiency and more electrical consumption due to augumentation using heat strips. These are popular in the south with our usually mild winters. Our back up when we had one was electrical space heaters. Also high cost operation. Proposed green energy regulations will seek to increase heat pump use to reduce NG use. Bricking up fireplaces to follow.
Death6
February 18th, 2021 at 2:51 pm
Some California jurisdictions are already banning gas heating & cooking in new homes. So, when you go electric for these functions, and the electricity comes from a gas or coal plant, then…
–you get the thermodynamic and mechanical losses in the generation process, which will be ***at least*** 30% (with a brand-new combined cycle plant), and more like 50% for older plants, and
–you get additional losses in transmission & distribution, probably about 10% on average
February 18th, 2021 at 3:03 pm
“Heat pumps contributed to the load surge and in unusually cold weather have a significant decrease in efficiency and more electrical consumption due to augumentation using heat strips.”
This. This equipment simply isn’t made to work at these temps. Resistance heat is ridiculously inefficient and always has been.
@David – yes, in CA they are mandating no gas in certain new structures. They call it the “electrification of everything” in the trade mags. Good luck with that when it gets…cold…
February 18th, 2021 at 3:11 pm
Dan: Hizzoner the Mayor of NYC has banned all gas hookups in new buildings starting in a decade (long after he’ll be gone from office, of course).
https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2021-01-29/new-york-city-to-ban-natural-gas-hookups-in-new-buildings-by-2030-mayor
We need a 21st century Kipling, but of course our society is so decadent and backwards that the original will do just fine…
February 18th, 2021 at 3:36 pm
Let’s do a little economic calculation — no numbers required:
Option A: build nuclear, gas, coal power plants along with all their supply chains and produce reliable 24/7 electric power with a suitable excess capacity to meet the unusual peak loads. Yes, the excess capacity costs money — just like a fire department; we have to pay for it all the time even though we need it only occasionally. But when we need that unusual peak load, we really really need it … just like a fire department.
Option B: build (import from China) lots of wind turbines and solar panels — high capital costs, but no fuel supply chain infrastructure required once they are installed. And then build all of Option A too, because wind/solar are unpredictably unreliable and cannot provide 24/7 power … and at times will provide no power at all. Remember, Option A in this scenario still requires things like gas wells ready to deliver gas at a moment’s notice — we have to pay for that availability even if we do not use it often.
Question: which will be cheaper — Option A or Option B? Ivy League graduates are welcome to deliver a 30-page intersectional diatribe on white privilege instead of taxing their brains by answering the question.
February 18th, 2021 at 3:36 pm
Just an aside. If you like to cook, gas rules. Electric stoves generally suck anyway.
February 18th, 2021 at 3:51 pm
Sometimes it seems that if our government’s choices were planned by our enemies they would make more sense than if we assumed good will from them. Oh, well.
I’ve long been a fan of those smaller nuclear plants – ones that are supposed to support a town of 20,000 or so. That would make rural and small town areas more independent, allow new energy where new developments were built. Not that we don’t want plenty of oil and gas. Yes, I prefer gas stoves and the idea of not using that excellent source – clean, plentiful at least here in TX, and much friendlier to a cook like me, who can see my mistake faster.
February 18th, 2021 at 5:16 pm
From Instapundit link: A promise: ERCOT will change. Count on that. Why the first level of responsibility should always be the nearest to the problem.